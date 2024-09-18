News

The Pool: Australian documentary looks to make a splash

The Pool is described as 'a visually stunning and emotional cinematic experience filmed over a year at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Icebergs pool'.
Madman Entertainment and Shark Island Productions today announced a November 7 cinema release date for the feature documentary The Pool, with the following media release:

The Pool, selected for the Sydney Film Festival, Adelaide Film Festival, CinefestOz and Byron Bay Film Festival, is directed by Ian Darling (The Final Quarter, Paul Kelly – Stories of Me).

The Pool is a visually stunning and emotional cinematic experience filmed over a year at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Icebergs pool.

Bondi Icebergs is the most photographed pool in the world. More than just an Instagram destination, this pool is at once a meeting place, a resting place, and a place of romance and ritual. We come to understand that for those who seek it out, and return, it is a symbol of inclusivity, healing and resilience. 

Featuring a soundtrack that harks back to the 1960s and a cast of characters who each have a story to tell, The Pool speaks to the enduring power of community and our collective longing to find it.  

Director Ian Darling said: ‘We wanted to make a happy feel-good film, that would put a smile on audiences’ faces, allow them to dream, and even inspire them to swim.

The Pool will open in selected cinemas nationally from November 7, with director Ian Darling, producer Mary Macrae and swimmers from the film participating in Q&A screenings along the eastern seaboard across November. Screening dates to be announced.

