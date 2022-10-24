VicScreen appoints Tiriki Onus and George Lekakis to leadership roles

Two new leaders have been appointed to the board of VicScreen, in a bid to bring more diverse perspectives to the state’s screen development agency.

George Lekakis AO has been appointed VicScreen’s new President, alongside Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung artist and academic Tiriki Onus, who joins as a new board member.

Lekakis is regarded as a leader in multicultural affairs across Australia. He has spent much of his 40-year social work career in leadership roles, including being the longest serving Chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission – a role he held for nine years.

Most recently he held the role of chair for the Victorian Interpreting and Translating Service and was the CEO of Fronditha Care, a not-for-profit multicultural aged care services provider.

‘The creative arts and screen are such important parts of our cultural makeup. Therefore, this is a wonderful opportunity to influence and support this sector,’ Lekakis said.

Lekakis takes the reins from David Hanna who has served as President since September 2020. During Hanna’s term, VicScreen supported the industry through the pandemic with programs and initiatives that aimed to protect local screen jobs.

Tiriki Onus is a Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung filmmaker, artist, curator, opera singer and academic. He is the Head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, and also holds the roles of Deputy Dean (Place) and Associate Dean (Indigenous Development).

‘Through our artistic practice we share our Culture and identity with the world. It is an honour and privilege to collaborate with such extraordinary colleagues and contribute to the wonderful work done by VicScreen,’ Onus said.

VicScreen’s Board of screen and business leaders set the direction for the organisation with responsibility for governance, strategy and risk management. In addition to governance matters, the Board approves funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan AM and Chris Oliver-Taylor have been reappointed to the board for a further three years. Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick, Greg McLean, and Blake Mizzi also round out the nine person board.