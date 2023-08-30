News

Three Chords and the Truth gets national cinema release this October

Music drama Three Chords and the Truth releases in cinemas this spring.
30 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Image: Bonsai Films

Three Chords and the Truth, the debut feature film from writer and director Claire Pasvolsky, will open in Australian cinemas from 5 October.

The film stars Brisbane musician Jackie Marshall, and was selected at the Brisbane International Film Festival and the Sydney Film Festival 2023 (and will soon screen CinefestOz in WA).

The film is about a woman named Angie, who dreamt of being one of Australia’s leading musicians before self-sabotaging her career. Now in her forties, she finds herself terminally ill and alone. She struggles financially, playing only in a seedy pub to fund the recording of her final album. But when Angie meets Ruby, a teenage runaway, she finds a way to heal hear past as she teaches her to write songs.

The film is inspired by musician Jackie Marshall’s own life story. Jackie wrote and performed the original songs on the film. Maisie Owens (Bump) plays Ruby, and there are featured cameo appearances by television personalities Richard Wilkins and Julia Zemiro.

Three Chords and the Truth is a portrait of an artist as she faces her impending death, but it is also about the power of kindness, connection and healing trauma through music,’ said director Claire Pasvolsky.

Claire’s documentary short film Big Sky Girls recently screened at Cinequest in the US, and her feature doco Calibrate won LA’s Awareness Festival People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2020.

Three Chords and the Truth was produced and edited by Steve Pasvolsky, whose short film Inja was nominated for an Academy Award, and who has gone on to make documentaries including John Eales Revels: The Haka, a feature documentary for Discovery Channel, which won a Medal at the Olympic Committee’s Sports Press Association Awards (2019) for journalism.

Three Chords and the Truth releases nationwide on 5 October 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

