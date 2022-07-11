Thor: Love and Thunder hammers Top Gun at the Australian box office

Thor: Love and Thunder charged into the marketplace to make $15.65m in its first weekend, beating the Australian initial release figures for Top Gun: Maverick by almost $2m, belting Jurassic World: Dominion by $3m, and doubling the release figures for Elvis. [All numbers in AU$].

Taika Waititi’s playful version of the canon made $210m in its US opening, and it has already made $445m around the world. Top Gun: Maverick came out with $185m, while Waititi beat his previous Thor film by 16%. But, as Box Office Mojo points out, Dr Strange started with $275m, while audience approval for this new Thor is generally lower. In the number jumble, Deadline pulls out the crucial indicator: the US box office is 218% up on the same period last year.

In Australia, exhibitors found the 826 screens for Thor: Love and Thunder from Top Gun and Jurassic Park, which were already running out of steam. But they also gave Elvis a belting, by taking 157 screens away from its 530, which meant it lost half its take in only its third weekend.

Minions: The Life of Gru was left alone, even though the school holidays are finished, which suggests the exhibitors believe there is plenty of life in the film yet, which says in turn they like the word of mouth in the foyer. It has made $29.72m in three weeks, with a cool $6.29m this weekend.

Elvis has now made $21.33m in Australia, $134m in the US, and $18m in the UK, with lots of shrapnel everywhere else. There is no China release, nothing for Korea, $1.7m from Japan and $352,000 from Hong Kong. Elvis has yet to gyrate his hips anywhere in Latin America and the Spaniards were only mildly interested, with $1.18m.

Last weekend it reached $165m around the world, which has now grown to around $230m, in search of that $350m which is our estimated break even point. That looks healthy – but the weekend figures for the US dropped from a confirmed $27.2m to $18.4m, so it is on a slide.

I doubt whether any accountants are sleepless at night, but I still suspect some executives might have hoped that the weirdness of Luhrmann would have cosmically melded with the adolescent hyper sexuality of The King in his prime to create a new swamp thing for the 21st century.

Australian films

Falling for Figaro, made in Scotland from the internationally focused Australian team of Ben Lewin and Judi Levine, opens here this weekend, and we are hoping for a sweet run among older viewers. Levine is also involved as a producer in How to Please a Woman, with Tania Chambers and writer/director Renee Webster, which is pottering along with $15,000 last weekend off 20 screens. The bit we like is the $2.35m it has made overall.

The Drovers Wife: the Legend of Molly Johnson is pretty well implacable, with $1.82m in 10 weeks and a quiet presence in 36 screens, which made it $20,000 last weekend.

Hot times for animation

While our kids are back in school, the Northern hemisphere is bathed in summer. Right now, the Americans are a bit light on animation, perhaps because they are trying to avoid the onslaught of Thor: Love and Thunder and Top Gun Maverick.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is waving the animation flag and doing well, while The Bad Guys is still playing happily after taking $363m around the world. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is getting the sads in public with a world take of $50m despite its affection as a long-running TV series.

The US has just seen the release of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a very, very strange film which has made all of $225,000 on its first weekend. It will be followed by martial arts animation Paws of Fury, and then DC League of Super-Pets by the end of the month. All great for parents.