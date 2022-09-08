TIFF hosts world first Trans Filmmaker Summit

Canada-based trans screen professionals now have the opportunity to fast-track their way into the industry thanks to the Trans Film Mentorship.

This year, the mentorship provided placement to participants on the set of HBO Max’s Sort Of, a comedy series about a young gender-fluid caregiver, Sabi, whose life plans are disrupted when tragedy strikes the family they help to maintain.

Now, in a world first, the Trans Film Mentorship is hosting a Trans Filmmakers Summit at the Toronto Film Festival. The summit, which aims to provide an opportunity for community-building and nurturing emerging trans talent, will be held on 11 September.

The Trans Filmmakers Summit is open to all trans and non-binary creators, industry partners and allies as a way to discover and celebrate trans barrier-breakers. It will open with an address from the Trans Film Mentorship team, who will honor the trans films and talent at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

A Trans Creators Panel will be held, with guests including Bilal Baig (Sort Of), Lucah Rosenberg-Lee (Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story) and Luis De Filippis (Something You Said Last Night).

Following that will be a Trans Actors Panel with TIFF Rising Star Carmen Madonia (Something You Said Last Night), Alina Khan (Joyland) and Miyoko Anderson (Soft), who are all lead actors in TIFF 2022 feature films.

‘When I approached making Something You Said Last Night I knew questioning the stories we tell about trans women wouldn’t be enough, rather I wanted to question “how” we told said stories,’ said De Filippis, who founded the Trans Film Mentorship.

‘I wanted to ensure that other trans people were benefiting off the chance I had to tell my story in material and tangible ways. I’m so happy to see that with the support of our partners this seed of an idea has grown and continues to foster opportunities for the next generation of trans filmmakers. See you on the Tiff rooftop dolls.’

‘Inclusion on and behind the screen matters—and we have more work to do,’ added the Canada Media Fund’s EVP of Marketing & Public Affairs, Mathieu Chantelois. ‘We are proud to support the Trans Filmmakers Summit and the important work they are doing to advocate, educate, and celebrate those that have knocked down barriers for others. One of many steps we must take to rethink our industry and the stories we tell.’

TS Madison, a trans leader who is actively challenging the limitations of the media industry and disrupting the system, will be honoured with the Trans Barrier Breaker Award. Madison stars alongside Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and more in TIFF’s groundbreaking gay rom-com, Bros.

Attendees can also register for a complimentary workshop hosted by the Trans Film Mentorship where they receive consultation and guidance on how to use film and TV productions as opportunities for community-building and empowerment. During this workshop, the TFM will share their successes and challenges, and identify the key components to ensuring successful on-set training.

The summit is receiving support from The Toronto Film Festival, Inside Out Film Festival, the Canada Media Fund, xoTO Screen Industry Pathways initiative, CBC and Ontario Creates.