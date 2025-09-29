Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, ABC, Prime and more …

BritBox: new this week

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

HBO Max: new this week

Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (29 September)

Documentary Series. Psychopaths try to impersonate normal humans, but they reveal themselves through their own words, telltale signs, and often criminal actions.

Paddington (1 October)

Film. A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Paddington 2 (1 October)

Film. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Paddington in Peru (1 October)

Paddington in Peru. Image: StudioCanal / Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens.

When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible. With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will every forget. Watch the trailer.

The Middle Seasons 1-9 (1 October)

Series. The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the town of Orson, Indiana.

Charlotte’s Web (2 October)

Charlotte’s Web. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. Bringing to life once again one of the most cherished stories of all time, this animated retelling of Charlotte’s Web is from Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (Ghostwriter) and executive produced in collaboration with Sesame Workshop. Watch the trailer.

Starring Amy Adams, Elijah Wood, Jean Smart, Cynthia Erivo, Danny Trejo, and Randall Park.

Mean Girl Murders (2 October)

Documentary Series. This series showcases the inner workings of cliques, backbiting and cruel intentions.

Spooked: Ireland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Vogue Williams presents this paranormal investigation programme. The former model turned presenter leads a team of paranormal experts investigating some of Ireland’s most haunted locations.

Spooked: Scotland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Gail Porter leads a team of experienced paranormal experts to explore some of Scotland’s most haunted locations.

Chopper (4 October)

Film. To mark its 25th anniversary, HBO Max is revisiting the explosive Australian crime drama Chopper, the gripping true story of one of the country’s most notorious criminals, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. A violent and darkly charismatic figure, Chopper’s life of crime, drugs, and infamy is brought to life in a career-defining performance by Eric Bana.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Mockumentary Series. Beloved broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returns to British soil after a year in Saudi Arabia, ready to reconnect with home. But what begins as a straightforward homecoming documentary takes an unexpected turn when Alan realises that life in Norwich isn’t quite as comforting as he’d hoped. Something’s off. As he grapples with his own discontent, the series becomes a deeper and often hilarious exploration of the national mood. Watch the trailer.

Inland Empire (4 October)

Film. As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal.

Mulholland Drive (4 October)

Film. After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (29 September)

Documentary Series. Explores the death of Ellen Greenberg, initially ruled a suicide, her family insists she was murdered.

National Football League (29 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 NFL season continues with the following rounds:

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys (29 September)

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins (30 September)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos (30 September)

Chad Powers (30 September)

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Watch the trailer.

Starring Glen Powell.

The Simpsons Season 37 (30 September)

Animated Series. The world’s favourite nuclear family, in the award-winning, history-making series.

SuperKitties Season 3 (1 October)

SuperKitties. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. It tells the story of four fierce and furry superhero kittens who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and ‘pawesome’ place.

Law & Order Special Victims Unit Seasons 13-17 (1 October)

Series. Follows the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU), a specially trained squad of detectives who investigate sex crimes, including rape, paedophilia, child abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Casper (1 October)

Film. An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.

Starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman.

MLB: Wildcard Series (1 October)

Live Sports. Best of 3.

NBL (2 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Cairns vs Adelaide (2 October)

Perth vs Illawarra (2 October)

Sydney vs New Zealand (4 October)

Brisbane vs Tasmania (5 October)

The Balloonist (3 October)

The Balloonist. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Gaby’s joyless life is upended when an arrogant hot-air balloonist crash-lands on her chicken coop. Watch the trailer.

NFL (3 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams (3 October)

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (5 October)

WNBA: Finals (4 October)

Live Sports. WNBA: Finals take place:

Game 1 (4 October)

UFC 320 (5 October)

Live Sports. Ankalaev vs Pereira.

MLB: Division Series (5 October)

Live Sports. Best of 5.

Prime Video: new this week

Crazy Rich Asians (30 September)

Crazy Rich Asians. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new shows.

Film. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (30 September)

Film. A middle-aged husband’s life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob, learning to pick up girls at bars. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone.

Kong: Skull Island (30 September)

Film. After the Vietnam war, a team of scientists explores an uncharted island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong and must fight to escape a primal Eden.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson.

