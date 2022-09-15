The People’s Joker ‘trans film’ pulled from Toronto International Film Festival

Director Vera Drew’s film The People’s Joker has been removed from this year’s Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) lineup.

Drew, a Chicago-born director and writer, wrote and stars in the film, which has been described as a trans coming-of-age story. Her directorial credits include On Cinema, Who Is America?, and Our Bodies, as well as multiple music videos. The People’s Joker is her feature debut.

A statement on TIFF’s official website posted on Wednesday reads: ‘The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues.’

Read: Film Review: Joker misses any punchlines

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The live action and animation mash-up enjoyed its world premiere during TIFF at midnight on Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning had been withdrawn from the festival. Warner Bros., which owns the movie rights to the DC villain, has yet to make a public comment.

In the film, Drew plays the Joker, a trans woman trying to build a career in Gotham’s underground comedy scene. While doing so, she falls into a relationship with a character based on Batman’s sidekick Robin, a trans man who, as his underage ward, was groomed by Bruce Wayne to be his lover.

As per Drew’s description of the film on the teaser trailer’s YouTube page:

After years numbing herself with irony and an inhalant called Smylex, an unfunny aspiring clown grapples with gender identity, first love, and old foes all while founding an illegal comedy theater in Gotham City. It’s a queer coming of age Joker Origin story. Completely unlicensed by DC and Warner Brothers. Starring and directed by Vera Drew […]. Featuring the work of 200 independent artists on three separate continents, all made during a global pandemic.

Drew has taken to Twitter to voice her displeasure at the decision to pull the film from cinemas:

i wanna talk to everyone but i also gotta be smart about our next moves. animal planet declared war this week on my movie and we are doing everything we can to find a distribution partner who is gonna protect us and ensure that everyone EVERYWHERE gets to see this movie ☮️❤️ https://t.co/kF5A5wJlDf — Vera Drew (@VeraDrew22) September 14, 2022

It’s believed that Warner Bros. was protecting its DC intellectual property rights, as is standard with copyright.

Batman, the comic in which DC’s The Joker character originated, was created in 1939, and the copyright is currently due to end in 2034. Joker and the other villains from the ‘Rogues Gallery’ won’t be in public domain for a few years after that. But the jury’s still out on whether The People’s Joker actually breaks the rules. It may be excepted under the Parody clause, for example.

Drew has said she will continue fighting so that ‘everyone EVERYWHERE gets to see this movie’.