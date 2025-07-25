What’s on at cinemas in August 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Cinemas in August – quick links:
Cinemas in August
1 August
Chal Mera Putt 4
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Director: Janjot Singh
- Cast: Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Lee Nicholas Harris
- Runtime: 150 min
- Synopsis: The fourth entry in this Punjabi diaspora franchise finds the gang abroad continuing their funny-yet-heartfelt journey of dreams, belonging and family values.
Dhadak 2
- Genre: Drama/Thriller
- Director: Shazia Iqbal
- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saad Bilgrami, Vipin Sharma
- Runtime: 146 min
- Synopsis: A spiritual sequel and remake of Pariyerum Perumal, this intense love story delves into caste, power and forbidden romance in contemporary India.
Son of Sardaar 2
- Genre: Action/Comedy
- Director: Vijay Kumar Arora
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan
- Runtime: 142 min
- Synopsis: Years after settling an epic family feud and surviving house arrest in Punjab, Jassi Singh Randhawa returns this time chasing love, not trouble. But when he lands in Scotland to win back his estranged wife, he stumbles into a hostage crisis, a mafia war and the most bizarre Sardaar wedding of the century.
2 August
CatVideoFest 2025
- Genre: Family/Compilation
- Director: N/A (curated collection)
- Cast: Featured viral feline stars
- Runtime: Approx. 70–75 min
- Synopsis: A 75-minute reel of the internet’s most viral and endearing cat clips, with proceeds benefiting animal shelters.
7 August
Freakier Friday
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy / Family
- Director: Nisha Ganatra
- Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray,
- Runtime: 111 min
- Synopsis: A multigenerational sequel sees Tess, Anna, Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter afflicted by a magical body swap – again.
Future Council
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Damon Gameau
- Cast: N/A
- Runtime: 81 min
- Synopsis: Damon Gameau takes eight kids on the ultimate school excursion: a road trip across Europe to seek solutions to the climate crisis.
How to Make a Killing
- Genre: Satire/Thriller
- Director: Frank Dubosc
- Cast: Franck Dubosc, Laure Calamy, Benoît Poelvoorde
- Runtime: 109 min
- Synopsis: Michel and Cathy, wed for longer than they can remember, lead a quiet but monotonous life in the mountains. When a bear bursts out in front of Michel’s car, accidentally killing two drug dealers and revealing a €2 million loot in the process, their life takes an unpredictable turn, especially when they decide to cover up the incident and keep the money.
Red Sonja
- Genre: Fantasy/Action
- Director: M.J. Bassett
- Cast Matilda Lutz, Rhona Mitra, Robert Sheehan
- Runtime: 110 min
- Synopsis: A young girl rises from the ashes of tragedy to become the most feared warrior woman of all time: the She-Devil with a Sword.
Stans
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Steven Leckart
- Cast: Eminem
- Runtime: 97 min
- Synopsis: A revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.
Weapons
- Genre: Horror
- Director: Zach Cregger
- Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich
- Runtime: 128 min
- Synopsis: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.
8 August
Sudan, Remember Us
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Hind Meddeb
- Cast: Shajane Suliman, Maha Elfaki, Ahmed Muzamil
- Runtime: 78 min
- Synopsis: In a Sudan torn apart by years of war, this documentary immerses us in the daily fight of young Sudanese.
What We Hide
- Genre: Drama/Thriller
- Director: Daniel Kay
- Cast: Mckenna Grace, Jojo Regina, Jesse Williams
- Runtime: 102 min
- Synopsis: After their mother suffers a fatal overdose, two sisters fear that the foster system will separate them and decide to hide the body. But their lie may be discovered and they must decide how far they are willing to go to keep their secret.
9 August
Teatro di San Carlo: Rusalka
- Genre: Opera/Performance
- Director: Dmitri Tcherniakov
- Cast: Teatro di San Carlo
- Runtime: 210 min
- Synopsis:Screening direct from Naples. Dmitri Tcherniakov’s new production of Dvořák’s beautiful opera stars soprano-of-the-moment Asmik Grigorian. Dan Ettinger conducts.
