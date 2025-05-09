The Walsh Sisters come to Stan with exclusive rights deal

Australian streamer Stan has acquired exclusive rights to The Walsh Sisters, a six-part comedy drama inspired by the best-selling novels of Marian Keyes.

A co-production between RTÉ, the BBC, and Cineflix Rights, the series is directed by Ian Fitzgibbon (Hullraisers, Moone Boy) and follows the hilariously dysfunctional, deeply bonded Walsh family – five grown sisters, their devout ‘Mammy’, and a long-suffering Dad – set against the chaotic charm of their Dublin hometown.

Best known for heart-on-sleeve hits like Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There?, Keyes’ novels have sold more than 39 million copies worldwide and are now getting the small-screen treatment for the first time. The Walsh Sisters adaptation brings together sharp humour and emotional heft in a show about sisterhood, grief, addiction, and power ballads.

Leading the cast is Derry Girls breakout Louisa Harland as Anna, the emotionally bruised heart of the story. She’s joined by Caroline Menton (Oddity) as the self-destructive Rachel, Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness) as eldest sibling Claire, BAFTA-nominee Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary) as firecracker Helen, and screenwriter-performer Stefanie Preissner (Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope) as the so-called ‘white sheep,’ Maggie.

Preissner also serves as lead writer on the series, penning four episodes, with two additional episodes written by Rivals scribe Kefi Chadwick. The producing lineup includes Patrick O’Donoghue (The Tourist, Brooklyn) for Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures, with Fitzgibbon directing all episodes.

Aidan Quinn (Michael Collins) will play weary patriarch Jack ‘Daddy’ Walsh, and An Cailín Ciúin’s Carrie Crowley is eccentric matriarch Mammy Walsh. Rounding out the ensemble are Debi Mazar (Batman Forever) as the charismatic Chaquie, Gina Moxley as Josephine, and Jay Duffy (Wheel of Time) as Rachel’s complicated love interest, Luke.

Where and when to watch The Walsh Sisters

Stan’s Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said, ‘Marian Keyes’ books are adored all over the world, and we’re delighted to partner with RTÉ, BBC and Cineflix Rights to bring The Walsh Sisters to Australian audiences. With Ian Fitzgibbon at the helm, alongside such a talented cast, we’re confident the series will capture Marian’s sharp wit and her heartwarming characters that have captivated readers for decades.’

Greg Johnson of Cineflix Rights added, ‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stan to bring The Walsh Sisters to Australian fans. Marian’s novels have millions of readers all over the world and we’re looking forward to more deals shortly as we roll the series out internationally.’

Keyes herself is no stranger to Australian shores – she’s currently on a nationwide tour with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Busselton, Margaret River, Hobart and Adelaide.

The Walsh Sisters is executive produced by Dixie Linder and Nick Marston (Cuba Pictures), David McLoughlin (Metropolitan Pictures), David Crean and Dermot Horan (RTÉ), James Durie and Tom Misselbrook (Cineflix Rights), as well as Stefanie Preissner, Marian Keyes and Tony Baines. Cineflix Rights handles worldwide distribution.

The Walsh Sisters is expected to premiere later this year, exclusively on Stan.

