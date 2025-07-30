5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC. 5 best new shows.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new eight-episode horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, is hopefully as scary and entertaining as it looks ahead of time.

Ten true-crime obsessives are invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

Gulp!

Naturally, history repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Starring Eric McCormack, Paula Brancati, Genevieve DeGraves and Emmanuel Kabongo. Watch the trailer.

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July) – SBS On Demand

Image: SBS On Demand. 5 best new shows.

Documentary Series. From the dirt tracks of the Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory to the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia to the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, iconic Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney to the nerve-jangling drive across the East Alligator River, this is the ultimate open road enthusiast’s guide to Australia.

We have our driving gloves and snacks. Let’s go!

This SBS On Demand series stars Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell. Watch the trailer.

Glass Heart (31 July) – Netflix

Glass Heart. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

Series. An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band (shocking, and borderline unbelievable given drummers are usually the only band member with a car big enough for everyone’s kit, but anyway … ). But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

This Japanese series, based on the novel of the same name by Mio Wakagi, looks like a lot of fun.

Starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida. Watch the trailer.

Chief of War (1 August) – Apple TV+

Chief of War. Image: Apple TV+. 5 best new shows.

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Featuring a predominantly Polynesian cast, the ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. Watch the trailer.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August) – Binge

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge. 5 best new shows.

Series. We’re big fans of The Twelve here at ScreenHub – see our reviews of Season 1 and Season 2 for proof.

Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa. Watch the trailer.

