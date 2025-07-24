Bluey’s Ludo Studio shooting family film Allen in QLD for Netflix

Production is officially underway on Allen (working title), a new family feature from Ludo Studio, creators of global phenomenon Bluey and SBS’s Thou Shalt Not Steal.

Cameras are rolling across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with the Netflix-backed project marking the award-winning studio’s first foray into live-action film.

What is Allen about?

Described as a heartwarming story of childhood, friendship and formative memories, Allen is helmed by Daley Pearson (Talk to Me, The Strange Chores) and Jeffrey Walker (Apple Cider Vinegar, The Artful Dodger), from a script by Pearson and Thou Shalt Not Steal co-creator Sophie Miller.

‘Allen is really a story about love, family and all those big and small moments from childhood that end up shaping who we are when we grow up,’ said Pearson.

‘Getting the opportunity to make this story in this part of the world – in the town where I grew up in, inspired by the friends and family I grew up with – is a dream. We’re creating Allen for families to watch together.’

The film is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and PDV Incentive. Principal photography is taking place at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane and on location along the state’s southeast coastline.

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek called Ludo Studio ‘a Queensland entrepreneurial success story,’ adding: ‘The Crisafulli Government, through Screen Queensland, is thrilled to support their first locally made, live-action feature film … this Netflix production will share our state’s stories and showcase our beautiful Gold and Sunshine Coasts to the world.’

Ludo Studio’s Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall are executive producing alongside Miller. Sam Moor and Ross Allsop produce, with Lauren Brown on board as co-producer.

Netflix’s Vice President of Content for APAC (ex-India), Minyoung Kim, praised the team’s distinctive style, saying: ‘The team at Ludo Studio are among Australia’s most exceptional storytellers, injecting this film with their characteristic relatability and wit.

‘We are delighted to create a film that the entire family can enjoy, and the Queensland coast provides the perfect, heartwarming backdrop for this tale.’

Allen joins a growing list of Australian Netflix originals, including recent releases The Survivors, Apple Cider Vinegar, Territory and Boy Swallows Universe, and upcoming titles Son of a Donkey, Heartbreak High Season 3 and a new adaptation of My Brilliant Career.

No release date has been set, but Allen is expected to launch globally on Netflix.

