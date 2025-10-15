5 best new films to stream this week

The best new films on streaming this week
The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October) – BritBox
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Martin Clunes, Jaina Mistry
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness coach Jaina Mistry and embarks on a journey to understand how guide dogs are trained and matched with owners. From the very first guide dogs of 1931 to modern training methods, Clunes explores the dedication behind Britain’s most beloved charity.
Why watch: This film is touted as a charming, informative watch for animal lovers. Clunes’ warmth and curiosity make this documentary as heartfelt as it is fascinating, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the powerful bond between humans and their canine companions. Comfort watching at its cutest. Watch the trailer.
Our Fault/Culpa Nuestra (16 October) – Prime Video
- Genre: Romance, drama
- Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara
- Runtime: 107 minutes
Jenna and Lion’s wedding reunites former lovers Noah and Nick, years after their painful breakup. With Nick now heir to a powerful business empire and Noah beginning her career, both struggle to move beyond old wounds – until fate throws them together again.
Why watch: A sequel to the hit Spanish teen drama My Fault, this film offers fans closure – or perhaps more heartbreak. Expect simmering chemistry and emotional tension all wrapped up in a glossy little package. Don’t expect deep cinematic revelations. Watch the trailer.
27 Nights (17 October) – Netflix
- Genre: Drama, psychological
- Cast: Marilú Marini, Daniel Hendler
- Runtime: 105 minutes
When a free-spirited woman is committed to a psychiatric clinic by her daughters, a doctor must decide whether she’s truly unwell or simply choosing joy on her own terms. The story unfolds over 27 nights of reckoning, connection and reflection.
Why watch: 27 Nights tackles stigma around mental health and autonomy with what looks like sensitivity and style. For fans of The Lost Daughter and Frances Ha, it promises a quietly affecting drama about ageing, freedom and dignity. Watch the trailer.
O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder
- Genre: Horror, psychological thriller
- Cast: Olga Kurylenko
- Runtime: 99 minutes
After her mother’s death, Alice returns to her childhood home only to find it rigged with hidden cameras monitoring her every move. As paranoia grows, she discovers that something – or someone – sinister is watching.
Why watch: O.T.H.E.R. blends haunted-house horror with tech paranoia, led by a gripping performance from Olga Kurylenko. It’s the perfect October release for those who prefer slow-burn dread over cheap scares. Watch the trailer.
6 Festivals (19 October) – SBS on Demand
- Genre: Drama, coming of age
- Cast: Yasmin Honeychurch, Rory Potter, Rasmus King
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Maxie, Summer and James share a love of music and each other. When James receives a life-changing diagnosis, the trio embarks on a wild journey through Australia’s biggest music festivals to escape reality and celebrate what remains.
Why watch: 6 Festivals is a moving ode to youth, friendship and the healing power of music. Featuring cameos from Australian artists and shot on location at real festivals, it’s both an emotional and sensory experience.