Want to make short films? Jessica Trueman says: ‘preparation is key’

Hi Jessica. Congratulations on your directorial debut short ‘A Bold Choice’ being selected as a finalist in the Nova Employment Focus on Ability Short Film Festival – can you tell us a bit about the film and the shortlisting please?

Thank you! The Focus on Ability Short Film Festival allows for submissions of films of up to five minutes which must contain the theme of ability, talent, or strength despite the confines of disability. My film, A Bold Choice, is four-minutes long and follows Alice (played by me), an aspiring actress who is filming her audition tape with fellow actress and close friend Carla (Laura Elizabeth Wallace).

While Alice takes her performance a step too far, Carla later encourages her that ‘bold choices’ are what you need to stand out from the crowd. I made the film in early July and submitted it to the festival when it was completed, not too long after. It took about a week or two to find out that it had made the shortlist.

You completed a Screen NSW Sponsored internship with Netflix ANZ in the Createability program, which is a pathway for disabled artists in the screen and entertainment industry – can you tell us a bit about that?

Earlier this year, as part of that sponsored internship, I got to experience many parts of the Netflix organisation, ranging from content development, policy, PR, marketing, internal research, and production. Around this time last year, I applied for the program. As a part of the application, you can choose a preference of three ‘host organisations’ listed in in the application that are looking for interns.

You’re asked to write about 200–300 words about why you’d be the best fit for them, based on your goals and their goals. I did that, and mentioned my background in the media industry and my study at UTS in Media Arts and Production. I had an invaluable experience and learnt so much while at Netflix ANZ. I highly recommend applying for the Screen NSW Createability Internship program to anyone who’s eligible to do so, and the applications for next year are open now.

You’re a self-identified ‘Slashie’ or ‘multi-hyphenate’, working as an actor, director, producer and writer. How has this come about? Is it by choice, would you say, or by necessity?

I started in acting from a very young age, so it’s my first and forever love. It wasn’t until I was at uni that I began to write scripts and thoroughly enjoyed it. So, I started with just those two. At uni, I also took to producing, as I wanted to understand bigger picture of making screen content of any kind and fell into that. I wasn’t too keen on directing until I wrote A Bold Choice and realised that I had a specific vision for how I wanted the film to look and feel.

So I took it upon myself to direct the film. I didn’t want to feel reliant on others to give me the green light so I learnt producing and directing almost out of spite, you could say. I’m glad that I’ve gone through the process of working in all four roles, as there’s something about each that I enjoy.

Is there a piece of advice or philosophy that has held you in good stead throughout your life/ career?

One of my acting teachers told me a year ago that basically if you have the desire to connect with others, whether that’s through performance or through creating your own work, it won’t go unnoticed.

What advice would you give to anyone trying to get their first short film off the ground?

For any sort of creative project, large or small, preparation is key! It sounds like common sense, but I really mean it. I suggest mulling over all details about your set, script and shoot schedule to make sure you’ve covered all your bases. Even if the worst happens or things change at the last minute, that means you’re able to find a solution so much easier, as you’ve gone through all the details ahead of time. And, if you’re able to do so, I’d say go out on a limb and start making the film yourself, as everything you need tends to find it’s way to you.

Follow Jessica Trueman on Twitter and Instagram.