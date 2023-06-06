Studio Ghibli won’t promote its new film How Do You Live?

Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation powerhouse that brought the world Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle, has a new film coming out this year.

But no-one would blame you for not knowing that. So far, the company has prepared no promotional material – aside from one hand-drawn poster – for How Do You Live?, an adaptation of Yoshino Genzaburo’s 1937 story about a boy who comes of age while living with his uncle after the death of his father.

The official poster for How Do You Live?, featuring what appears to be a crane-like bird. Image: Studio Ghibli

The film is also the great director Hayao Miyazaki’s first film since announcing his retirement in 2013. Despite this adding to the already great anticipation for the film, Ghibli have been firm in denying the creation of teasers, trailers, and anymore posters ahead of its Japanese release on 14 July (an international release date is TBC).

The reason behind the lack of promotion has to do with the studio’s feeling that if you see multiple trailers for a film, ‘you know everything that’s going to happen in that movie’ and thus won’t go to the cinema to see it (Source: IndieWire).

This announcement and the reasoning behind it was confirmed by Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki in an interview for the magazine Bungei Shunji (which was later translated by The Hollywood Reporter).

Miyazaki has been stalwart in continuing the Ghibli tradition of hand-drawing every frame of How Do You Live?, and is dedicating the film to his grandson.