News

 > News

Bluey’s Ludo Studio shooting family film Allen in QLD for Netflix

Allen, a live-action film by Bluey's creators, is now in production for Netflix.
24 Jul 2025 11:55
Silvi Vann-Wall
Behind the scenes on Allen. Image: Netflix

Film

Behind the scenes on Allen. Image: Netflix

Share Icon

Production is officially underway on Allen (working title), a new family feature from Ludo Studio, creators of global phenomenon Bluey and SBS’s Thou Shalt Not Steal.

Cameras are rolling across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with the Netflix-backed project marking the award-winning studio’s first foray into live-action film.

What is Allen about?

Described as a heartwarming story of childhood, friendship and formative memories, Allen is helmed by Daley Pearson (Talk to Me, The Strange Chores) and Jeffrey Walker (Apple Cider Vinegar, The Artful Dodger), from a script by Pearson and Thou Shalt Not Steal co-creator Sophie Miller.

Allen is really a story about love, family and all those big and small moments from childhood that end up shaping who we are when we grow up,’ said Pearson.

‘Getting the opportunity to make this story in this part of the world – in the town where I grew up in, inspired by the friends and family I grew up with – is a dream. We’re creating Allen for families to watch together.’

The film is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and PDV Incentive. Principal photography is taking place at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane and on location along the state’s southeast coastline.

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek called Ludo Studio ‘a Queensland entrepreneurial success story,’ adding: ‘The Crisafulli Government, through Screen Queensland, is thrilled to support their first locally made, live-action feature film … this Netflix production will share our state’s stories and showcase our beautiful Gold and Sunshine Coasts to the world.’

Ludo Studio’s Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall are executive producing alongside Miller. Sam Moor and Ross Allsop produce, with Lauren Brown on board as co-producer.

Netflix’s Vice President of Content for APAC (ex-India), Minyoung Kim, praised the team’s distinctive style, saying: ‘The team at Ludo Studio are among Australia’s most exceptional storytellers, injecting this film with their characteristic relatability and wit.

‘We are delighted to create a film that the entire family can enjoy, and the Queensland coast provides the perfect, heartwarming backdrop for this tale.’

Allen joins a growing list of Australian Netflix originals, including recent releases The Survivors, Apple Cider Vinegar, Territory and Boy Swallows Universe, and upcoming titles Son of a Donkey, Heartbreak High Season 3 and a new adaptation of My Brilliant Career.

No release date has been set, but Allen is expected to launch globally on Netflix.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Dropbear. Image: Six Foot Four Production/Karlye Frith.
News

New Dropbear film brings a koala myth to the big screen

Dropbear, a new Aussie horror-comedy about killer koalas, hits cinemas this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Image: 20th Century Studios/ Marvel Studios.
Reviews

The Fantastic Four: First Steps review – goofy wonder

Starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is well-styled, spirited and sweet.

Stephen A Russell
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which spawned a documentary now premiering at TIFF. Image: Warner Bros.
News

Baz Luhrmann and David Michôd to premiere 'epic' new films at TIFF 2025

Australian directors Luhrmann and Michôd will both debut new films at TIFF 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Together. Image: Kismet Movies.
What to Watch

Together review: Michael Shanks' debut film is freaky fun

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are magnetic in the Australian-made supernatural body horror Together.

Stephen A Russell
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You will headline MIFF 2025. Image: A24
Features

MIFF 2025: our guide to the films not to miss

With an enormous program to wade through, we’ve made teeing up your MIFF 2025 schedule easier.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login