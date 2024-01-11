The Newsreader season 3 starts production in Melbourne

Season three of hit Aussie drama The Newsreader has begun filming in Melbourne, according to a joint statement from the ABC, Screen Australia and VicScreen.

The show’s lead actors, Anna Torv and Sam Reid, are confirmed to star once again in the show’s third outing, alongisde a supporting cast featuring William McInnes, Marg Downey, Chum Ehelepola, Stephen Peacocke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Chai Hansen, Phillipa Northeast and Daniel Henshall.

As for the upcoming season’s plot, the ABC summarised the story to come: We first met Dale Jennings (Reid) and Helen Norville (Torv) in 1986 when a fledgling Dale was desperate to be a star newsreader, and Helen was fighting to be taken seriously as a journalist. Now Dale and Helen have finally achieved both these long held dreams. Dale is News At Six’s ‘King of News’, and Helen’s fearless international reporting has won her great acclaim.

But when a cynical network move sees the two former lovers pitted in direct competition, their kinship will be tested as never before. Over the course of 1989, Helen and Dale will compete to cover a cascade of historical events, from the Exxon Valdez oil spill, to the Tiananmen Square massacre, the boycotts of South Africa’s Apartheid, and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

‘We’re thrilled to be working again alongside the talented team at Werner Films Production,’ Rachel Okine, ABC Head of Scripted said. ‘The Newsreader is an enduring audience and critical favourite and we can’t wait to showcase the next instalment of this world-class Australian drama on ABC.’

The Werner Film-produced series is currently nominated for 15 AACTA awards.

‘The Newsreader has been considered one of the most innovative and compelling dramas on TV since its debut in 2021,’ Screen Australia’s Director of Content Grainne Brunsdon said. ‘With 15 AACTA Award nominations up its sleeve for 2024, this quintessentially Australian drama continues to go from strength to strength, putting our incredibly talented actors and filmmakers on the world stage. We can’t wait to see what this next chapter has in store.’

Emma Freeman will once again direct all six episodes, with The Newsreader Season 3 airing on ABC TV and ABC iview later in 2024.