Superman Returns (30 September)

Film. Superman returns to Earth after spending five years in space examining his homeworld Krypton. But he finds things have changed while he was gone, and he must once again prove himself important to the world.

Starring Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, and Kevin Spacey.

The Bodyguard (30 September)

The Bodyguard. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new shows.

Film. A former Secret Service agent takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. Watch the trailer.

Starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

The Meg (30 September)

Film. A rescue mission to the bottom of the ocean is terrorised by a massive prehistoric shark.

Starring Jason Statham.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Wonder Woman 1984 (30 September)

Film. Wonder Woman finds herself battling two opponents, Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe. Meanwhile, she also ends up crossing paths with her love interest. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.

28 Days Later (30 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Best new shows.

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomi Harris, and Christopher Ecceleston.

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. No, Goldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEye, Casino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

1984 (1 October)

Film. In a totalitarian future society, Winston Smith, whose work is re-writing history, tries to rebel. He meets a kindred spirit named Julia and they fall into a love affair.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1 October)

Film. Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.

Starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

The Good Doctor (1 October)

Series. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore.

The Mummy and The Mummy (1 October)

The Mummy (2017). Image: Universal Pictures.

Films. The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy (2017) join Prime Video this month.

The Mummy (1999). At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.

The Mummy (2017). An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Netflix: new this week

Central Intelligence (1 October)

Film. A CIA operative contacts a former high school buddy with accounting chops to help thwart a lethal plot against undercover agents.

Exorcist: The Beginning (1 October)

Film. Sent to Africa at the close of World War II to tend to the needs of the local community, Father Lankester Merrin gets more than he ever bargained for when he has his first brush with a devilish force known simply as Pazuzu.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1 October)

Sonic the Hedgehog. Image: Paramount Pictures. Best new shows.

Film. A small-town sheriff helps an alien hedgehog with supersonic speed outrun a wicked doctor who wants the creature’s special powers to dominate the world.

Love Is Blind Season 9 (1 October)

Reality Series. Denver singles shake up their search for ‘the one’ and step into the pods, braving twists, turns and love triangles to find their soulmate sight unseen.

RIV4LRIES (1 October)

Series. At a middle school in Pisa, no one has ever challenged the cool kids – until new girl Terry arrives with bold ideas and the rivalries begin.

Dudes (2 October)

Series. Four close-knit friends in their 40s do their best to face a new world of modern masculinity – but even their best tends to make things worse.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (2 October)

Series. A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World (2 October)

Documentary. Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.

Steve (3 October)

Film. Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own.

The New Force (3 October)

Series. An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (3 October)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Series. The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic on-screen killers.

Old Dog, New Tricks (3 October)

Series. Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches.

Genie, Make a Wish (3 October)

Series. After a millennium, a flamboyant genie returns to grant wishes to a stoic woman. Can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (3 October)

Documentary. This exclusive documentary features iconic Rhythm + Flow France participants and follows their efforts to build music careers after the competition.

Scary Movie (4 October)

Film. A group of hapless teens harboring a guilty secret is stalked by an equally bumbling serial killer in this parody of 1990s horror movies.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 (5 October)

Ranma 1/2. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Animated Series. The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new this week

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (31 September)

Reality Series. Captain Sandy reunites with a newly engaged Chief Stew Aesha for a landmark 10th season that toasts to a decade of unforgettable yachting. Back on board and recently promoted to Bosun, Nathan will need to prove himself in this new role and Max is back as a deckhand to showcase his growing maturity.

Love It or List It Australia (1 October)

Reality Series. The rivalry returns! The sixth season of the hit Original lifestyle series Love It or List It Australia is back – and it’s bigger, bolder and cheekier than ever. The series reunites real estate expert Andrew Winter and design aficionado Neale Whitaker as they help Aussie homeowners face the ultimate property question: stay in a home that no longer meets their needs, or jump ship?

