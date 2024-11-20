Sustainable Screens Australia appoints first-ever board

The following is a press release from Sustainable Screens Australia, 20 November 2024:

Sustainable Screens Australia (SSA) has today announced the official appointment of its inaugural Board, which includes high-profile TV broadcaster Adam Liaw as Co-Chair.

The newly ratified Board of leading screen and environmental industry professionals also includes: incumbent Co-Chair and Chief Operating Officer for Dreamchaser Entertainment Sara Horn, Chief Financial Officer for the Australian Film Radio and Television School Joanne Herron, Matchbox Pictures co-founder Helen Panckhurst, Docklands Studios Melbourne CEO Antony Tulloch, Netflix environmental, health and safety leader Mark Brogan, lawyer and finance broadcaster Katrina Bullock, ESG strategist Phil Brown and award-winning producer Anna Kaplan.

Co-Chair Adam Liaw said he was thrilled to help SSA spearhead its mission of encouraging productions to become more efficient, from an environmental, financial and practical perspective. The Cook Up on SBS, hosted by Adam, was the first production to have SSA assess its carbon footprint using BAFTA albert’s carbon calculator.

‘The interim Board has done a phenomenal job of laying a foundation that we, as the inaugural Board, can now build on to strengthen SSA as the peak body for sustainability in the Australian film and TV industry,’ Adam said.

‘We’re at a really exciting inflection point because people are now beginning to understand, through the great work of SSA, that sustainability is not asking for a moonshot. What we’re actually asking is for people to be more efficient by creating productions that are sustainable, affordable and high quality. SSA is here to provide solutions.’

SSA Executive Director Maree Cochrane said the appointment of the inaugural Board was an exciting step in the lead body’s evolution.

‘The Australian screen industry stands at a critical juncture, perhaps more so than at any other time,’ she said.

‘Research shows that producing just one hour of screen content generates 16.6 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to seven return trips from Cairns to Perth in an average petrol powered car. This is the current cost of our stories. But it doesn’t have to be our future.’

Maree said the previous interim Board had steered SSA remarkably through its inception and consolidation phase. The inaugural Board would bring fresh energy, and an exceptional breadth and depth of expertise to the table.

‘We’ll continue to collaborate with our industry partners, dedicated members and network of sustainability partners to ramp up our vision of putting the planet in the picture,’ she said.

Members of the new Sustainable Screens Australia board

ADAM LIAW (Co-chair) is a lawyer, writer, producer and broadcaster. He brings extensive experience as a non-executive director across arts, education, and diplomacy sectors, serving on boards including TAFE NSW and the Museum of Chinese in Australia. A former Disney executive in Japan, he managed legal and business affairs across Asia Pacific. Now co-Managing Director of i8 Studio, he’s also established himself as an acclaimed writer and broadcaster, hosting programs like Tomorrow Tonight and The Cook Up. Adam speaks native English, fluent Japanese and conversational Mandarin Chinese, and holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and Bachelor of Science from The University of Adelaide.

SARA HORN (Co-Chair) is the Chief Operating Officer for Dreamchaser Entertainment. Prior to this, she was the Managing Director of Production and Operations at Endemol Shine Australia, where she drove the integration of sustainability into company culture. Endemol Shine Australia makes programming such as Survivor Australia, Lego Masters, Gogglebox, Big Brother and MasterChef Australia. Sara was the global chair of Endemol Shine Giving and the driving force behind integrating sustainability into the company culture at ESA and leading a plastic free pledge across Endemol Shine Group internationally.

JOANNE HERRON (Treasurer) is a chartered accountant with extensive experience in the media and education sectors. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer at the Australian Film Television and Radio School, where, amongst her responsibilities, she manages the Environmental Sustainability Strategic Plan. Joanne has also held senior finance roles at the University of New South Wales, News Corporation, Foxtel and Archant Media (United Kingdom).

MARK BROGAN (Board member) leads an environmental, health, and safety function at Netflix. Based in Sydney, Mark is a scientist and human physiologist by training with over 15 years of experience with New South Wales Health, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Dell, Uber, and now Netflix. Mark’s passion for sustainability derives from his love of the outdoors, and he spends his spare time there with his partner, two sons, and two dogs.

PHIL BROWN (Board member) is co-founder and COO of The Growth Activists, an ESG and engagement strategy consultancy. With a 10-year background in film, TV, and radio production, he moved into non-profits to focus on environmental and social impact, holding roles with Australian Red Cross and as a board member of The Wilderness Society. A B Lab-trained B Corp consultant, Phil works with businesses to enhance their environmental and social impact. He believes people, planet, and profit must co-exist to ensure a sustainable future.

KATRINA BULLOCK (Board member) is an award-winning lawyer and finance broadcaster, named a 2024 Australasian Lawyer Rising Star and winner of the 2020 Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Corporate Counsel Award. She is the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. Admitted to the Supreme Court of NSW and the High Court of Australia, Katrina has managed high-profile litigation for ASX 100 and Fortune 500 companies. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of International Business.

ANNA KAPLAN (Board member) is an award-winning Producer and Impact Strategist best known for her work on two of Australia’s most commercially successful and high-profile feature documentaries – That Sugar Film and 2040. She is Head of Impact Production and co-founder of Regen Studios with writer/director Damon Gameau. A vocal advocate for environmental stewardship and sustainable production practices, Anna was awarded the 2019 Natalie Miller Fellowship to scale up her advocacy in this area.

HELEN PANCKHURST (Board member) is one of the founders of Matchbox Pictures and Head of Production for the company, supervising production of the entire Matchbox and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) slates. Helen also works closely with NBCUniversal US companies Universal Content Production and Universal Television to facilitate their Australian based productions. Helen has produced and executive produced television drama, documentaries and feature films. She has a particular interest in working with colleagues and industry partners to prioritise sustainability in film and television.

ANTONY TULLOCH (Board member), CEO of Docklands Studios Melbourne, has over 30 years of experience in film lighting and studio management. He is recognised for his dedication to sustainability and is transforming Docklands into an eco-conscious production hub, focusing on renewable energy and waste reduction. With a background working on iconic films like The Great Gatsby and Life of Pi, Antony aims to set new benchmarks for sustainable filmmaking while fostering global partnerships and innovative studio practices.

For more information, head to the Sustainable Screens Australia website.