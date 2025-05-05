Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Walking Dead: Dead City (5 May)

Series. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters travelling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

Poker Face Season 2 (8 May)

Poker Face season 2. Image: Stan . Stream ing May.

Series. Season 2 of the Emmy award-winning series follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Stan: recently added

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (4 May)

Conventional wisdom says that music superstar Diddy is guilty, but his legal team is mounting a strong defence. This new special looks at whether Diddy’s defence team will be able to clear his name and get him off the hook.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Godfather of Harlem. Image: Stan.

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Offspring Seasons 1–7 (16 April)

Comedy series (2010–2017). Following the life and impossible loves of thirty-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family. Starring Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart and Richard Davies.

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

ScreenHub review – Scrubland: Silver gets the job done:

After wrapping up a tour promoting his new book, Martin is heading off to meet up with Mandy, currently stretching out in Port Silver at a yoga retreat (it’s her idea). We already know Martin has an ‘interesting history’ with his former town, so when old friend Jasper (Hamish Michael), who Martin hasn’t spoken to in 25 years, calls up to say he’s got something to talk about that’s ‘a little difficult’ but he can’t do it over the phone, all bets are off on the identity of the dead body in the opening credits.

After a few distractions that will no doubt play a major part later on – seems Port Silver is now a magnet for free-spirited backpackers, for one – the tragic demise of Jasper is confirmed, surprising nobody but Jasper. What is a surprise is who Martin finds in the hallway holding a knife and splattered with blood. Looks like that relaxing yoga retreat is off the table for Martin and Mandy. Read more …

Me and My Sugar Daddy (24 April)

Series. Set across two in-depth episodes, Me and My Sugar Daddy explores the world of ‘sugar dating’. Meeting both the Sugar Daddies and the younger women they have a relationship with, the docuseries examines how Sugar Babies earn their money.