News

 > What to Watch

10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Discover 10 great films added to streaming this week (18-24 August), and find your next must-watch.
22 Aug 2025 15:05
Silvi Vann-Wall
Trainspotting. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.

Streaming

Trainspotting. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.

Share Icon

For more great films added to streaming, check out our weekly guides.

Decision To Leave (2022) – Prime Video

Decision To Leave. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Decision to Leave. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Park Chan-wook
  • Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Runtime: 138 mins

Synopsis: A detective investigating a mysterious death begins to fall for the victim’s enigmatic widow, blurring the lines between suspicion and desire.

Why watch it: Park Chan-wook is at the height of his powers here, delivering a modern Hitchcockian masterpiece – sensuous, suspenseful, and devastating. Read our review. Watch the trailer.

In Bruges (2008) – SBS On Demand, Foxtel Now, Stan

In Bruges. Image: Icon Film Distribution. Great Films Added To Streaming.
In Bruges. Image: Icon Film Distribution/Focus Features. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Martin McDonagh
  • Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes
  • Genre: Dark comedy
  • Runtime: 108 mins

Synopsis: Two hitmen are sent to Belgium to lie low after a botched job, only to find themselves entangled in absurd moral dilemmas and darkly comic misadventures.

Why watch it: Before The Banshees of Inisherin, there was In Bruges. Hilarious, bleak, and surprisingly moving, this is one of the finest black comedies of the 21st century. Watch the trailer.

Trainspotting (1996) – Apple TV

Trainspotting. Image: Universal/Sony. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Trainspotting. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Danny Boyle
  • Cast: Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 94 mins

Synopsis: Hilarious but harrowing, the film charts the disintegration of the friendship between Renton, Spud, Sick Boy, Tommy and Begbie as they proceed seemingly towards a psychotic, drug-fuelled self-destruction.

Why watch it: Few films (especially book adaptations) capture the chaos of youth and addiction with such energy and style. It still feels as urgent today as it did in the 90s.

Wake In Fright (1971) – ABC iView, Foxtel Now, Beamafilm

Wake In Fright. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Wake in Fright. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Ted Kotcheff
  • Cast: Gary Bond, Donald Pleasence, Chips Rafferty
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Runtime: 109 mins

Synopsis: A schoolteacher becomes stranded in a brutal outback town, where he’s drawn into a spiral of drinking, violence, and despair.

Why watch it: Often described as Australia’s great lost masterpiece, this is a haunting vision of isolation and toxic masculinity that still resonates.

Paco (2024) – Beamafilm

Paco. Photo: Maryada Rehling. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Paco. Photo: Maryada Rehling. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Tim Carlier
  • Cast: Paco Erhard, Rosella Hart, Tim Carlier
  • Genre: Hybrid drama
  • Runtime: 83 mins

Synopsis: When an actress leaves set with one of Manny’s microphones he must retrieve it or face dire consequences. Hearing only the sound from Manny’s boom microphone, and the runaway actress’ radio mic, we follow Manny on a treacherous journey through music videos, the dreaded Sound Council and more.

Why watch it: Paco is a strange, but nonetheless bold, Australian indie flick that shows just how far one dedicated sound recordist will go – and how personal stories can break cinematic boundaries.

Shoeshine (1946) – Apple TV

Shoeshine. Image: Criterion. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Shoeshine. Image: Criterion. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Vittorio De Sica
  • Cast: Franco Interlenghi, Rinaldo Smordoni
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 93 mins

Synopsis: Two shoeshine boys in postwar Rome become entangled with petty crime and institutional cruelty, in a devastating tale of lost innocence.

Why watch it: This cornerstone of Italian neorealism is essential viewing for anyone interested in how cinema can capture the human condition.

A Quiet Place (2018) – 10 Play, Paramount+

A Quiet Place. Image: Universal Sony Great Films Added To Streaming.
A Quiet Place. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: John Krasinski
  • Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
  • Genre: Horror
  • Runtime: 90 mins

Synopsis: In a world overrun by sound-sensitive monsters, a family must live in near-total silence to survive.

Why watch it: A masterclass in suspense and atmosphere, A Quiet Place reinvented the horror genre with its ingenious sound design.

Harvey (1950) – Apple TV

Harvey. Image: Universal Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Harvey. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Henry Koster
  • Cast: James Stewart, Josephine Hull, Peggy Dow
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Runtime: 104 mins

Synopsis: Elwood P. Dowd, a gentle eccentric, insists his best friend is an invisible six-foot rabbit, to the continuing dismay of his family and friends.

Why watch it: James Stewart’s charm turns this whimsical 1950s oddity into a timeless fable about kindness, imagination, and acceptance.

Bastardy (2008) – SBS On Demand, DocPlay, OzFlix

Bastardy. Image: Film Camp. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Bastardy. Image: Film Camp. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Amiel Courtin-Wilson
  • Cast: Jack Charles
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 84 mins

Synopsis: A raw portrait of Aboriginal actor and activist Jack Charles, whose life was marked by addiction, crime, and extraordinary resilience.

Why watch it: Honest and unflinching, this documentary serves as both a tribute to, and a reckoning with, Uncle Jack Charles as a person and personality. It’s essential Australian cinema.

God with Three Eyes (2024) – Plex

God With Three Eyes. Image: Plex. Great Films Added To Streaming.
God With Three Eyes. Image: Plex. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Wang Jun
  • Cast: Kai Wang
  • Genre: Animation/Fantasy
  • Runtime: 112 mins

Synopsis: Erlang Shen, a mythical deity demoted to the mortal realm, must open his third eye to subdue a thousand-year-old dragon that has violated Heaven’s laws and broken through the fabled Dragon Gate.

Why watch it: This is a rare animated feature that centres a lesser-seen hero from Chinese mythology, and depicts his journey with lush, high-quality animation. Perfect for fans of Ne Zha.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

For more great films added to streaming, check out our weekly guides.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Peacemaker. Image: DC/Warner Bros./HBO Max.
Features

Peacemaker just erased Snyder's Justice League forever: what's new in the 2025 DC universe?

Peacemaker retcons the Justice League cameo, making the Justice Gang canon instead.

Silvi Vann-Wall
the walking dead daryl dixon
What to Watch

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in September 2025 on AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV, and Hidive with…

Leah J. Williams
top end bub prime video
What to Watch

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in September 2025 on Paramount+ with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
The Paper. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Binge in September 2025.
What to Watch

Binge: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in September 2025 on Binge with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
apple slow horses season 5
What to Watch

Apple TV+: best new shows streaming September 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in September 2025 on Apple TV+ with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login