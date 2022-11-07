Veterans Film Fest announces Red Poppy award recipients

Australian film Transfusion has taken home the prestigious Howard Frank Van Norton Award for Best Film, with star Sam Worthington awarded Best Actor, at the Red Poppy Awards this weekend.

Writer, director and actor Matt Nable and producers Michael Schwarz and John Schwarz collected the $10,000 prize for the Best Film Award.

Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress for Causeway, a film that was also awarded the Sgt Joseph Cecil Thompson Award for Best Music.

The Red Poppy Awards is titled after the war poem ‘In Flanders Field’ and takes place on the closing night of the yearly Veterans Film Festival.

14 countries competed in this year’s festival.

Other Red Poppy Awards presented:

The Spectrum Films Award for Best Short Film went to US film Soldier by Justin Zimmerman. The prize includes $4000 cash and $2500 in post production support from Spectrum Films.

The Award for Best Student Film was won by The Search by veteran Thomas Brouns.

The Best Music Video went to Better Off – song by Johnny Reveille, directed by Casey Andrew, both veterans.

The Harry Julius Award for Best Animation went to the Iranian film The Sprayer by Farnoosh Abedi.

The Beyond Blue Award for the Best Film Reflecting Hope and Resilience went to The Healing by Nick Barkla.

Winners were selected by the Jury panel of Bruce Beresford, Lisa Hoppe, Jenni Baird, Alan Dukes, Julie Kalceff, Cameron Patrick, Petra Salsjo and Gus O’Brien-Cavanough.

The Awards have been presented annually, except for a COVID break, since 2015. The last time the Awards were held in 2020, the Best Feature went ti Ukrainian drama U311 Cherkasy, and Best Short was awarded to Australian film Trust Frank.