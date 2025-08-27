Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World review: absolute delight

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was one of the most delightful games released for the Nintendo Switch, its many worlds brimming with charm and colour. With its Switch 2 re-release, Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, Nintendo has refreshed the original adventure with brighter, crisper visuals, while adding in a new DLC that continues Kirby’s bright, endearing journey. It all adds up to a brilliant package that feels must-play.

In my original review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, I was enamoured by every detail of this game. It uses a wonderfully complete colour palette to its fullest extend, with vibrancy in each themed world. Whether you’re travelling through volcanos, charting oceans, or bouncing through grassland, there’s so much joy and dazzle in each new step.

A bright new chapter for Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The game’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade amps up that vibrancy, making character models, environments, and all textures crisper, cleaner, and brighter. This is a game made shiny and new by its upgrade, with the visual overhaul allowing for a smoother and more defined experience. The add-on Star-Crossed World DLC introduces new sights like reflective crystals, terrain that changes by magic, an artful new boss, and all of these features (built with the Switch 2 in mind) shine on screen.

Added horsepower also allows for new forms of gameplay, with multiple levels in Star-Crossed World introducing new mechanics, or fresh ways to solve puzzles. The newly-introduced Spring Mouthful Mode lets you bounce up and slam down into the earth, with a variety of obstacles (including a giant gnawing turtle) scattered in the wake of your force. In addition, there’s also a unique Gear Mouth Mode that lets you roll up and across certain terrains, with this adding new methods of traversal.

Screenshot: ScreenHub

Perhaps my favourite parts of Star-Crossed World are the newly-added slalom races, where Kirby transforms into a sled and must slide his way across various stages, collecting items and defeating enemies to score on a board, or simply find special hidden Starries (these are new collectible friends you can find in each new stage).

That’s another part of Star-Crossed World that really spices up the multi-level journey. While it essentially adds on a few extra levels to each world of the game (as well as a heart-pounding boss), these levels are vast and creative, and filled with all sorts of hidden secrets. Not only can you find special Starry friends by exploring widely and finding hidden areas within each level, you can also unlock Starries by completing mystery quests.

Sometimes, that involves completing a level while defeating all enemies in a particular area. Sometimes, it’s about not taking damage from a certain boss or enemy. Each hidden quest is revealed over time, but you can also stumble onto the solution by thinking deeply about your surrounding environment, for example, wondering, Don’t those lamps look a bit funny? And why is there five of them? While this is an extension of themes in the base game, these Starries are super satisfying to find on your own, with the mystery encouraging experimentation as you’re romping through new courses.

Razzle and dazzle in a land of magic

Screenshot: ScreenHub

And of course, if you’re stumped by a particularly solution or you’re finding yourself hitting a brick wall – this new DLC isn’t always easy, and it’ll make you work hard for some particular Starries – you can simply sit back and admire the scenery. The cool blues and pinks, and the extravagance of certain levels.

Beyond these new additions, there is more to Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World. It introduces a new boss rush mode, as well as new activities in Waddle Dee Town, where you can kick back and put your feet up. Of course, for newcomers, it’s also a chance to experience the entire Kirby and the Forgotten Land story, now with revamped modern visuals.

Whether approaching the game for the first time with this release, or returning for its add-on Star-Crossed Worlds DLC, there’s so much to this adventure. It’s bright, bouncy, and brilliant, and now even more so with its new features. Modern platformers don’t get much better than this.

Five stars: ★★★★★

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: 28 August 2025

A copy of Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World was provided and played by the publisher for the purposes of this review.

