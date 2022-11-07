News

 > Film > News

Veterans Film Fest announces Red Poppy award recipients

The Veterans Film Festival have awarded Red Poppy gongs to films Transfusion, Causeway, and The Healing.
7 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image supplied

Share Icon

Australian film Transfusion has taken home the prestigious Howard Frank Van Norton Award for Best Film, with star Sam Worthington awarded Best Actor, at the Red Poppy Awards this weekend.

Writer, director and actor Matt Nable and producers Michael Schwarz and John Schwarz collected the $10,000 prize for the Best Film Award.

Read: Veterans Film Festival moves to Sydney, unveils new program

Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress for Causeway, a film that was also awarded the Sgt Joseph Cecil Thompson Award for Best Music.

The Red Poppy Awards is titled after the war poem ‘In Flanders Field’ and takes place on the closing night of the yearly Veterans Film Festival.

14 countries competed in this year’s festival.

Read: Screen Warriors recruits veterans for film & TV development

Other Red Poppy Awards presented:

  • The Spectrum Films Award for Best Short Film went to US film Soldier by Justin Zimmerman. The prize includes $4000 cash and $2500 in post production support from Spectrum Films.
  • The Award for Best Student Film was won by The Search by veteran Thomas Brouns.
  • The Best Music Video went to Better Off – song by Johnny Reveille, directed by Casey Andrew, both veterans.
  • The Harry Julius Award for Best Animation went to the Iranian film The Sprayer by Farnoosh Abedi.
  • The Beyond Blue Award for the Best Film Reflecting Hope and Resilience went to The Healing by Nick Barkla.

Winners were selected by the Jury panel of Bruce Beresford, Lisa Hoppe, Jenni Baird, Alan Dukes, Julie Kalceff, Cameron Patrick, Petra Salsjo and Gus O’Brien-Cavanough.

The Awards have been presented annually, except for a COVID break, since 2015. The last time the Awards were held in 2020, the Best Feature went ti Ukrainian drama U311 Cherkasy, and Best Short was awarded to Australian film Trust Frank.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Documentary Feature Film News Streaming Television
More
News

AIDC announce theme and key speakers for 2023 conference

The Australian International Documentary Conference is set for 2023, and we've got everything you need to know for the upcoming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

You Won't Be Alone named as Australia's official Oscars film 2023

The Australian hopeful for 2023's Best International Feature Oscar is Goran Stolevski's horror debut, You Won't Be Alone.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Live action Hercules musical will be 'inspired by TikTok', say Russo brothers

A remake of 1997's Hercules is coming, and producers Joe and Anthony Russo say it will be a musical inspired…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer released

Watch the latest trailer for James Cameron's new sci-fi epic and sequel to Avatar.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Netflix crew traineeships available for regional Australians via Screenworks

Screenworks is offering another round of Regional Crew Traineeships on Australian Netflix film and TV series.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login