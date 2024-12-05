JFF Theater’s free films make Japanese cinema accessible online

This summer, the Japan Foundation (JF) has released a catalogue of free-to-watch Japanese films via their online streaming platform JFF Theater.

The films that you can watch there now are all modern releases, like Miwa Nishikawa’s Under The Open Sky (2020) and Ryota Nakano’s Her Love Boils Bathwater (2016). The current selection features three dramas that explore the ‘twists and turns of life’, along with a selection of stop-motion animation shorts directed by Takeshi Yashiro. The Japan Foundation also plans to alter the program periodically, with this selection coming to an end on 1 February, 2025.

‘The Japan Foundation in Tokyo first came up with the idea of JFF Theater following the success of the Japanese Film Festival Online,’ said Manisay Oudomvilay, The Japan Foundation, Sydney’s PR & Communications Coordinator.

The online version of the Japanese Film Festival was conceived during the pandemic in 2020, when most festivals realised they needed to pivot to meet the needs of audiences during lockdowns.

‘This free online film festival was the first time our organisation ever streamed Japanese films online,’ said Oudomvilay, ‘and it was a huge success!’

Her Love Boils Bathwater. Image: ©”Her Love Boils Bathwater” Film Partners

The decision to continue online film offerings was partly success-driven, and partly accessibility-driven.

‘Not everyone is able to physically attend the movie theatre, so a platform like JFF Theater is valuable for those who are limited to watching films from their homes,’ said Oudomvilay.

‘As the Japanese Film Festival Australia only tours the capital cities during its annual run, it also gives fans of Japanese cinema living in regional areas access to these films.’

In other words, the magic of Japanese cinema should not be restricted to inner-city cinephiles, or those with an already extensive knowledge of the country’s films.

Oudomvilay explained that Japanese films are ‘very diverse’: ‘Within Japanese cinema, you’ll find a wide range of genres including anime, jidaigeki (period films), manga to screen adaptations, and much more. Films produced in Japan are often made for their domestic market with no intention of reaching Hollywood or other international audiences, so they often explore themes that are very specific to Japanese society.’

Gon, The Little Fox. Image: ©TAIYO KIKAKU Co., Ltd. /TECARAT

‘Unlike films that come out of Hollywood, Japanese films don’t always have an obvious message, and I often find that Japanese filmmakers are more comfortable with leaving endings open to the audience’s interpretation,’ she continued. ‘The pacing also tends to be slower with a focus on portraying the atmosphere and lingering in the moment, rather than following the storyline at all times.’

‘They also explore universal themes that anyone can relate to. so if anything I think these titles are a great starting point for newcomers to Japanese cinema.’

The top 3 picks of JFF Theater

Under the Open Sky (2020)

Watch the trailer

Starring veteran actor Kо̄ji Yakusho, this drama’s about an ex-yakuza who must adjust to regular life after spending thirteen years behind bars. Yakusho, who you might recognise from the recent hit Perfect Days, gives an amazing performance as the main character Mikami, who tries his best to stay clean but keeps falling back into old habits from his yakuza days. Directed by prominent female director Miwa Nishikawa, this film shines a light on the harsh realities of prejudice in Japanese society. A must watch!

Her Love Boils Bathwater (2016)

Watch the trailer

Single mother Futaba is raising her teenage daughter alone when she is suddenly diagnosed with terminal cancer. With just a few months left to live, Futaba decides to track down her estranged ex-husband and resurrect her family’s unused public bathhouse. With plenty of twists and turns in Futaba’s mission to reunite her family, this heart-warming drama is definitely an emotional watch. Tissues are recommended!

Gon, The Little Fox (2019)

Watch the trailer

When Gon, a playful orphaned fox, discovers that young Hyoju has lost his mother, he tries to comfort him and make amends for his own earlier mischiefs, by secretly bringing small gifts to the boy every day. However, Hyoju doesn’t realise who is behind the anonymous gifts, and the two are headed for a heartbreaking climax. Directed by Takeshi Yashiro, this stop-motion animation short is incredibly touching and features stunning visuals crafted by hand.

To start watching JFF Theater, simply head to the platform’s official website and sign up for a free account. From there, you’ll be able to watch the current selection of films for free.