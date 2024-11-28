Working Dog awarded AACTA’s 2025 Longford Lyell Award

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced that the 2025 AACTA Longford Lyell Award will be presented to the trailblazing team behind Working Dog productions: Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Jane Kennedy, Michael Hirsh, and Rob Sitch.

The Longford Lyell Award (formerly known as the Longford Award, and first presented in 1968) is usually given to an individual. It recognises Australian screen practitioners who inspire others through their work, acknowledging their valuable contribution to promoting Australian screen culture and excellence.

Past recipients include Catherine Martin, David Gulpilil, Paul Hogan, Don McAlpine, Cate Blanchett, Jacki Weaver and Peter Weir.

In the announcement, AACTA said: ‘Working Dog are the most successful and prolific creatives of our generation. For over three decades, they have been a symbol of creativity, collaboration, and talent in Australian entertainment. Their productions, including The Castle, Thank God You’re Here, Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures, Utopia, Frontline, and The Dish, have made a remarkable contribution to Australian culture.’

You can see a sample of Working Dog’s memorable moments in the video below. It’s ‘chockas full of culture’ and a bunch of recognisable Australian catchphrases.

Fans and industry professionals will have a rare opportunity to hear from the team at Working Dog, who will be in conversation with Ed Kavalee in their session Working Dog… It’s the Vibe on Saturday, 8 February at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

‘The wide-ranging discussion will cover where it all began, how they have remained friends, and how they have managed to turn a passion for comedy into a thriving creative production entity.

‘Next year will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Dish and AACTA Festival will celebrate with a special outdoor screening.’

The Longford Lyell Award will be presented at the 2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony on Friday 7 February the Gold Coast.