Halloween horror picks 2025: ScreenHub’s spooky selection of frighteningly good films

To celebrate the spooky season being upon us once again, we’ve selected 13 (!) films that are sure to put the fright in your film night. Read on … if you dare!

House (1977) – in select cinemas for retrospective screenings

House (1977). Image: Criterion. Halloween horror 2025.

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

Nobuhiko Obayashi Cast: Kimiko Ikegami, Miki Jinbo, Kumiko Ohba

Kimiko Ikegami, Miki Jinbo, Kumiko Ohba Runtime: 88 minutes

The terrifying tale of a medical diagnostician who’s one malpractice lawsuit away from losing his livelihoo – no, hang on, I have the wrong card. Ah, yes! Hausu. It’s a batshit fever dream of Japanese horror that fell to obscurity before being resurrected as a cult hit by the Criterion tote mob.

This surreal flick, inspired by the nightmares of Obayashi’s 10 year old daughter, mixes slapstick, gore, and experimental visuals to make one unforgettable experience. Hausu follows schoolgirl Gorgeous and her friends as they visit her aunt’s countryside home. Once there, the house itself becomes the monster, consuming the girls one by one in increasingly bizarre ways. The psychedelic visual effects will stick with you long after the credits roll. Watch the trailer.

The X trilogy (2022-2024) – Paramount+, Apple TV

Mia Goth as Pearl. Image: A24/Madman. Halloween horror 2025.

Director: Ti West

Ti West Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Martin Henderson

Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Martin Henderson Runtime: Approx. 5.5 hours total across three films

Across X, Pearl and MaXXXine, Mia Goth transforms into one of horror’s modern icons. From a farm in rural Texas to the neon glare of Hollywood, the trilogy charts murder, fame, repression, and the dark cost of ambition. ‘I will not accept a life I do not deserve!’ Whew!

Few horror sagas arrive fully formed in three years. The trilogy’s blend of arthouse stylisation and grindhouse grit has secured its place in modern horror history. Plus, it’s just the best fun watching Goth freak out in various period-appropriate, cunty outfits. Watch the trailer for X.

Good Boy (2025) – in cinemas

Good Boy. Image: IFC. Halloween horror 2025.

Director: Ben Leonberg

Ben Leonberg Cast: Indy the Dog, Shane Jensen

Indy the Dog, Shane Jensen Runtime: 73 minutes

A haunted-house flick told from a dog’s-eye view. A loyal dog relocates with his owner to a remote family home, where something malevolent stalks the corridors and seeps into the walls. The story is told from the dog’s limited perspective, building dread from what only a very good boy can sense.

It’s a neat reinvention of the haunted-house template that makes canine loyalty the emotional core and the suspense engine. Every bit of it, from the framing, to the sound and blocking are aligned with the dog’s senses – which turns a high-concept premise into a focused, unsettling thriller. Watch the trailer.

Celia (1989) – Brollie, Beamafilm

Celia. Image: Umbrella. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: Ann Turner

Ann Turner Cast: Rebecca Smart, Nicholas Eadie, Mary-Anne Fahey

Rebecca Smart, Nicholas Eadie, Mary-Anne Fahey Runtime: 102 minutes

Set in 1950s suburban Melbourne, Celia navigates the paranoia of the Cold War, strict parents, and traumatic childhood events. Her imagination becomes a refuge, dangerously blurring fantasy and reality.

Often overlooked, Celia is a haunting piece of Australian gothic. Its political undertones and unsettling tone give it lasting relevance. Plus, its soundtrack is a smorgasbord of synthy goodness. Watch the trailer.

The Evil Dead trilogy (1985) – Rialto, Apple TV

Army of Darkness. Image: Paramount Pictures/Rosebud Releasing. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Embeth Davidtz

Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Embeth Davidtz Runtime: Approx. 5.5 hours total

From the cabin in the woods to medieval England, Ash Williams battles demonic forces with a shotgun and chainsaw. Raimi’s mix of slapstick and gore redefined low-budget horror when he was only in his 20s.

Equal parts terrifying and hilarious, the trilogy remains a cornerstone of the horror canon. Speaking of Evil Dead, have you ever head of Bloody Muscle Bodybuilder from Hell? It’s touted as Japan’s answer to Sam Raimi’s zombie trilogy … but I’ll let you be the judge of that (if you can find the film). Watch the Evil Dead II trailer.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) – Apple TV

An American Werewolf in London. Image: Universal Pictures. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: John Landis

John Landis Cast: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne

David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne Runtime: 97 minutes

Two American backpackers are attacked on the Yorkshire moors, leaving one cursed with lycanthropy. The transformation sequences? Legendary.

An American Werewolf in London is a perfect horror-comedy hybrid with groundbreaking effects that still hold up. Plus, Griffin Dunne’s in town for the Melbourne Writer’s Fest, so it’s the perfect time to revisit his back catalogue. Watch the trailer.