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Film. Valentine’s Day turns deadly in this slasher-rom com hybrid from Josh Ruben. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as mismatched co-workers mistaken for a couple and targeted by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. With sharp wit, gory kills and romantic chaos, Heart Eyes is a twisted treat for horror and rom-com fans alike. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 (2 October)

Series. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. sees the Intelligence Unit recalibrating after a turbulent finale, with Voight’s leadership under scrutiny and new recruit Naomi Kerr (Arienne Mandi) joining the ranks. As the team tackles fresh cases and internal shifts, the series continues to deliver tense, character-driven storytelling with its signature edge.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. Set in Arnhem Land post-WWI, High Ground is a powerful revisionist Western starring Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul. When a massacre is buried by colonial authorities, a former soldier and an Indigenous tracker must confront the past. A gripping, visually stunning story of justice, culture and survival.

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Best new shows.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Grantchester Season 9 (3 October)

Series. A Cambridgeshire clergyman finds himself investigating a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his small village of Grantchester.

Paramount+: new this week

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Best new shows.

Film. Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes stalks and slaughters unsuspecting couples. When sharp-witted ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally meet cute over the same cup of coffee, they become the murderer’s next target.

Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. When a mysterious prisoner named Nathaniel is brought into a small border-town jail, newly appointed Sheriff Jake finds himself thrust into danger when a ruthless cartel demands the man’s life. With the cartel’s wrath descending on the town, Jake must protect Nathaniel at all costs. He’s not alone, his girlfriend Cassie stands by him, and his father Ezra, a former sheriff, offers support, and perhaps secrets from the past. As tension escalates, Jake must navigate betrayal, moral lines, and violence to stand his ground.

Starring Charlie Weber, Katherine McNamara, and Jon Voight.

Parallel Me (2 October)

Parallel Me. Image: Paramount. Best new shows.

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok.

Toni also becomes a lawyer sporting a blow-dry, and then she finds a complete chaos in her bed with whom she deals drugs. She even ends up heavily pregnant at her own baby shower. But will she find the one, perfect life before the scarf is completely unraveled? Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 12 (4 October)

Animated Series. Everyone’s favourite heroic pups are back for even more paw-some adventures! Under the leadership of tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker tackle daring new rescues and high-stakes missions. From action-packed saves around Adventure Bay to exciting journeys with brand-new pup pals, Season 12 delivers nonstop teamwork, problem-solving, and tail-wagging fun for the whole family.

Apple TV+: new this week

The Lost Bus (3 October)

Film. The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. An emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events. Watch the trailer.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October)

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Animated Series. The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. This animated series blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages. Watch the trailer.

The series is led by a stellar voice cast, including Ariel Winter (Modern Family) as Sabrina, Leah Newman as Daphne, Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) as Relda, Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves) as Charming, Billy Harris (Ted Lasso) as Puck and Harry Trevaldwyn (How to Train Your Dragon) as Mirror.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 6 (1 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family, and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

V/H/S/Halloween. Image: Shudder. Best new shows.

Film. A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival. The six segments are as follows: Diet Phantasma directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Fun Size directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Home Haunt directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Kidprint directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Ut Supra Sic Infra directed by Paco Plaza (REC), and Coochie Coochie Coo directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Surviving Syria’s Prisons (29 September)

Four Corners: Surviving Syria’s Prisons. Image: ABC. Best new shows.

Documentary. In December 2024, the world witnessed the dramatic fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, ending a 13-year civil war. But behind the celebrations is a grim legacy, over 100,000 Syrians disappeared and more than a million imprisoned. This week on Four Corners, a two-year investigation into one of the most brutal campaigns of state repression in modern history, as told by the victims and the perpetrators. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Striking a Chord – Astrid Jorgensen (29 September)

Documentary. Astrid Jorgensen has always had a love-hate relationship with music. But that hasn’t stopped her becoming one of Australia’s biggest musical acts. The founder of the wildly successful Pub Choir, where strangers gather in pubs to sing in three-part harmony, Astrid has taken years to find her voice. As a child she had a natural talent for music, but a violin teacher killed her confidence. ‘I thought that music was torture during this time’, Astrid tells Australian Story. ‘Music’s not for me.’

Searching for a purpose, Astrid travelled to Africa, determined to become a nun and when that didn’t work out, a high school music teacher. It wasn’t until Astrid hit upon the idea of teaching ordinary people to sing together that she found her calling.

