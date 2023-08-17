News

The Tourist season 2: first look

Elliot Stanley is on the run again in The Tourist season 2 – but he's swapped the Aussie Outback for the rolling green hills of Ireland.
17 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist season 2. Image: Stan

The first set of official stills from Stan’s The Tourist season two have been unveiled.

The series, which follows Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley trying to uncover his true identity in the wake of memory loss, was the BBC’s most-watched show of 2022, and brought in a lot of Australian viewership on Stan as well.

The second season sees the return of Dornan’s Elliot Stanley, as well as former police officer Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald). Whilst season one was set in Australia, season two shifts seas to Ireland, as the pair are confronted by friends and foes while uncovering the secrets of Elliot’s past.

Read: The Tourist season 1 review: an effective outback thriller with dry humour

Danielle Macdonald in season 2 of The Tourist. Image: Stan

As Elliot and Helen are dragged into a longstanding family feud, the brand new season introduces a raft of new characters including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill, Industry, The Fall), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh, Vikings, Outlander), Orla (Nessa Matthews, Fair City), Fergal (Mark McKenna, Sing Street, One of Us is Lying), and Frank (Francis Magee, Kin, Then You Run).

The six-part thriller, created and written by Jack and Harry Williams, is produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag) for BBC, in association with Stan, ZDF and All3Media International.

Jamie Dornan in season 2 of The Tourist. Image: Stan

The Tourist will return to Stan in 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

