Village Cinemas: Jam Factory is out, Werribee is in

In a move that won’t come as a shock to its patrons, Village Cinemas is (temporarily) saying goodbye to its Jam Factory location in Melbourne this year in order to knock down and redevelop the building.

After running for close to three decades, Village Cinemas Jam Factory will close this December and remain closed for an unspecified amount of time while the refurbishments take place.

First opening in 1995, the Jam Factory has screened thousands of films and hosted hundreds of events over the years – including Australian premieres for major motion pictures that saw the likes of Robin Williams, Zac Efron, Jerry Seinfeld, Jonah Hill, Eric Bana and Rachel Griffiths (to name a few) walk its red carpet.

‘The Jam Factory holds a special place in our company’s history and the entire Village team past and present have a deep connection and love for the iconic venue’, said David Hill, Managing Director at Village Entertainment.

Goodbye for now, Jam Factory

Melbourne-based comedian and Aunty Donna member Zachary Ruane has fond memories of Village Cinemas Jam Factory, where he worked a part time job for a number of years before Aunty Donna really took off: ‘In my last year there I would sometimes get recognised for my comedy, which was a little weird,’ he said.

‘Working at a cinema was such a special part of my life. There are pros and cons to any part-time job, but it was so cool to come to work every day and talk about movies. So many of my co-workers were interesting, creative people and I made friends for life there.’

To celebrate the end of this Village Cinemas era, the Jam Factory location will be hosting two days of movies from 1995 – which comes with tickets and popcorn at 1995 prices (e.g. a popcorn, drink and choctop will cost you $10 total).

The films showing include the Al Pacino and Robert De Niro crime film Heat, Pixar’s first film Toy Story, and that fashion-forward reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma: Clueless. On Sunday 8 December, Ruane will be hosting a screening of Batman Forever.

‘I went with Batman Forever because Batman & Robin is my favourite Batman film, a true modern camp classic that is in desperate need of reappraisal from society,’ said Ruane. ‘I thought it would be fun to talk about Batman Forever as it was Joel Schumacher’s first Batman film, and so much of what was perfect about Batman & Robin was already starting to develop here.’

While it is not yet known what the new building will look like, Hill confirmed that the redevelopment is being handled by Gurner architectural group and Qualitas real estate.

‘With the upcoming redevelopment, we’re excited by the opportunity to re-establish the Jam Factory as the premiere entertainment venue in Melbourne,’ Hill said. The final day of trade is 8 December.

Hello again, Werribee

Artist’s rendition of Village Cinemas Werribee. Image: Village Cinemas

In other Village news, the brand has just re-opened its multiplex cinema in Werribee on 5 December.

Village Cinemas Werribee closed in February this year, ‘in line with broader refurbishments’ happening in the Pacific Werribee shopping centre, David Hill confirmed.

We have taken the opportunity during its closure to enhance this hugely popular venue,’ said Hill, ‘including two completely upgraded Gold Class cinemas and lounge, a brand new Candy Bar experience, and seating upgrades including recliners in several cinemas.’

The cinema has re-opened in time for screenings of Wicked, Better Man, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Moana 2 (Hill’s personal recommendation).

For more information about Jam Factory, head to the Village Cinemas Jam Factory website. For more information about Werribee, head to the Village Cinemas Werribee website.