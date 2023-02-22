News

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer: Russell Crowe stars in new papal horror

Crowe fights with demons inner and outer in the new trailer for The Pope's Exorcist.
23 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

The Pope’s Exorcist. Image: Sony Pictures

Russell Crowe is The Pope’s Exorcist. It’s what it says on the tin, really.

Crowe, donning a robe and an accent, goes toe-to-toe with demon possessed children in this trailer for Sony Pictures’ latest thriller, where nothing is as it seems in the Vatican.

Watch the trailer below:

Inspired by the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

The film is directly based on Amorth’s memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

Alongside Russell Crowe, the film stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. It’s been directed by Julius Avery, from a screenplay by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

The Pope’s Exorcist is in cinemas from 6 April 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

