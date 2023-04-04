Air: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a whole lot of sole

Sell it to me

Come take a walk in the shoes of, um, shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and discover how he led sportswear brand Nike in its attempts to land the greatest player in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

Who’s in it?

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (who also directs), Jason Bateman.

So basically Good Will Hunting meets Arrested Development?

No.

Who plays Michael Jordan?

Damian Young, although we never get a good look at his face. Jordan is presented here as an idea wrapped in an enigma wrapped in Air Jordans.

Is there any product placement?

Ummm…

What are people saying?

Very good things. It currently has a 99% audience and critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s what the New York Times says:

It’s ridiculous how entertaining Air is given that it’s about shoes, even if it works overtime to persuade you that it’s also about other, nobler truths, too. New York Times

Give me some trivia:

As per IMDB: Ben Affleck consulted with Michael Jordan numerous times to get details on how to accurately portray the story. According to Affleck, Jordan’s one request was that Viola Davis play his mother.

When can I see it?

Air is in Australian cinemas from 5 April 2023.

Do say

Mind if I slam dunk my hand into your popcorn?

Don’t say

These guys were waaaaaay better in Dogma.