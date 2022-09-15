News

 > Film > News

The People’s Joker ‘trans film’ pulled from Toronto International Film Festival

The trans coming-of-age story seems to have run foul of Warner Bros' intellectual property rights during its world premiere.
15 Sep 2022
Paul Dalgarno

Film

Vera Drew as the Joker. Image: Haunted Gay Ride Productions.

Share Icon

Director Vera Drew’s film The People’s Joker has been removed from this year’s Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) lineup.

Drew, a Chicago-born director and writer, wrote and stars in the film, which has been described as a trans coming-of-age story. Her directorial credits include On CinemaWho Is America?, and Our Bodies, as well as multiple music videos. The People’s Joker is her feature debut.

A statement on TIFF’s official website posted on Wednesday reads: ‘The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues.’

Read: Film Review: Joker misses any punchlines

The live action and animation mash-up enjoyed its world premiere during TIFF at midnight on Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning had been withdrawn from the festival. Warner Bros., which owns the movie rights to the DC villain, has yet to make a public comment.

In the film, Drew plays the Joker, a trans woman trying to build a career in Gotham’s underground comedy scene. While doing so, she falls into a relationship with a character based on Batman’s sidekick Robin, a trans man who, as his underage ward, was groomed by Bruce Wayne to be his lover. 

As per Drew’s description of the film on the teaser trailer’s YouTube page:

After years numbing herself with irony and an inhalant called Smylex, an unfunny aspiring clown grapples with gender identity, first love, and old foes all while founding an illegal comedy theater in Gotham City. It’s a queer coming of age Joker Origin story. Completely unlicensed by DC and Warner Brothers. Starring and directed by Vera Drew […]. Featuring the work of 200 independent artists on three separate continents, all made during a global pandemic.

Drew has taken to Twitter to voice her displeasure at the decision to pull the film from cinemas:

It’s believed that Warner Bros. was protecting its DC intellectual property rights, as is standard with copyright.

Batman, the comic in which DC’s The Joker character originated, was created in 1939, and the copyright is currently due to end in 2034. Joker and the other villains from the ‘Rogues Gallery’ won’t be in public domain for a few years after that. But the jury’s still out on whether The People’s Joker actually breaks the rules. It may be excepted under the Parody clause, for example.

Drew has said she will continue fighting so that ‘everyone EVERYWHERE gets to see this movie’.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

All Screen Documentary Feature Film News Opinions & Analysis Shorts
More
Opinions & Analysis

The Last Unicorn: revisiting the cerebral folk-horror at 40

A slow-burning nightmare that is as magical as it is terrifying? The 40th anniversary showings of the cult children's film…

Amy Loughlin
News

Adelaide Film Festival program 2022

The Adelaide Film Festival kicks off in October with rockumentaries, horror debuts, and Cate Blanchett at her best.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Jean-Luc Godard: five filmmaking lessons from the French master

In tribute to the visionary French New Wave filmmaker, we share some of Godard's most important and enduring lessons.

Amy Loughlin
News

The Stranger: watch trailer and cinema, Netflix release dates

New Australian thriller The Stranger will at last have a wide cinematic release this year, after dazzling at MIFF and…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Fierce Indian woman with glowing eyes
News

Sanskrit superheroes invade: Box Office

While home-grown magic realism goes phut, Indian filmmakers are charging in with the full Hindu pantheon.

David Tiley

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login