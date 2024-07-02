VicScreen: Sarah Bond and Katy Roberts appointed

VicScreen has appointed two industry-leading practitioners into the position of First Peoples Strategic Lead and Production Executive.

First Peoples Strategic Lead Sarah Bond is a Wakka Wakka/Waanyi woman and has worked widely across festivals and the arts as well as in documentary production.

Bond’s documentary credits as film producer include My Brother Vinnie and Murundak: Songs of Freedom, made through the company she established, Black Ruby Productions. Bond has also produced festivals and celebrations including the Moomba Waterfest, Next Wave Festival, Melbourne Indigenous Arts Festival, Blak & Bright First Nations Literary festival and the YIRRAMBOI First Nations Festival.

Bond has also worked for ATSIC and Aboriginal Affairs Victoria and with Creative Victoria’s First People’s Team.

At VicScreen, Bond will be responsible for project planning and early strategic development of VicScreen’s First People’s approach, establishing a consultation framework and developing an important interface between VicScreen and First People’s stakeholders.

Read: Australians invited to join Academy

The other key appointment is Katy Roberts as a VicScreen Production Executive.

Roberts is a Victorian producer whose credits include Sara Kern’s auteur-scripted feature Moja Vesna (2022), Fire Front (2022), sports docuseries Second to None (2024), feature documentary Prisoner X (2024), and true crime Audible Original documentary series No Gangsters In Paradise (2019).

Roberts was previously Head of Development at youth media company Vice Media, where she spent seven years and spearheaded the setup of their Australian and New Zealand production departments and original programming.

She joined Australian and NZ boutique production company Sweetshop & Green shortly after its launch in late 2019, and was responsible for the setup and development of their slates. Roberts’ credits with the company include animated series Bird’s Eye View, Taumanu – the first episode one of TVNZ’s scripted supernatural anthology series Beyond the Veil; and Amazon Original Documentary The Defenders.