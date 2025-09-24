News

 > What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 22 to 28 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
24 Sep 2025 16:30
Silvi Vann-Wall
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Streaming

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Share Icon

We’ve scoured the streaming services to bring you the best new shows of the week! This week’s picks cover everything from the animated apocalypse and espionage drama, to satirical school comedies. Oh, and robodebt.

Here are the top shows landing on screens across Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, FX, and SBS On Demand this week.

Marvel Zombies (24 September) – Disney+

Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Streaming On Disney+.
Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Best new shows & films.
  • Genre: Animated, action, horror
  • Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu
  • Format: Animated series

After a zombie plague overtakes the Avengers, a desperate group of survivors races across a dystopian landscape to end the super-powered outbreak. The series blends Marvel’s trademark comic-book action with dark humour and horror-infused stakes.

Fans of Marvel and animated horror will enjoy this high-energy, irreverent spin on the MCU, where familiar heroes are literally out for blood. Watch the trailer.

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September) – Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 5
Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Best new shows & films.

Genre: Espionage/drama
Cast: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, Nick Mohammed
Format: Series

The dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents returns, this time investigating bizarre events in London while dealing with tech nerd Roddy Ho’s unexpected romantic life. As usual, leader Jackson Lamb reminds everyone that the London Rules apply.

Slow Horses balances tense spy thriller plotting with darkly comic character work. Apple TV+ continues to deliver one of the smartest espionage dramas on television, elevated by Gary Oldman’s commanding presence. Watch the trailer.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September) – Netflix

Alice In Borderland Season 3. Image: Netflix. Best New Shows.
Alice in Borderland season 3. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Action/sci-fi
Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Keita Machida, Ayaka Miyoshi
Format: Series

When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back into Borderland, Arisu must navigate new deadly games and escape the Joker’s manipulations. Season three escalates the stakes of this sci-fi series, blending strategy, suspense, and dystopian tension.

This Japanese hit combines inventive survival games with complex character dynamics and striking visuals. Watch the trailer.

FX’s English Teacher Season 2 (26 September) – Disney+

English Teacher. Image: Fx. Streaming On Disney+.
English Teacher. Image: FX. Best new shows & films.

Genre: Comedy, drama
Cast: Brian Jordan Alvarez
Format: Series, 30 min episodes

Evan Marquez navigates the chaos of American high school politics, balancing relationships with colleagues and students while contending with unexpected hurdles from administration and friends alike. Season two adds new complications and comedic tension.

Brian Jordan Alvarez’s English Teacher blends sharp satire with character-driven comedy. His performance – a long way away from his (arguably more famous) internet persona TJ Mack – anchors the series, making it a witty, relatable exploration of school politics, queerness, and adult insecurities.

Watch the trailer.

The People vs Robodebt (24 September) – SBS On Demand

Deanna Amato In The People Vs Robodebt. Image: Simon Morris/ Sbs.
Deanna Amato in The People vs Robodebt. Image: Simon Morris/ SBS. Best new shows.
  • Genre: Documentary, investigative
  • Format: Series

This Australian documentary examines the 2016 Online Compliance Intervention scheme, known as ‘Robodebt,’ which automated welfare audits with devastating social consequences. The series uncovers the system’s failures and the human impact of policy gone awry.

For audiences interested in real-world justice, policy failures, and investigative journalism, The People vs Robodebt offers compelling, eye-opening storytelling that contextualises one of Australia’s most controversial government programs. See why our reviewer Anthony Morris called it a ‘must watch’.

Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Ruth & Boaz. Image: Netflix. 5 best new films.
What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 22 to 28 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
the lost bus apple tv
What to Watch

Apple TV+: best new shows and films streaming October 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in October 2025 on Apple TV+ with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
sbs on demand october 2025 king and conqueror
What to Watch

SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming October 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in October 2025 on SBS On Demand with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
This Way Up. Image: Channel 4.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
outback opal hunters hbo max streaming september 2025
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login