Lucy McKendrick, Fuck Me, Richard: ‘Vulnerability can make us desperate’

Lucy McKendrick isn’t one to let improbable odds dissuade her.

From more than 10,000 short films submitted for the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Texas, McKendrick’s – Fuck Me, Richard – was one of 20 chosen. And the sole Aussie representative.

Now based in the US, the Australian actor and filmmaker wrote, directed, and starred in the project, which was shot in New York City and edited in Melbourne.

Fuck Me, Richard follows Sally, ‘a romance-obsessed loner’ recovering from a broken leg. In an attempt to inject some much-needed intimacy into her housebound life, Sally starts a phone relationship with Richard. Who is perfect in every way – except that he may be a scammer.

While the 14-minute short certainly isn’t autobiographical, there are some very real ties to McKendrick’s life. The script was written during the Covid lockdowns, a few months before McKendrick was due for major surgery.

Lucy McKendrick. Image: Ben Dowd.

‘I was anticipating my ankle surgery and was thinking back to when I’d broken my elbow. I was at grad school, and I was very isolated and alone. I needed help, and I didn’t have any. So I set out to find myself a boyfriend’, she says, laughing.

‘I was in that sort of headspace again, and just thinking about how vulnerability can lead us to feel really desperate and act out in extreme ways.’

In McKendrick’s case, the boyfriend she set out to find is now her husband – filmmaker and theatre director Charlie Polinger – who, ironically, co-directed this short.

However, the story diverges from lived experience at the film’s clever reveal, aligning instead with McKendrick’s manifesto of ‘making movies about morally dubious women doing questionable things’. Her next project, a feature titled Fangs, continues in this vein (‘It’s a pitch-black comedy about a woman who sends her underwear to serial killers’).

‘I just have no interest in women being put on a pedestal,’ she says. ‘As an artist, I think the most interesting people to explore are people doing things outside the realms of “normal” behaviour.’

Beating the odds

Yet, McKendrick’s film receiving rare SXSW recognition isn’t the first instance of her odds-defying feats. After graduating from Swinburne University with a Bachelor of Film and Television, the then 22-year-old applied to the American Film Institute (AFI) Directing Conservatory, nabbing a coveted place in their two-year master’s program.

‘[It] was definitely a shock to the system’, McKendrick admits. ‘The first year is wildly intensive – a handful of people don’t make it through the first year because it’s just so relentless.’

‘You’ve got classes four days a week, and then you’re shooting film three days on the weekend, basically for an entire year. The stress of that is insane, but it’s sort of like being forged in fire.’

The furnace seems to be another recurring motif in McKendrick’s story. Hardly taking a breath, she leapt from studying directing at AFI to acting at the Atlantic Acting School.

‘I felt like there was something missing from the equation, creatively’, she says. ‘I felt like something wasn’t quite right. It took me a long time to decide that I wanted to act as well … [but] it’s a huge part of my creative life now.’

‘Being able to act reinvigorates my feelings about writing and directing, and then those things reinvigorate my feelings about acting’, McKendrick adds. ‘They all inform each other.’

Despite SXSW’s film festival being only weeks out, the reality of the achievement is only just starting to land.

‘We made the movie so long ago it’s like an abstract concept’, she says with a laugh.

‘But I’m starting to get excited. SXSW is sending us emails every day about all the things they’re organising for us. I realise right now is my opportunity to really take advantage of the fact that I’m in such an incredible festival, so I’m just working as hard as I can to prepare myself and be ready to go.’

USA

As McKendrick approaches a decade of calling America home, I’m curious as to what living and working in the US has taught her.

‘America has given me a more expansive view of what film can be. I think for anyone who leaves their country or puts themselves outside their comfort zone, your point of view begins to grow’, she says.

‘Being exposed to such a rich and long history in entertainment – it’s definitely made me appreciate things like spectacle and showmanship. America’s industry is very commercial, as opposed to arts funded, and while there can be plenty of drawbacks to that, it does focus on prioritising the audience’s experience.’

On the subject of lessons, McKendrick has a very specific answer to the advice she’d give her younger self: ‘read a tonne’.

‘Learn about history, learn about literature, learn about English, geography, politics, global affairs … Get a real cross-section in your education. It will just benefit you so much in life.’

Fuck Me, Richard will screen at the SXSW Film Festival on 11 and 15 March, 2023.