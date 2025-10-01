News

 > What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 29 September to 5 October 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
1 Oct 2025 14:40
Silvi Vann-Wall
Watching You. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Streaming

Watching You. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Share Icon

We’re bringing you the best new shows to stream this week, from 29 September to 5 October 2025, from Glen Powell’s oddball alter ego comedy to a dark erotic thriller and the return of Alan Partridge!

Chad Powers (30 September) – Disney+

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Streaming On Disney+.
Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Sports/comedy
  • Cast: Glen Powell
  • Format: Series

Eight years after a career-ending scandal, quarterback Russ Holliday reinvents himself as Chad Powers – a quirky walk-on player at the struggling South Georgia Catfish.

Why watch: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You) brings comic timing and charm to this tale of reinvention and who amongst us in a country that doesn’t play American Football doesn’t like to watch, um, films about American Football? A mix of sports underdog tale and identity comedy, Chad Powers promises both laughs and heartfelt redemption. Watch the trailer.

Davos 1917 (2 October) – SBS On Demand

Ard Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Streaming On Sbs On Demand.
Davos 1917. Image: ARD Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Dominique Devenport, David Kross, Jeanette Hain
  • Format: Series

Set in neutral Switzerland during World War I, Davos 1917 follows a young woman entangled in espionage as she searches for her daughter, taken from her at birth. Behind the town’s peaceful facade, spies for world powers lurk and manoeuvre as only spies for world powers can do.

Why watch: With sweeping period detail and spy intrigue, Davos 1917 blends personal drama with the geopolitical stakes of a world at war. Watch the trailer.

Watching You (3 October) – Stan

Watching You. Image: Stan.
Watching You. Image: Stan. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Thriller/drama
  • Cast: Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, Josh Helman
  • Format: Limited series (6 episodes)

Paramedic Lina is happily engaged – until a chance encounter with a stranger leads to a one-night stand in a NestShare property. When footage of the affair surfaces, Lina is blackmailed and forced to confront the fallout.

Why watch: Inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You combines intimate character drama with the tension of surveillance and desire. Aisha Dee, as always, is one to watch. Watch the trailer.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October) – Apple TV+

The Sisters Grimm Apple Tv
The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Animation/fantasy
  • Cast: Ariel Winter, Leah Newman, Laraine Newman, Abubakar Salim, Billy Harris, Harry Trevaldwyn
  • Format: Animated series

Two orphaned sisters navigate a town filled with fairy-tale heroes and villains while searching for their missing parents. The series blends fantasy adventure with themes of discovery, belonging and resilience.

Why watch: With a stellar voice cast and imaginative world-building, The Sisters Grimm offers a family-friendly mix of whimsy and heart. Watch the trailer.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October) – HBO Max

How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge). Image: Bbc. Streaming On Hbo Max.
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Mockumentary/comedy
  • Cast: Steve Coogan
  • Format: Series

Alan Partridge returns from a year abroad in Saudi Arabia to make a documentary about reconnecting with Britain. But home doesn’t feel quite right, and the project takes an unexpected turn into exploring the national mood.

Why watch: Steve Coogan’s Partridge remains one of comedy’s most enduring characters, and for good reason. This latest chapter adds satirical bite, turning Alan’s awkward homecoming into a sharp commentary on modern Britain. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Looking for what’s new to cinemas instead? Head here.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Black Bag. Image: Universal Pictures. Best new films.
What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 29 September to 5 October 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Last Leg host Adam Hills with Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker. Image: Channel 4/SBS.
News

Adam Hills: The Last Leg Season 33 gets fast-tracked from the UK to SBS

Season 33 of The Last Leg gets a new home on SBS.

Silvi Vann-Wall
maddie and triggs abc iview october 2025
What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows streaming in October 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in October 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
The Pianist. Image: Pathe/Universal Pictures/Stan
What to Watch

10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Discover 10 great films added to streaming this week (22 to 28 September), and find your next must-watch.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Would I Lie to You? Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 29 September to 5 October 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login