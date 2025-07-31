10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

This week’s streaming lineup is packed with tonal variety – offering a musical Western, a regular Western, an Aussie romcom, a Norwegian anti-rom-com, and naturally, an early 2000s body-swap comedy.

Here are 10 great films to stream this week:

10 great films on streaming this week:

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) – Prime Video, SBS On Demand & BritBox

The Personal History of David Copperfield. Image: Fox Searchlight. 10 great films.

Director: Armando Iannucci

Cast: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Runtime: 119 mins

Synopsis: A fresh take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece that chronicles the life of its title character as he navigates a world to find his elusive place within it.

Why watch it?

Though not as biting as Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, The Personal History of David Copperfield is still worth a watch. Smart, funny, and surprisingly touching, it’s one of the most refreshing takes on a literary adaptation in recent years (and Dev Patel is always worth watching).

Ad Astra (2019) – Stan, Netflix & Prime Video

Ad Astra. Image: 20th Century Studios. 10 great films.

Director: James Gray

Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

Genre: Sci‑Fi/Drama

Runtime: 123 mins

Synopsis: Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious threat to humanity.

Why watch it?

Ad Astra is a moody, introspective space odyssey with gorgeous cinematography and a career-high performance from Pitt.

The Worst Person In The World (2021) – SBS On Demand

The Worst Person in the World. Image: Madman. 10 great films.

Director: Joachim Trier

Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie

Genre: Romantic Comedy/Drama.

Runtime: 128 mins

Synopsis: In this bittersweet Norwegian dramedy, a young woman navigates indecision in love, career, and identity – charting her 30s in 12 vivid chapters.

Why watch it?

Beautifully written and heartbreakingly relatable, Worst Person in the World is one of the defining films of the 2020s about millennial anxiety and emotional drift.

Monster’s Ball (2001) – SBS On Demand

Monster’s Ball. Image: Lionsgate. 10 great films.

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Halle Berry, Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 113 mins

Synopsis: A Southern prison guard and a grieving widow forge a fragile connection in this powerful, character-driven drama.

Why watch it?

Halle Berry made history with her Oscar-winning role in Monster’s Ball – and the film remains an emotionally raw and unforgettable experience.

The Ugly Stepsister (2025) – Shudder & AMC+

The Ugly Stepsister. Image: Shudder. 10 great films.

Director: Emilie Kristine Blichfeldt

Cast: Lea Myren, Ane Dahl Torp

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 109 mins

Synopsis: In a fairy-tale kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira competes with her incredibly beautiful stepsister, and she will go to any length to catch the prince’s eye.

Why watch it?

This is a dark retelling of the Cinderella fairytale, with a feminist spin and eerie production design. Think Gretel & Hansel meets Pearl.

The Black Balloon (2008) – SBS On Demand

The Black Balloon. Image: Icon Films. 10 great films.

Director: Elissa Down

Cast: Rhys Wakefield, Toni Collette, Luke Ford

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 97 mins

Synopsis: A teenage boy grapples with adolescence while helping care for his autistic brother in suburban Sydney.

Why watch it?

The Black Balloon is a landmark Aussie film that sensitively explores disability, family, and growing up. Toni Collette is phenomenal, as always.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) – Apple TV (rent/buy)

Annie Get Your Gun. Image: Warner Bros. 10 great films.

Director: George Sidney

Cast: Betty Hutton, Howard Keel

Genre: Musical/Comedy

Runtime: 107 mins

Synopsis: Gunslinger Annie Oakley romances fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler as they travel with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

Why watch it?

Annie Get Your Gun is classic MGM Technicolor musical magic – complete with extravagant costumes, catchy tunes, and that old-school Hollywood charm.

Death After Dusk (2024) – Hoopla & Tubi

Death After Dusk. Image: Virtual Sunset Studios/Black Eagle Productions. 10 great films.

Director: Chandler Balli

Cast: Addison Chapman, Chandler Balli

Genre: Horror/Western

Runtime: 140 mins

Synopsis: In the town of Buck Creek in 1899, the residents live in fear from a murderer. The sheriff assembles a team of bounty hunters to eliminate the ruthless killer once and for all.

Why watch it?

Though made on a limited budget, this original western-slasher film clearly has a lot of passion behind it, and is currently sitting on a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Love Serenade (1996) – Brollie & Prime Video

Love Serenade. Image: Ronin Films. 10 great films.

Director: Shirley Barrett

Cast: Miranda Otto, Rebecca Frith

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Runtime: 101 mins

Synopsis: Two sisters living in a sleepy Australian town become infatuated with a washed-up radio DJ and compete for his affection.

Why watch it?

Winner of the Caméra d’Or at Cannes, it’s dry, weird, and totally original – perfect for fans of quirky small-town stories.

Freaky Friday (2003) – Disney+

Freaky Friday. Image: Disney. 10 great films.

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 96 mins

Synopsis: A tightly wound mother and rebellious teen daughter magically swap bodies and are forced to walk a mile in each other’s shoes.

Why watch it?

This early-2000s staple remains hilarious and heartfelt, anchored by a great performance from Jamie Lee Curtis. With the sequel Freakier Friday in cinemas soon, now’s the perfect time to revisit the original.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.