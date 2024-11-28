News

Working Dog awarded AACTA’s 2025 Longford Lyell Award

Straight to the pool room! The Longford Lyell Award will go to Working Dog, the team behind The Castle, Utopia and The Dish.
28 Nov 2024 16:40
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Working Dog compilation via AACTA

Production company Working Dog is the recipient of the 2025 AACTA Longford Lyell Award.

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced that the 2025 AACTA Longford Lyell Award will be presented to the trailblazing team behind Working Dog productions: Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Jane Kennedy, Michael Hirsh, and Rob Sitch.

The Longford Lyell Award (formerly known as the Longford Award, and first presented in 1968) is usually given to an individual. It recognises Australian screen practitioners who inspire others through their work, acknowledging their valuable contribution to promoting Australian screen culture and excellence.

Past recipients include Catherine Martin, David Gulpilil, Paul Hogan, Don McAlpine, Cate Blanchett, Jacki Weaver and Peter Weir.

ScreenHub: The Cheap Seats – Tom Gleisner talks Covid production and youthful energy

In the announcement, AACTA said: ‘Working Dog are the most successful and prolific creatives of our generation. For over three decades, they have been a symbol of creativity, collaboration, and talent in Australian entertainment. Their productions, including The CastleThank God You’re HereRussell Coight’s All Aussie AdventuresUtopiaFrontline, and The Dish, have made a remarkable contribution to Australian culture.’

You can see a sample of Working Dog’s memorable moments in the video below. It’s ‘chockas full of culture’ and a bunch of recognisable Australian catchphrases.

Fans and industry professionals will have a rare opportunity to hear from the team at Working Dog, who will be in conversation with Ed Kavalee in their session Working Dog… It’s the Vibe on Saturday, 8 February at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

‘The wide-ranging discussion will cover where it all began, how they have remained friends, and how they have managed to turn a passion for comedy into a thriving creative production entity.

‘Next year will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Dish and AACTA Festival will celebrate with a special outdoor screening.’

The Longford Lyell Award will be presented at the 2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony on Friday 7 February the Gold Coast.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is Screen Content Lead at Screenhub. She is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema and was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates'. Rochelle has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, is out with Midnight Sun on October 1, 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

