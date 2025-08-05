The Mosquito Bowl: Skarsgård & Galitzine in QLD for new Netflix WW2 football film

Screen Queensland has attracted the international production of The Mosquito Bowl to its Gold Coast shores, with filming of the Netflix feature set to begin this August.

The Mosquito Bowl is a new WWII film starring Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You), Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu), Ray Nicholson (Novocaine) and Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd).

Adapted by Peter Berg from a best-selling book by Buzz Bissinger, the film follows four of America’s top College Football stars, who set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

As the college students prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in one last game of football, featuring some of the greatest ever players in history.

‘I’m thrilled to be in Queensland filming The Mosquito Bowl with some of the best crews in the world,’ Berg said.

‘The landscapes here are cinematic gold – perfect for bringing this story to life. So far, I’ve crossed paths with two kangaroos and a couple of pythons, and I’m seriously considering casting them!’

This marks the latest project out of the creative partnership between Peter Berg’s Film 44 and Netflix.

More on The Mosquito Bowl

‘This exciting new Netflix blockbuster will benefit from our local screen sector’s extensive experience with high-end action films, including stunt work,’ Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said, highlighting the number of jobs that will be created by the production (around 500), and the welcome injection into the local economy (estimated to be $80 million).

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that the state’s locations were perfect for The Mosquito Bowl:

‘Queensland’s screen ecosystem delivers consistently and our reputation for realising a director’s vision is second to none. We are proud to support a strong pipeline of projects for our local screen practitioners working in production and post-production.

‘Importantly, they also create the opportunity to build the sector’s next generation, who gain experience on large scale productions through training initiatives such as our Attachment Program.’

Screen Queensland has had a busy 2025 so far, supporting locally made films and series like Allen, Anaconda, Bear Country, FING!, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Posthumous, Runner, Spa Weekend, Two Years Later and Voltron.

Recent releases that were supported by Screen Queensland include Black Snow, Dangerous Animals, Darby and Joan, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Nautilus, Spit and The Lost Tiger, along with forthcoming films Eden and Mortal Kombat 2.

The Mosquito Bowl is produced by Peter Berg for Film 44, Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment and Alex Gayner, written by Peter Berg and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Twisters, American Primeval). Ezra Emanuel serves as Executive Producer.

The film is supported by the Australian Government through the Location Offset, the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, and the City of Gold Coast.

The Mosquito Bowl is currently shooting and does not yet have a release date.

