10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

This week’s streaming lineup is packed with tonal variety – offering a musical Western, a regular Western, an Aussie romcom, a Norwegian anti-rom-com, and naturally, an early 2000s body-swap comedy.
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) – Prime Video, SBS On Demand & BritBox
Director: Armando Iannucci
Cast: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
Runtime: 119 mins
Synopsis: A fresh take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece that chronicles the life of its title character as he navigates a world to find his elusive place within it.
Why watch it?
Though not as biting as Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, The Personal History of David Copperfield is still worth a watch. Smart, funny, and surprisingly touching, it’s one of the most refreshing takes on a literary adaptation in recent years (and Dev Patel is always worth watching).
Ad Astra (2019) – Stan, Netflix & Prime Video
Director: James Gray
Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga
Genre: Sci‑Fi/Drama
Runtime: 123 mins
Synopsis: Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious threat to humanity.
Why watch it?
Ad Astra is a moody, introspective space odyssey with gorgeous cinematography and a career-high performance from Pitt.
The Worst Person In The World (2021) – SBS On Demand
Director: Joachim Trier
Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie
Genre: Romantic Comedy/Drama.
Runtime: 128 mins
Synopsis: In this bittersweet Norwegian dramedy, a young woman navigates indecision in love, career, and identity – charting her 30s in 12 vivid chapters.
Why watch it?
Beautifully written and heartbreakingly relatable, Worst Person in the World is one of the defining films of the 2020s about millennial anxiety and emotional drift.
Monster’s Ball (2001) – SBS On Demand
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Halle Berry, Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 113 mins
Synopsis: A Southern prison guard and a grieving widow forge a fragile connection in this powerful, character-driven drama.
Why watch it?
Halle Berry made history with her Oscar-winning role in Monster’s Ball – and the film remains an emotionally raw and unforgettable experience.
The Ugly Stepsister (2025) – Shudder & AMC+
Director: Emilie Kristine Blichfeldt
Cast: Lea Myren, Ane Dahl Torp
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 109 mins
Synopsis: In a fairy-tale kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira competes with her incredibly beautiful stepsister, and she will go to any length to catch the prince’s eye.
Why watch it?
This is a dark retelling of the Cinderella fairytale, with a feminist spin and eerie production design. Think Gretel & Hansel meets Pearl.
The Black Balloon (2008) – SBS On Demand
Director: Elissa Down
Cast: Rhys Wakefield, Toni Collette, Luke Ford
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 97 mins
Synopsis: A teenage boy grapples with adolescence while helping care for his autistic brother in suburban Sydney.
Why watch it?
The Black Balloon is a landmark Aussie film that sensitively explores disability, family, and growing up. Toni Collette is phenomenal, as always.
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) – Apple TV (rent/buy)
Director: George Sidney
Cast: Betty Hutton, Howard Keel
Genre: Musical/Comedy
Runtime: 107 mins
Synopsis: Gunslinger Annie Oakley romances fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler as they travel with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
Why watch it?
Annie Get Your Gun is classic MGM Technicolor musical magic – complete with extravagant costumes, catchy tunes, and that old-school Hollywood charm.
Death After Dusk (2024) – Hoopla & Tubi
Director: Chandler Balli
Cast: Addison Chapman, Chandler Balli
Genre: Horror/Western
Runtime: 140 mins
Synopsis: In the town of Buck Creek in 1899, the residents live in fear from a murderer. The sheriff assembles a team of bounty hunters to eliminate the ruthless killer once and for all.
Why watch it?
Though made on a limited budget, this original western-slasher film clearly has a lot of passion behind it, and is currently sitting on a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Love Serenade (1996) – Brollie & Prime Video
Director: Shirley Barrett
Cast: Miranda Otto, Rebecca Frith
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Runtime: 101 mins
Synopsis: Two sisters living in a sleepy Australian town become infatuated with a washed-up radio DJ and compete for his affection.
Why watch it?
Winner of the Caméra d’Or at Cannes, it’s dry, weird, and totally original – perfect for fans of quirky small-town stories.
Freaky Friday (2003) – Disney+
Director: Mark Waters
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 96 mins
Synopsis: A tightly wound mother and rebellious teen daughter magically swap bodies and are forced to walk a mile in each other’s shoes.
Why watch it?
This early-2000s staple remains hilarious and heartfelt, anchored by a great performance from Jamie Lee Curtis. With the sequel Freakier Friday in cinemas soon, now’s the perfect time to revisit the original.