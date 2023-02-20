Whale Shark Jack and Drone Racers to film in WA

Screenwest has just green-lit two new feature films – titled Whale Shark Jack and Drone Racers – both of which will start filming in Western Australia later this year.

With major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund, Whale Shark Jack and Drone Racers will serve as the feature directorial debuts for WA filmmakers Miranda and Khrob Edmonds (Tango Underpants), and Alison James (Judas Collar), respectively.

About Whale Shark Jack

Whale Shark Jack is set in the Ningaloo Reef and follows 11-year-old Sarah, whose best friend is a whale shark named Jack. After a tragic accident, Sarah and her dad move to the coastal town of Exmouth. Desperately wanting to return to her old life at sea, Sarah pins her hopes on Jack’s anticipated annual migration. However, when Jack fails to return, Sarah embarks on a risky mission to find him. The film is the first scripted production to be filmed entirely in the Gascoyne region.

Directed by siblings Miranda and Khrob Edmons of Cottesloe Films, the film is written by Kathryn Lefroy (Library of Love), with Miranda producing alongside Tim White (I Am Mother) of Southern Light Films, Kelvin Munro, and Philip Wade.

Whale Shark Jack is a Cottesloe Films and Southern Light Films production, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, and Filmology Finance. Financed with support from Wade Brothers Films, Minderoo Pictures, and Ulladulla Films.

About Drone Racers

Drone Racers follows Esme, an unruly tween who discovers a talent for drone racing. With the help of her tech-nerd cousin, she takes her skills from the beaches, bush and burbs of their outback town, all the way to the world championships. The film is directed by Alison James from an original screenplay by Jules Duncan (Rams).

‘The creative teams behind these wonderful stories have chosen to film in WA’s stunning regions, creating magnificent backdrops for these family feature films; the production also provides great employment opportunities for WA cast and crew,’ said Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman.

‘We’re so pleased to be supporting Miranda, Khrob and Alison to direct their first features, with our state’s regions set for some exciting production activity in 2023. We can’t wait to see Whale Shark Jack and Drone Racers promote local talent and WA’s film friendly communities, while showcasing their beautiful locations to national and international audiences,’ said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO.

Drone Racers is a WBMC production, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund. The film is released internationally by Universal.

Both films will start production later this year, with release dates to be confirmed.