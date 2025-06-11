News

 > Features

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Life is Beautiful, Neo Tokyo, The Conversation and Time Addicts have just been added to streaming.
11 Jun 2025 10:53
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Straight Story. Image: STUDIOCANAL. Great films added to streaming.

Streaming

The Straight Story. Image: STUDIOCANAL. Great films added to streaming.

Share Icon

As we settle into the heart of June, the Australian winter invites us to embrace cozy indoor moments. What better way to complement the shorter days and cooler nights than with a movie marathon?

We’ve handpicked these cinematic favourites and indie hidden gems – all of which are now available on streaming.

1. The Straight Story (1999, Streaming on SBS On Demand)

The Straight Story. Image: Walt Disney Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
The Straight Story. Image: STUDIOCANAL. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: David Lynch
  • Cast: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek
  • Genre: Biographical Drama
  • Runtime: 112 minutes

Synopsis:
In this heartfelt journey, an elderly man travels across states on a lawnmower to reconcile with his ailing brother.

Why watch it?
A departure from Lynch’s typical style, this film offers a tender and meditative exploration of family and forgiveness. Watch the trailer.

2. Life Is Beautiful (1997, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

Life Is Beautiful. Image: Roadshow Films. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
Life is Beautiful. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Roberto Benigni
  • Cast: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
  • Genre: Comedy-Drama
  • Runtime: 116 minutes

Synopsis:
A charming Italian man uses humour and imagination to shield his son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp.

Why watch it?
This Academy Award-winning film balances comedy and tragedy, delivering a powerful message about love and resilience. Watch the trailer.

3. The City of Lost Children (1995, Streaming on SBS On Demand)

The City Of Lost Children. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
The City of Lost Children. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Directors: Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet
  • Cast: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork
  • Genre: Science Fantasy
  • Runtime: 112 minutes

Synopsis:
In a dystopian world, a scientist kidnaps children to steal their dreams, prompting a strongman to embark on a rescue mission.

Why watch it?
With its surreal visuals and imaginative storytelling, this film offers a unique cinematic experience. Watch the trailer.

4. The Conversation (1974, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

The Conversation. Image: Studiocanal. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
The Conversation. Image: STUDIOCANAL/Rialto Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Francis Ford Coppola
  • Cast: Gene Hackman, John Cazale
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Runtime: 113 minutes

Synopsis:
A surveillance expert becomes entangled in a potential murder plot, leading to a crisis of conscience.

Why watch it?
This Palme d’Or-winning film delves into themes of privacy and morality, remaining relevant in today’s digital age. Watch the trailer.

5. Neo Tokyo (1987, Streaming on Crunchyroll)

Neo Tokyo. Image: Toho. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
Neo Tokyo. Image: Toho. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Directors: Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Katsuhiro Otomo
  • Genre: Animated Science Fiction Anthology
  • Runtime: 50 minutes

Synopsis:
This anthology presents three distinct stories exploring futuristic and surreal themes, showcasing the talents of renowned anime directors.

Why watch it?
A must-see for anime enthusiasts, Neo Tokyo offers a glimpse into the creative minds that helped shape the genre. Watch the trailer.

6. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

Kind Hearts And Coronets. Image: Criterion. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
Kind Hearts and Coronets. Image: Criterion. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Robert Hamer
  • Cast: Dennis Price, Alec Guinness
  • Genre: Black Comedy
  • Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis:
A disowned heir systematically eliminates eight relatives to claim a dukedom, with Alec Guinness portraying all the targets.

Why watch it?
This British classic is celebrated for its wit and Guinness’s remarkable performance in multiple distinct roles. Tatiana Maslany eat your heart out! Watch the trailer.

7. St. Elmo’s Fire (1985, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

St. Elmo's Fire. Image: Columbia Pictures. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
St. Elmo’s Fire. Image: Columbia Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Joel Schumacher
  • Cast: Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis:
A group of recent college graduates navigate adulthood, facing challenges in love, career, and friendship.

Why watch it?
St. Elmo’s Fire is a defining film of the 80s Brat Pack era, capturing the uncertainties of post-college life. Watch the trailer.

8. Magic Mike (2012, Streaming on Prime Video)

Magic Mike. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Great Films Just Added To Streaming.
Magic Mike. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Director: Steven Soderbergh
  • Cast: Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey
  • Genre: Comedy-Drama
  • Runtime: 110 minutes
  • Australian Distributor: Warner Bros.

Synopsis:
A seasoned male stripper mentors a newcomer, revealing the highs and lows of the profession.

Why watch it?
Beyond the incredible dance routines, Magic Mike offers a nuanced look at ambition and identity. Watch the trailer.

9. Time Addicts (2023, Streaming on Prime Video)

Time Addicts. Image: Photius Drakos. Great Films Added To Streaming.
Time Addicts. Image: Photius Drakos/Umbrella Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: Sam Odlum
  • Cast: Freya Tingley, Charles Grounds
  • Genre: Science Fiction
  • Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis:
Two addicts discover a drug that allows time travel, leading to unexpected consequences.

Why watch it?
Time Addicts is fresh (and uniquely Australian) take on time travel narratives, blending sci-fi elements with personal drama. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Time Addicts, Netflix review: a wonderful ride on time

10. American Hustle (2013, Streaming on Prime Video)

American Hustle. Image: Columbia Pictures. Great Films Added To Streaming.
American Hustle. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.
  • Director: David O. Russell
  • Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper
  • Genre: Crime Drama
  • Runtime: 138 minutes

Synopsis:
Con artists are forced to work with an FBI agent to entrap corrupt politicians in a sting operation.

Why watch it?
With a stellar cast and intricate plot, American Hustle offers a stylish portrayal of ambition and deception in the 1970s. Watch the trailer.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Mix Tape. Image: Binge.
Reviews

Mix Tape review: this Binge series is resonant and real

Music is the mantle of love in the Australian-Irish romantic drama series Mix Tape.  

Guy Davis
The Surfer. Image: Madman/ Stan. 4 best new films.
Features

4 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 4 best new films to stream from 9 to 15 June 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with…

Paul Dalgarno
The cast of British drama The Lady L-R: Mia McKenna Bruce, Natalie Dormer, Ed Speelers. Images: Ruth Crafer, Chris Floyd and David Reiss. Via BINGE.
News

The Lady and other exciting new British dramas to stream exclusively on Binge

You'll soon be able to stream The Lady and more exclusive British dramas on Binge.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Future Vision 2025's guests: Soo Hugh, Richard Gadd and Sally Wainwright. Images supplied.
News

Future Vision: premiere TV and streaming conference returns to Melbourne

Some top creative minds of TV will convene at Future Vision at ACMI this July.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Richard Roxburgh as Joh Bjelke-Petersen in Revealed - Joh: Last King of Queensland. Image: Stan
News

Joh: Last King of Queensland – Richard Roxburgh plays controversial premier

Stan's latest in the Revealed series tackles the web of deception surrounding QLD premiere Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login