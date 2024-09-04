Get creative and prepare for success with these UTS degrees

It’s the season of university open days and thinking about study prospects for 2025. If you’re looking at the current economic climate, and thinking that a creative degree is risky and expensive, you’d be forgiven. It’s a changing world and we don’t know exactly what jobs will look like in ten years’ time, let alone twenty.

But that’s exactly why you should consider developing your creativity and following your genuine interests; learning how to learn, as well as training in the tangible hands-on skills that will keep you useful, happy and socially connected even as the world changes and demands that we do too.

Evidence suggests that an increasingly digital and visually-driven world will have more demand than ever for professionals with real critical thinking skills – as well as practical hands-on experience in areas like design, content creation, social media and writing.

Creative choices at UTS

Consider then, some of the creative choices on offer at the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) for both undergraduate and postgraduate options that will open up opportunities instead of narrowing them down to one job or role.

Whether you’re starting out with a Bachelor of Animation or upskilling up with a Master of Screen Arts and Production, these courses are all about developing creativity and critical thinking, while also providing practical, real-world experience across screen, digital, and emerging media.

It’s also worth noting that UTS is one of only six Australian institutions recognised by The International Association of Film and Television Schools (CILECT).

Here are some of the creative study options at UTS

In the Bachelor of Animation Production, students learn how to become visual storytellers and image-makers, with hands-on experience creating world-class 2D and 3D animation, as well as having the chance to work with live projects, such as VIVID, and with leading industry players like Flying Bark Productions and Animal Logic.

One of the first degrees of its kind, the Bachelor of Communication (Digital and Social Media) gives graduates the skills and experience to thrive in areas like User Experience (UX) design, digital marketing and app prototyping.

In the Graduate Certificate in Writing, Editing and Publishing, students are immersed in literary forms and genres, learning to think and write creatively to work in areas like editing, publishing, corporate communications and advertising, with notable alumni including Sam Twyford-Moore (The Rapids) and Pip Newling (Knockabout Girl).

For screen industry practitioners wanting to take their skills to another level, the brand new Master of Screen Arts and Production (starting in Autumn 2025) will deepen, enhance or reframe existing skills. Graduates will have the ability to generate and deliver sophisticated projects for the screen industry, with career possibilities including directing, producing, multi-platform storytelling and roles in immersive media.

