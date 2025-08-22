10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

For more great films added to streaming, check out our weekly guides.

Decision To Leave (2022) – Prime Video

Decision to Leave. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook Cast: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il

Tang Wei, Park Hae-il Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 138 mins

Synopsis: A detective investigating a mysterious death begins to fall for the victim’s enigmatic widow, blurring the lines between suspicion and desire.

Why watch it: Park Chan-wook is at the height of his powers here, delivering a modern Hitchcockian masterpiece – sensuous, suspenseful, and devastating. Read our review. Watch the trailer.

In Bruges (2008) – SBS On Demand, Foxtel Now, Stan

In Bruges. Image: Icon Film Distribution/Focus Features. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes Genre: Dark comedy

Dark comedy Runtime: 108 mins

Synopsis: Two hitmen are sent to Belgium to lie low after a botched job, only to find themselves entangled in absurd moral dilemmas and darkly comic misadventures.

Why watch it: Before The Banshees of Inisherin, there was In Bruges. Hilarious, bleak, and surprisingly moving, this is one of the finest black comedies of the 21st century. Watch the trailer.

Trainspotting (1996) – Apple TV

Trainspotting. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Cast: Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 94 mins

Synopsis: Hilarious but harrowing, the film charts the disintegration of the friendship between Renton, Spud, Sick Boy, Tommy and Begbie as they proceed seemingly towards a psychotic, drug-fuelled self-destruction.

Why watch it: Few films (especially book adaptations) capture the chaos of youth and addiction with such energy and style. It still feels as urgent today as it did in the 90s.

Wake In Fright (1971) – ABC iView, Foxtel Now, Beamafilm

Wake in Fright. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Ted Kotcheff

Ted Kotcheff Cast: Gary Bond, Donald Pleasence, Chips Rafferty

Gary Bond, Donald Pleasence, Chips Rafferty Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 109 mins

Synopsis: A schoolteacher becomes stranded in a brutal outback town, where he’s drawn into a spiral of drinking, violence, and despair.

Why watch it: Often described as Australia’s great lost masterpiece, this is a haunting vision of isolation and toxic masculinity that still resonates.

Paco (2024) – Beamafilm

Paco. Photo: Maryada Rehling. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Tim Carlier

Tim Carlier Cast: Paco Erhard, Rosella Hart, Tim Carlier

Paco Erhard, Rosella Hart, Tim Carlier Genre: Hybrid drama

Hybrid drama Runtime: 83 mins

Synopsis: When an actress leaves set with one of Manny’s microphones he must retrieve it or face dire consequences. Hearing only the sound from Manny’s boom microphone, and the runaway actress’ radio mic, we follow Manny on a treacherous journey through music videos, the dreaded Sound Council and more.

Why watch it: Paco is a strange, but nonetheless bold, Australian indie flick that shows just how far one dedicated sound recordist will go – and how personal stories can break cinematic boundaries.

Shoeshine (1946) – Apple TV

Shoeshine. Image: Criterion. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Vittorio De Sica

Vittorio De Sica Cast: Franco Interlenghi, Rinaldo Smordoni

Franco Interlenghi, Rinaldo Smordoni Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 93 mins

Synopsis: Two shoeshine boys in postwar Rome become entangled with petty crime and institutional cruelty, in a devastating tale of lost innocence.

Why watch it: This cornerstone of Italian neorealism is essential viewing for anyone interested in how cinema can capture the human condition.

A Quiet Place (2018) – 10 Play, Paramount+

A Quiet Place. Image: Universal/Sony. Great films added to streaming.

Director: John Krasinski

John Krasinski Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 90 mins

Synopsis: In a world overrun by sound-sensitive monsters, a family must live in near-total silence to survive.

Why watch it: A masterclass in suspense and atmosphere, A Quiet Place reinvented the horror genre with its ingenious sound design.

Harvey (1950) – Apple TV

Harvey. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Henry Koster

Henry Koster Cast: James Stewart, Josephine Hull, Peggy Dow

James Stewart, Josephine Hull, Peggy Dow Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 104 mins

Synopsis: Elwood P. Dowd, a gentle eccentric, insists his best friend is an invisible six-foot rabbit, to the continuing dismay of his family and friends.

Why watch it: James Stewart’s charm turns this whimsical 1950s oddity into a timeless fable about kindness, imagination, and acceptance.

Bastardy (2008) – SBS On Demand, DocPlay, OzFlix

Bastardy. Image: Film Camp. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Amiel Courtin-Wilson

Amiel Courtin-Wilson Cast: Jack Charles

Jack Charles Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 84 mins

Synopsis: A raw portrait of Aboriginal actor and activist Jack Charles, whose life was marked by addiction, crime, and extraordinary resilience.

Why watch it: Honest and unflinching, this documentary serves as both a tribute to, and a reckoning with, Uncle Jack Charles as a person and personality. It’s essential Australian cinema.

God with Three Eyes (2024) – Plex

God With Three Eyes. Image: Plex. Great films added to streaming.

Director: Wang Jun

Wang Jun Cast: Kai Wang

Kai Wang Genre: Animation/Fantasy

Animation/Fantasy Runtime: 112 mins

Synopsis: Erlang Shen, a mythical deity demoted to the mortal realm, must open his third eye to subdue a thousand-year-old dragon that has violated Heaven’s laws and broken through the fabled Dragon Gate.

Why watch it: This is a rare animated feature that centres a lesser-seen hero from Chinese mythology, and depicts his journey with lush, high-quality animation. Perfect for fans of Ne Zha.

