What’s streaming in October 2022: Australian guide

You can try to resist it, but the skeleton and pumpkin décor hitting the supermarket shelves tells us one thing for certain: Halloween is just around the corner.

Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are already ramping up their spooky content, while others do their best to continue normal programming for those who do not observe the horror holiday.

Here’s a quick guide to the new series and original films releasing on major streaming platforms this October:

Netflix

Derry Girls S3, 7 October : The final series of the wonderful Irish coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls is finally available in Australia this October, and it features some great cameos (including one from Liam Neeson).

: The final series of the wonderful Irish coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls is finally available in Australia this October, and it features some great cameos (including one from Liam Neeson). Nailed It! S7 , 5 October : More of the same winning formula you’ve seen in seasons one through six. In each episode of this reality hit, three contestants with little to no baking experience try their hand at recreating edible masterpieces.

, : More of the same winning formula you’ve seen in seasons one through six. In each episode of this reality hit, three contestants with little to no baking experience try their hand at recreating edible masterpieces. The Midnight Club , 7 October : At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike.

, : At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike. The Stranger , 19 October : The acclaimed Australian drama finally comes to Netflix. Two men meet on a plane and strike up a conversation that turns into friendship. For Henry Teague, worn down by a lifetime of physical labour and crime, this is a dream come true.

, : The acclaimed Australian drama finally comes to Netflix. Two men meet on a plane and strike up a conversation that turns into friendship. For Henry Teague, worn down by a lifetime of physical labour and crime, this is a dream come true. Wendell & Wild , 21 October : The two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her, but also by her altar boys. A much awaited return from The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Henry Sellick.

, : The two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the nun Sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her, but also by her altar boys. A much awaited return from The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Henry Sellick. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, 25 October: This anthology of sinister stories is told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.

Paramount+

Monster High: The Movie, 6 October : When Clawdeen begins attending Monster High, she discovers a devious plot that might not only destroy her school, but also reveal her half-human, half-werewolf identity.

: When Clawdeen begins attending Monster High, she discovers a devious plot that might not only destroy her school, but also reveal her half-human, half-werewolf identity. Inside Amy Schumer S5, 20 October: After a six-year hiatus, the comedian and actress Amy Schumer announced that her sketch comedy series is returning for a fifth and final season, to get her – and I quote – ‘forever cancelled’.

Binge

The Winchesters , 12 October : A Supernatural prequel series. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

, : A Supernatural prequel series. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. Selling in the City , 19 October : New reality series Selling In The City focuses on the millions of urban-dwelling Australians who live in apartments, terraces and townhouses and want to renovate and transform their homes to sell and change where they live.

, : New reality series Selling In The City focuses on the millions of urban-dwelling Australians who live in apartments, terraces and townhouses and want to renovate and transform their homes to sell and change where they live. The White Lotus S2, 31 October: This series follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions. The second season takes place at the San Domenico Palace Taormina in Sicily.

Stan

Love Triangle , 6 October : Australian reality series. From the producers of Married At First Sight, Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.

, : Australian reality series. From the producers of Married At First Sight, Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection. Gangs of London S2, 20 October: The city of London is being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Amazon Prime Video

Reginald the Vampire, 5 October : Reginald lives a life of dreams deferred. One night he meets a stranger named Maurice, who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to save him is to make him a vampire. Based on the book Fat Vampire.

: Reginald lives a life of dreams deferred. One night he meets a stranger named Maurice, who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to save him is to make him a vampire. Based on the book Fat Vampire. High School, 14 October: Canadian indie pop-duo Tegan and Sara navigate the torturous terrain that is adolescence in High School, the upcoming series based on their 2019 memoir of the same name.

AMC+

Documentary Now! S4, 19 October: Documentary Now! parodies the current obsession with documentaries, with each episode lampooning a different doco style. Werner Herzog’s Burden of Dreams, Agnès Varda’s The Beaches of Agnès, and My Octopus Teacher are among the films parodied in the new season.

Disney+

Werewolf by Night , 7 October : On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader; the attendees are then thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic. Stars Gael García Bernal.

, : On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader; the attendees are then thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic. Stars Gael García Bernal. The Spectacular Spider-Man, 19 October: This 21st-century edition of animated adventures charts the exploits of Peter Parker, who becomes Spider-Man as a result of a radioactive spider bite.

Britbox

Ridley , 1 October : Retired Ex Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, played by Adrian Dunbar, is enlisted by his former protégée DI Carol Farman as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case.

, : Retired Ex Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, played by Adrian Dunbar, is enlisted by his former protégée DI Carol Farman as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case. Out Of Her Mind , 6 October : A BBC Two sitcom created by, written by, and starring Sara Pascoe. It follows a fictionalised Sara Pascoe, who had an abortion when she was young and was left at the altar by a former partner, as her sister becomes engaged.

, : A BBC Two sitcom created by, written by, and starring Sara Pascoe. It follows a fictionalised Sara Pascoe, who had an abortion when she was young and was left at the altar by a former partner, as her sister becomes engaged. Karen Pirie, 13 October: DS Karen Pirie reopens the case of a murdered barmaid. Her investigation unearths flaws in the original 1995 inquiry.

Shudder

Deadstream, 6 October : A disgraced internet personality tries to win back his followers by livestreaming himself at an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his comeback event becomes a fight for his life.

: A disgraced internet personality tries to win back his followers by livestreaming himself at an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his comeback event becomes a fight for his life. Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses , 13 October : Diana, a sex worker who was blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack, takes in a young Chinese boy named Chin, abruptly altering both of their lives forever.

, : Diana, a sex worker who was blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack, takes in a young Chinese boy named Chin, abruptly altering both of their lives forever. V/H/S/99, 20 October: A 2022 American found-footage horror anthology film, and the fifth instalment in the V/H/S film series. The film features segments from Johannes Roberts, Vanessa and Joseph Winter, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, and Flying Lotus.