10 August
#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM
- Genre: Concert Film/Documentary
- Director: Hybe
- Cast: Jin
- Runtime: 165 min
- Synopsis: Starting in Goyang, and continuing through Japan, North America, and Europe, K-Pop singer Jin embarks on his first worldwide solo tour. Experience Jin’s performances from his 9 August show in Amsterdam, featuring tracks from his second solo album, Echo.
14 August
40 Acres
- Genre: Drama
- Director: R. T. Thorne
- Cast: Milcania Diaz-Rojas, Leenah Robinson, Jaeda LeBlanc
- Runtime: 113 min
- Synopsis: Hailey Freeman and her family are the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in rural Canada after the Civil War. In a famine-decimated near future, they now struggle to safeguard their farm, as they make one last stand against a vicious militia hell-bent on taking their 40 Acres.
Bebefinn Sing‑Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World
- Genre: Family/Animation
- Director: Heesun Byeon, Sunyoung Moon
- Cast: Jo Kyoung-i
- Runtime: 65 min
- Synopsis: In the middle of the night, Finn mysteriously vanished into a tablet while playing Baby Shark Hide and Seek! As Finn explores the magical Pinkfong World in search of Baby Shark, his worried siblings, Bora and Brody, turn to Pinkfong for help.
Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour
- Genre: Documentary Anthology
- Director: J
- Details: This showcase curates films of varying lengths with the aim of connecting like-minded women and build a community of supportive adventurous women.
JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death – The Movie
- Genre: Anime
- Director: Shota Goshozono
- Cast: Yuichi Nakamura
- Runtime: 111 min
- Synopsis: Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, former friends Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are the only sorcerers capable of carrying the difficult task of protecting Riko Amanai, a student designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty.
Mr. Burton
- Genre: Drama
- Director: Marc Evans
- Cast: Toby Jones, Henry Lawtey, Steffan Rhodri
- Runtime: 124 min
- Synopsis: In the Welsh town of Port Talbot, 1942, Richard Jenkins lives as a wayward schoolboy, caught between the pressures of his struggling family, a devastating war and his own ambitions. However, a new opportunity arises when Richard’s natural talent for drama catches the attention of his teacher, Philip Burton.
Nobody 2
- Genre: Action
- Director: Timo Tjahjanto
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd
- Runtime: 89 min
- Synopsis: Suburban dad Hutch Mansell, a former lethal assassin, is pulled back into his violent past after thwarting a home invasion, setting off a chain of events that unravels secrets about his wife Becca’s past and his own.
The Grateful Dead Movie 2025 Meet‑Up
- Genre: Concert
- Director: Leon Gast, Jerry Garcia
- Cast: Grateful Dead
- Runtime: 148 min
- Synopsis: Grateful Dead celebrate their 60th Anniversary with a highly anticipated return to big screens for the annual theatrical event ‘Meet-Up At The Movies’ in select territories worldwide.
The Home
- Genre: Horror
- Director: James DeMonaco
- Cast: Pete Davidson, Bruce Altman, Marilee Talkington
- Runtime: 95 min
- Synopsis: A troubled man starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child.
The Life of Chuck
- Genre: Drama
- Director: Mike Falangan
- Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak
- Runtime: 111 min
- Synopsis: In this extraordinary story of an ordinary man, Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.
War 2
- Genre: Action
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Hrithik Roshan
- Runtime: 146 min
- Synopsis: Years ago Agent Kabir went rogue, became India’s greatest villain ever. As he descends further into the deepest shadows, India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him, Agent Vikram.
17 August
Top Dog Film Festival
- Genre: Animal
- Director: N/A
- Cast: N/A
- Runtime: 125 min
- Synopsis: Launched in 2017, the Top Dog Film Festival showcases the incredible bond between dogs and their people through a carefully curated selection of films of varying lengths and styles.