Suspiria (1977 and 2018) – Brollie, Hoopla, Prime Video

Suspiria. Image: Umbrella. Halloween horror 2025.

Directors: Dario Argento (1977), Luca Guadagnino (2018)

Dario Argento (1977), Luca Guadagnino (2018) Cast: Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton

Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton Runtime: 99 minutes (1977), 152 minutes (2018)

Both Suspiria films (the ’77 Giallo original and 2018 remake) follow an American dancer at a German academy hiding dark secrets. Argento’s original is a neon-coloured nightmare, while Guadagnino’s remake is a politically charged reimagining. Both are good.

So, it’s time for a remake double feature! Watching both Suspirias reveals two radically different but equally mesmerising visions of horror. Watch the trailer for the original Suspiria.

I Saw The TV Glow (2024) –Binge, Apple TV

Justice Smith as Owen in I Saw The TV Glow. Image: A24. Halloween horror 2025.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Jane Schoenbrun Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard

Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard Runtime: 100 minutes

Remember when episodes of Buffy used to seem so scary? In Jane Schoenbrun’s modern horror-drama, a teenager’s reality unravels after becoming obsessed with a mysterious late-night TV show called The Pink Opaque, introduced to him by a loner classmate.

It’s a deeply unsettling coming-of-age film that explores queer identity and dissociation through horror imagery. While there are no real jump scares, it will chill you and leave you numb with nostalgia. Bring on the existential dread! Watch the trailer.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) – Beamafilm, Plex, Brollie, Cultpix, Prime Video

Night of the Living Dead. Image: Criterion/Janus Films. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: George A. Romero

George A. Romero Cast: Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Karl Hardman

Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Karl Hardman Runtime: 96 minutes

A group of survivors barricade themselves in a farmhouse during a zombie outbreak. Romero’s low-budget masterpiece launched the modern zombie genre.

Still socially biting and terrifying over 50 years later, Night of the Living Dead is simply essential Halloween viewing. And fun fact: the film was accidentally released into the public domain due to a copyright mishap. While obviously a pain for the creators behind the movie, this is one of the reasons it’s become such a well known classic. Watch the trailer.

The Thing (1982) – Apple TV, in select cinemas for retrospective screenings

The Thing. Image: Universal Pictures. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter Cast: Kurt Russell, Keith David, Wilford Brimley

Kurt Russell, Keith David, Wilford Brimley Runtime: 109 minutes

A research team in Antarctica is infiltrated by a shape-shifting alien that can perfectly imitate its victims.

The paranoia, the body horror, and the groundbreaking effects make this one of the most terrifying films ever made. We had to include a Carpenter classic on this list, and honestly there’s no contest for which one makes the cut. No spoilers for the twist, please! Watch the trailer.

Satranic Panic (2023) – Shudder, AMC+

Satranic Panic. Image: Darkstar Pictures/Alice Maio Mackay. Halloween horror 2025.

Director: Alice Maio Mackay

Alice Maio Mackay Cast: Adelaida, Lucy Sullivan, Daisy Axon

Adelaida, Lucy Sullivan, Daisy Axon Runtime: 100 minutes

In the young Alice Maio Mackay’s Satranic Panic, rag queens and artists take on a demon-worshipping cult in this bloody, camp road movie.

Australian director Mackay brings queer identity and chosen family into the horror spotlight, with buckets of blood and campy style. It’s honestly hard picking one of her films to showcase, because they’re all great and all perfect for Halloween viewing! Watch the trailer.

The Invisible Man (1933) – Apple TV, in select cinemas for retrospective screenings

The Invisible Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Halloween Horror 2025.

Director: James Whale

James Whale Cast: Claude Rains, Gloria Stuart, William Harrigan

Claude Rains, Gloria Stuart, William Harrigan Runtime: 71 minutes

A scientist’s experiments render him invisible, but also dangerously unstable. Jack Griffin, played by Claude Rains, discovers just what it’s like to be literally invisible to society.

The Invisible Man is a classic of Universal horror– and one of the only films in this list to be mentioned in the opening song to The Rocky Horror Picture Show – blending science fiction with psychological terror. More recently, film lovers and academics have theorised that the movie is an allegory for queerness. Watch the trailer.

Talk to Me (2023) – Netflix, Stan

Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me. Image: A24/Umbrella Entertainment. Halloween Horror 2025.

Directors: Danny and Michael Philippou

Danny and Michael Philippou Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird

Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird Runtime: 95 minutes

A group of teens conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, unleashing deadly consequences that turn their house parties into true nightmares.

Talk to Me is a breakout hit of modern Australian horror, where Adelaide YouTubers-turned-directors Danny and Michael Philippou blend possession scares with sharp social commentary. It’s one of the only films on this list that I’d call ‘hide-behind-your-hands’ horror – so if you’re not game, proceed with caution! Watch the trailer.

