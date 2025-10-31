10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Barbarian (2022) – Prime Video

Barbarian. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Director: Zach Cregger

Zach Cregger Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long

Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long Genre: Horror, thriller

Horror, thriller Runtime: 103 minutes

Synopsis: When Tess arrives late at night to her Airbnb in a desolate Detroit neighbourhood, she discovers it’s already occupied. What begins as awkward eventually unfurls into something far stranger and more frightening beneath the house itself.

Why to watch: Barbarian was one of the breakout horror films of 2022 thanks to its unpredictable structure and escalating tension. It’s a film best watched knowing as little as possible – the surprises hit harder that way. Watch the trailer.

The Interview (1998) – Tubi

The Interview. Image: Umbrella.

Director: Craig Monahan

Craig Monahan Cast: Hugo Weaving, Tony Martin, Paul Sonkkila

Hugo Weaving, Tony Martin, Paul Sonkkila Genre: Crime, drama

Crime, drama Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis: An unassuming Melbourne man is brought into the police station for questioning and is slowly cornered into confessing to a crime that may or may not have occurred. The truth remains elusive as the psychological pressure mounts.

Why to watch: Hugo Weaving delivers one of his most magnetic, unsettling performances. This is lean, unnerving Australian neo-noir at its best. Watch the trailer.

Casa Susanna (2022) – Hoopla, Prime Video

Casa Susanna. Image: PBS Films/Agat Distribution.

Director: Sébastien Lifshitz

Sébastien Lifshitz Cast: Documentary participants

Documentary participants Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis: A sensitive, archival-rich documentary about a mid-20th-century resort in upstate New York where trans women and ‘cross-dressing men” gathered to live openly, well before the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

Why to watch: It’s a gentle and moving recovery of queer history, revealing community and joy in a time of intense hostility. Watch the trailer.

Lesbian Space Princess (2025) – Apple TV

Lesbian Space Princess. Image: Umbrella.

Director: Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs

Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs Cast : Shabana Azeez, Bernie Van Tiel, Gemma Chua-Tran, Richard Roxburgh, Aunty Donna

: Shabana Azeez, Bernie Van Tiel, Gemma Chua-Tran, Richard Roxburgh, Aunty Donna Genre : Animation

: Animation Runtime: 86 minutes

Synopsis: Introverted space princess Saira is jolted out of her comfort zone when her ex-girlfriend Kiki is kidnapped by a trio of ‘Straight White Maliens’. To get her back, Saira blasts across the galaxy with a motley crew, discovering courage, community and a louder voice along the way.

Why to watch: A home-grown Australian animated feature with festival pedigree, including a Berlinale premiere and awards attention, it’s bright, funny and proudly queer. Watch the trailer.

Prison on Fire (1987) – Plex

Prison on Fire. Image: Cinema City Enterprises.

Director: Ringo Lam

Ringo Lam Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai

Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai Genre: Crime, action

Crime, action Runtime: 101 minutes

Synopsis: After a manslaughter conviction, a young man enters a violent Hong Kong prison where alliances, survival instincts and painful moral compromises shape daily life.

Why to watch: A cornerstone of Hong Kong crime cinema, anchored by Chow Yun-fat’s charisma and Ringo Lam’s unflinching realism. Watch the trailer.

The Red Turtle (2016) – SBS On Demand

The Red Turtle. Image: Studio Ghibli.

Director: Michaël Dudok de Wit

Michaël Dudok de Wit Cast: None

None Genre: Animation

Animation Runtime: 81 minutes

Synopsis: A man stranded on a deserted island encounters a mysterious red turtle that changes the course of his life. Told without dialogue, the story unfolds like a fable.

Why to watch: A Studio Ghibli co-production, this is a quiet, poetic animation that rewards patience. Its emotional weight sneaks up on you. Watch the trailer.

The Draft! (2025) – Apple TV

The Draft! Image: Blue Finch Films.

Director: Yusron Fuadi

Yusron Fuadi Cast: Adhin Abdul Hakim, Anastasya Herzigova, Anggi Waluyo

Adhin Abdul Hakim, Anastasya Herzigova, Anggi Waluyo Genre: Horror, comedy

Horror, comedy Runtime: 84 minutes

Synopsis: A terrifying twist on the cabin-in-the-woods horror. Five college students decide to spend their weekend away at a remote villa. What starts as a fun trip soon turns into a holiday from hell when they find themselves in a battle against a powerful dark force.

Why to watch: This Indonesian horror was made by actual students, and went on to win three Indonesian Screen Awards at Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival (JAFF) 2023. Watch the trailer.

Death Proof (2007) – SBS On Demand

Death Proof. Image: Dimension Films/Momentum Pictures.

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Cast: Rosario Dawson, Zoë Bell, Kurt Russell

Rosario Dawson, Zoë Bell, Kurt Russell Genre: Action

Action Runtime: 113 minutes

Synopsis: A stuntman uses his customised ‘death-proof’ car to stalk women – until he picks the wrong group.

Why to watch: A tribute to exploitation cinema featuring some of Tarantino’s best dialogue and one of the great practical stunt sequences of the era. Watch the trailer.

Hero (2002) – SBS On Demand

Hero. Image: Miramax/ 20th Century Fox.

Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou Cast: Jet Li, Maggie Cheung, Tony Leung

Jet Li, Maggie Cheung, Tony Leung Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Runtime: 99 minutes

Synopsis: A warrior recounts multiple possible truths about an attempt to assassinate the King of Qin, each version reshaping the meaning of loyalty and sacrifice.

Why to watch: A visually stunning wuxia masterpiece where colour, choreography and politics intertwine. It’s operatic cinema on every level. Watch the trailer.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) – Prime Video

Kantara: Chapter 1. Image: Hombale Films/AA Films.

Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda

Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda Genre: Action

Action Runtime: 153 minutes

Synopsis: A spiritual successor to Kantara (2022) that follows a young man who must embrace his heritage and the traditions of the Bhootha Kola (divine dance) to seek justice when his village’s land is threatened by a powerful landlord and a conflict with the government.

Why to watch: Expansive and mythic, this continues the franchise’s blending of environmental conflict and divine ritual. Expect grandiose Bollywood spectacle. Watch the trailer.

