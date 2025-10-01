5 best new shows to stream this week

We’re bringing you the best new shows to stream this week, from 29 September to 5 October 2025, from Glen Powell’s oddball alter ego comedy to a dark erotic thriller and the return of Alan Partridge!

Chad Powers (30 September) – Disney+

Chad Powers. Image: Hulu. Best new shows.

Genre: Sports/comedy

Sports/comedy Cast: Glen Powell

Glen Powell Format: Series

Eight years after a career-ending scandal, quarterback Russ Holliday reinvents himself as Chad Powers – a quirky walk-on player at the struggling South Georgia Catfish.

Why watch: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You) brings comic timing and charm to this tale of reinvention and who amongst us in a country that doesn’t play American Football doesn’t like to watch, um, films about American Football? A mix of sports underdog tale and identity comedy, Chad Powers promises both laughs and heartfelt redemption. Watch the trailer.

Davos 1917 (2 October) – SBS On Demand

Davos 1917. Image: ARD Degeto Film / Amalia Film / Contrast Film. Best new shows.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Dominique Devenport, David Kross, Jeanette Hain

Dominique Devenport, David Kross, Jeanette Hain Format: Series

Set in neutral Switzerland during World War I, Davos 1917 follows a young woman entangled in espionage as she searches for her daughter, taken from her at birth. Behind the town’s peaceful facade, spies for world powers lurk and manoeuvre as only spies for world powers can do.

Why watch: With sweeping period detail and spy intrigue, Davos 1917 blends personal drama with the geopolitical stakes of a world at war. Watch the trailer.

Watching You (3 October) – Stan

Watching You. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Genre: Thriller/drama

Thriller/drama Cast: Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, Josh Helman

Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, Josh Helman Format: Limited series (6 episodes)

Paramedic Lina is happily engaged – until a chance encounter with a stranger leads to a one-night stand in a NestShare property. When footage of the affair surfaces, Lina is blackmailed and forced to confront the fallout.

Why watch: Inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You combines intimate character drama with the tension of surveillance and desire. Aisha Dee, as always, is one to watch. Watch the trailer.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October) – Apple TV+

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Genre: Animation/fantasy

Animation/fantasy Cast: Ariel Winter, Leah Newman, Laraine Newman, Abubakar Salim, Billy Harris, Harry Trevaldwyn

Ariel Winter, Leah Newman, Laraine Newman, Abubakar Salim, Billy Harris, Harry Trevaldwyn Format: Animated series

Two orphaned sisters navigate a town filled with fairy-tale heroes and villains while searching for their missing parents. The series blends fantasy adventure with themes of discovery, belonging and resilience.

Why watch: With a stellar voice cast and imaginative world-building, The Sisters Grimm offers a family-friendly mix of whimsy and heart. Watch the trailer.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October) – HBO Max

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Best new shows.

Genre: Mockumentary/comedy

Mockumentary/comedy Cast: Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan Format: Series

Alan Partridge returns from a year abroad in Saudi Arabia to make a documentary about reconnecting with Britain. But home doesn’t feel quite right, and the project takes an unexpected turn into exploring the national mood.

Why watch: Steve Coogan’s Partridge remains one of comedy’s most enduring characters, and for good reason. This latest chapter adds satirical bite, turning Alan’s awkward homecoming into a sharp commentary on modern Britain. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Looking for what’s new to cinemas instead? Head here.