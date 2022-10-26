Jai Courtney and Morfydd Clark cast in The Fox, a horror comedy

Australian actor Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad, Terminator Genisys) and Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) are set to lead writer/director Dario Russo’s darkly comedic folktale The Fox.

Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop made the announcement today, and confirmed that principal photography will take place in Australia in mid-2023.

The Fox is about a vain heir to a vineyard dynasty who discovers his fiancé is cheating on him, and wants nothing more than to avoid embarrassment and get the issue resolved. Desperate, he decides to follow the advice of a rogue fox, who promises him that his doomed relationship will be fixed if he pushes his loved one into a magic hole that has the power to transform flawed people into perfect partners.

The woman who re-emerges seems to be everything he ever wanted, until her strange new quirks lead him to question his decision.

Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings will produce for Causeway Films, the multi award-winning production company behind the globally acclaimed horror The Babadook. Executive producers are Dave Bishop, Luane Gauer and George Hamilton. Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide sales and co-repping North American sales rights with UTA.

‘Dario is a one-of-a-kind talent and a writer-director we have wanted to work with since seeing his cult hit series Danger 5,’ said the producers. ‘It’s an honour to support him to make his debut feature, which is a brilliant and absurdly funny satire about human relationships and the struggle between our desire for domestication and our animal natures.

‘We are thrilled to bring together exemplary lead actors in Morfydd and Jai, who will bring reality, nuance and charisma to these roles.’

Dario Russo’s series Danger 5 (2011-2015). Image: SBS

‘Dario is a trailblazing visionary and the perfect helmer for this striking fable filled with gallows humor, which explores desire, deceit and what truly goes on behind the façade of normality,’ said Bishop. ‘Jai is perfectly cast as Nick, having built an incredible career portraying engaging characters who find themselves in otherworldly circumstances, and demand for Morfydd continues to deservedly grow following her exquisite performance in Saint Maud.’

Jai Courtney is best known for co-starring in the Suicide Squad films, Lionsgate’s Divergent franchise and Paramount’s Terminator reboot, Terminator Genisys. He was most recently seen in Amazon’s series The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. He also stars in the upcoming Netflix series Jigsaw and in the Texas-noir drama Catching Dust.

Morfydd Clark broke out in the 2019 horror Saint Maud, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award. She can currently be seen as Galadriel in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Causeway Films’ recent credits include acclaimed You Won’t Be Alone and Of An Age by Goran Stolevski (both distributed by Focus Features), and Blaze by visual artist Del Kathryn Barton.