Want to be a casting director? Alison Telford says: ‘be tenacious’

Hi Alison, can you tell us a bit about what a casting director does and how you got into this line of work?

Basically my job is to cast an actor who will expand the writer, producer and director’s vision for a role and who will make the character their own.

We are contracted by the producer or the studio and then we start reading scripts, breaking down the roles and making shortlists of actors for those roles. We contact acting agents and book in-room auditions or self-tapes and then watch those auditions and send them on to the director.

We all meet and decide on who to offer the role to, or if we’ll go to call-backs. We may do the offer or negotiations with the actor or agent directly or that may happen via the studio or producer.

In the past, I worked in administration in theatre companies, then at the Victorian College of the Arts Drama School, where I started casting the Film School students’ projects on the side. A casting assistant job came up at the ABC and I worked in that role for a couple of years before becoming the Casting Director at the ABC.

I have a strong sense of curiosity and a love of searching and researching for actors and comedians, and now even TikTokers – and there are some incredibly talented ones out there!

I enjoy working with non-actors also, if a project calls for it, who might bring a totally different perspective to a role. I love storytelling in all forms and spend most of my waking hours watching films and TV, listening to a variety of podcasts and reading books (fiction, nonfiction, poetry).

What’s the most satisfying part of your job?

Working with creatives who are communicative, excited and a little bit non-conformist, who are open to being surprised by the talent I put in front of them and who give me the freedom to explore. Also opening up auditions to communities that are under-respresented on our screens.

It’s also very satisfying reconstructing an established actor’s identity. On occasion, I’ve fought hard to prove an actor’s background in, say, comedy, will be an asset for a particular role in a drama and vice versa. These days, there’s more of a crossover between these two genres for actors and comedians. It’s very refreshing – there are more dramedies than there used to be.

Is there a philosophy or piece of advice that’s held you in good stead throughout your life and career?

Lots! ‘Put yourself in their shoes,’ my mum would always say. ‘Do what is right, not what is easy.’ Oh, and ‘check your privilege …’

How does a casting director’s work intersect with the broader production team of a film/ TV show?

Casting is one of the first creative departments to come on to a production and one of the first to finish. We will mainly deal with the production office when booking actors and checking dates for availability etc.

We might have some dealings with wardrobe – for instance, if they’ve bought specific costumes, we may have to cast for actors who actually fit those costumes. Mostly, though, we work with the director and producer.

What advice would you give someone wanting to get into this line of work and what skills do they need?

It’s a wonderful, creative and inspiring job – working on a collaborative production to all realise one vision is very satisfying. It’s also all-consuming. Studio days can be long and exhausting – you may be on the phone to LA agents in the early morning and UK agents late at night.

You need to be tenacious and passionate and sometimes sell your project or role to an agent who has a client you are desperate to have read for it.

You also need to immerse yourself in Australian TV and film and get to the theatre as much as possible.

In the room, you will need to learn how to direct actors to get the best possible read from them and be compassionate in what can be a very vulnerable situation. You will use all your communication skills in every facet of the job.

Find out more about Alison’s work and the casting agency she runs with Kate Leonard at Telford Leonard Casting.