Foreign Correspondent: Israel vs Iran: Unfinished Business (30 September)

Documentary. In Iran’s capital Tehran an uneasy calm has returned to the streets. For 12 days in June the world held its breath as Israel and Iran – two mortal enemies – traded blows. Israel’s main targets were Iran’s nuclear facilities, key Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. The US joined in, dropping bunker bombs on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. On Foreign Correspondent, reporter Jonathan Miller has been granted rare access to the Islamic.

Stan: new this week

Call the Midwife Season 12 (2 October)

Series. Chronicles the lives of a group of midwives living in East London in the late 1950s to early 1970s.

Watching You (3 October)

Series. A six-part erotic psychological thriller inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You centres on thrill-seeking paramedic Lina and the fallout of a single decision which threatens to upend her life. Though happily engaged to Cain, a chance encounter with mysterious stranger Dan triggers Lina’s desire and culminates in a passionate one-night stand in a NestShare property. In the aftermath, Lina discovers that the affair has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, and Josh Helman.

Superbad (3 October)

Film. Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry.

Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Best new shows.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer (5 October)

Documentary. A compelling portrait of courage, strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows a trial 15 years in the making – ​ a fight that drew in diplomats, prime ministers, and premiers, and a globally reported story that gripped the nation. It’s the definitive first-hand account of the three extraordinary sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – at the heart of it all, following the harrowing experience of their suffering – first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to #BringLeiferBack from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Lidia’s Kitchen Season 10 (29 September)

Food Series. Join Lidia Bastianich as she cooks in her garden and iconic kitchen in Season 10 of Lidia’s Kitchen, sharing stories and recipes woven with encouragement. Many of the recipes are from her latest cookbook, Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals, and require fewer steps, fewer ingredients, and less clean-up, without sacrificing flavour.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (1 October)

Time Burton’s Corpse Bride. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new shows.

Film. Returning to the painstaking stop-motion animation he employed with amazing success in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton presents a hair-raising legend based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, in which a young man mistakenly weds a corpse while on a two-day trek to the village of his real bride-to-be.

Starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Heston Blumenthal: Life With Bipolar (2 October)

Documentary. Heston Blumenthal is one the world’s greatest chefs, with six Michelin stars to his name. Yet in 2023, Heston started experiencing hallucinations and suicidal thoughts, his behaviour so extreme, wife Melanie decided to have him sectioned. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Heston started taking medication that would sap his energy, extinguish his creativity, but, crucially, keep him alive. This film follows Heston as he rebuilds his life and tries to understand the role bipolar played in his success and the impact it had on the people he loves.

Davos 1917 (2 October)

Davos 1917. Image: ARD Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Best new shows.

Series. 1917 – the First World War is ravaging Europe. By contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutral Switzerland, the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos. Here, a young woman searches for self-determination and does everything she can to win back her daughter, who was taken away from her at birth. Watch the trailer.

Fatal Flight: Shoreham (4 October)

Documentary. When a fighter jet crashed into a busy main road during The Shoreham Air Show in Britain, killing 11 people, and injuring many more, it stunned a nation and changed the lives of those involved forever. But the crash was just the start of the story. Miraculously, the pilot survived, but soon, questions were being asked about whether his flying was to blame for the crash. Using shocking footage captured by spectators and from the crash scene, this is the definitive story of the disaster, its aftermath, and the victims’ families’ fight for justice and the truth.

Alien: Terror In Space (4 October)

Documentary. In 1979, for the first time on screen, a mainstream feature film mixed two distinct worlds of genre cinema: science fiction and horror. The director, Ridley Scott, forever shakes up the cinematic landscape by plunging the audience into anguish with his oppressive universe and his iconic monster. This documentary looks back at the lasting impact of this masterpiece, exploring Scott’s audacity and the genesis of his unique aesthetic.

Koori Knockout 2025 (5 October)

Live Sports. Men’s, Women’s and Junior’s matches live from Tamworth Riverside Sporting Complex.

Wilfred Buck (5 October)

Wilfred Buck. Image: National Film Board of Canada (NFB). Best new shows.

Film. Seamlessly moving between earth and stars past and present, Wilfred Buck is a hybrid feature documentary that looks to one man’s life to tell a story that spans generations. Our guide is the charismatic and irreverent Wilfred Buck, a Cree elder and ceremonial leader who came to his calling through a harrowing history of displacement, racism, and addiction in 1960s Canada.