20 August
6days
- Genre: Music/Documentary
- Director: Jong Yoo-seok, Hwang Jae-seok
- Cast: DAY6
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: Celebrating their 10th anniversary, DAY6 embarks on a spontaneous road trip across America, fresh off a triumphant world tour. ‘Again, let’s have fun!’ For 6 days, they follow nothing but the sound of music and the pull of wonder – no plans, just the road unfolding ahead.
Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?
- Genre: Music
- Director: Paul Dugdale
- Cast: Yungblud
- Runtime: 120 min
- Synopsis: Ahead of releasing ‘Idols’, his most personal album to date, Yungblud and his touring family travelled to Berlin, where he would perform and record these brand new songs live for the very first time.
21 August
Eddington
- Genre: Western/crime
- Director: Ari Aster
- Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal
- Runtime: 149 min
- Synopsis: In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.
Irena’s Vow
- Genre: Drama
- Director: Louise Archambault
- Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Dougray Scott
- Runtime: 121 min
- Synopsis: 19 year old Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper in the home of a highly respected Nazi officer in Poland when she finds out that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated. Determined to help twelve Jewish workers, she decides to shelter them in the safest place she can think of – the basement of the German Major’s house.
Kangaroo Island
- Genre: Drama/comedy
- Director: Timothy David
- Cast: Rebecca Breeds, Adelaide Clemens, Joel Jackson
- Runtime: 111 min
- Synopsis: When Lou returns home to ruggedly beautiful Kangaroo Island at the request of her father, years of family secrets resurface in this ‘beautifully made’ and ’emotionally rewarding’ film.
Primitive War
- Genre: Horror
- Director: Luke Spark
- Cast: Jeremy Piven, Tricia Helfer, Ryan Kwanten
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone.
Relay
- Genre: Drama/thriller
- Director: David Mackenzie
- Cast: Riz Ahmed, Lily James, Sam Worthington
- Runtime: 112 min
- Synopsis: Tom, a world class ‘fixer’, specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. When a message arrives one day from potential client Sarah, needing Tom’s protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.
The Naked Gun (2025)
- Genre: Comedy
- Director: Akiva Schaffer
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser
- Runtime: 85 min
- Synopsis: Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world: Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.
28 August
Caught Stealing
- Genre: Thriller/comedy
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Cast: Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King
- Runtime: 109 min
- Synopsis: Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, is unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s New York City.
Honey Don’t!
- Genre: Comedy
- Director: Ethan Coen
- Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans
- Runtime: 88 min
- Synopsis: Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.
Ne Zha 2 (English dub)
- Genre: Animation
- Director: Yang Yu
- Cast: Michelle Yeoh
- Runtime: 144 min
- Synopsis: Following the Tribulation, although the souls of Ne Zha and Ao Bing were preserved, their physical bodies will soon be destroyed. Tai Yi Zhen Ren plans to use the Seven Colored Lotus to reshape their physical forms, but encounters numerous difficulties. What will become of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?
The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Genre: Comedy/drama
- Director: James Griffiths
- Cast: Tom Basden, Tim Key, Carey Mulligan
- Runtime: 100 min
- Synopsis: An eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island tries to make his fantasies come true by getting his favourite musicians to perform at his home.
The Thread (Le Fil)
- Genre: Crime
- Director: Daniel Auteuil
- Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Grégory Gadebois, Alice Belaïdi
- Runtime: 115 min
- Synopsis: Jean Monier is a disillusioned lawyer, appointed to defend Nicolas Milik, a man accused of murdering his wife. While everything points to his guilt, Monier takes up the case, convinced of his innocence.
The Toxic Avenger (2025)
- Genre: Sci-fi/horror/comedy
- Director: Macon Blair
- Cast: Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon
- Runtime: 102 min
- Synopsis: A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of a hero. Now wielding a glowing mop with super-human strength, he must race against time to stop a ruthless tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.
30 August
André Rieu’s 2025 Maastricht Concert: Waltz the Night Away!
- Genre: Concert
- Director: N/A
- Cast: André Rieu
- Runtime: 180 min
- Synopsis: Another year, another André Rieu experience promising a festive and memorable evening.