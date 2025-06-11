10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

As we settle into the heart of June, the Australian winter invites us to embrace cozy indoor moments. What better way to complement the shorter days and cooler nights than with a movie marathon?
We’ve handpicked these cinematic favourites and indie hidden gems – all of which are now available on streaming.
Great films just added to streaming:
1. The Straight Story (1999, Streaming on SBS On Demand)
- Director: David Lynch
- Cast: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Runtime: 112 minutes
Synopsis:
In this heartfelt journey, an elderly man travels across states on a lawnmower to reconcile with his ailing brother.
Why watch it?
A departure from Lynch’s typical style, this film offers a tender and meditative exploration of family and forgiveness. Watch the trailer.
2. Life Is Beautiful (1997, Available to Rent on Apple TV)
- Director: Roberto Benigni
- Cast: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
- Runtime: 116 minutes
Synopsis:
A charming Italian man uses humour and imagination to shield his son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp.
Why watch it?
This Academy Award-winning film balances comedy and tragedy, delivering a powerful message about love and resilience. Watch the trailer.
3. The City of Lost Children (1995, Streaming on SBS On Demand)
- Directors: Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- Cast: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork
- Genre: Science Fantasy
- Runtime: 112 minutes
Synopsis:
In a dystopian world, a scientist kidnaps children to steal their dreams, prompting a strongman to embark on a rescue mission.
Why watch it?
With its surreal visuals and imaginative storytelling, this film offers a unique cinematic experience. Watch the trailer.
4. The Conversation (1974, Available to Rent on Apple TV)
- Director: Francis Ford Coppola
- Cast: Gene Hackman, John Cazale
- Genre: Thriller
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Synopsis:
A surveillance expert becomes entangled in a potential murder plot, leading to a crisis of conscience.
Why watch it?
This Palme d’Or-winning film delves into themes of privacy and morality, remaining relevant in today’s digital age. Watch the trailer.
5. Neo Tokyo (1987, Streaming on Crunchyroll)
- Directors: Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Katsuhiro Otomo
- Genre: Animated Science Fiction Anthology
- Runtime: 50 minutes
Synopsis:
This anthology presents three distinct stories exploring futuristic and surreal themes, showcasing the talents of renowned anime directors.
Why watch it?
A must-see for anime enthusiasts, Neo Tokyo offers a glimpse into the creative minds that helped shape the genre. Watch the trailer.
6. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Available to Rent on Apple TV)
- Director: Robert Hamer
- Cast: Dennis Price, Alec Guinness
- Genre: Black Comedy
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Synopsis:
A disowned heir systematically eliminates eight relatives to claim a dukedom, with Alec Guinness portraying all the targets.
Why watch it?
This British classic is celebrated for its wit and Guinness’s remarkable performance in multiple distinct roles. Tatiana Maslany eat your heart out! Watch the trailer.
7. St. Elmo’s Fire (1985, Available to Rent on Apple TV)
- Director: Joel Schumacher
- Cast: Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Synopsis:
A group of recent college graduates navigate adulthood, facing challenges in love, career, and friendship.
Why watch it?
St. Elmo’s Fire is a defining film of the 80s Brat Pack era, capturing the uncertainties of post-college life. Watch the trailer.
8. Magic Mike (2012, Streaming on Prime Video)
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Cast: Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey
- Genre: Comedy-Drama
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Australian Distributor: Warner Bros.
Synopsis:
A seasoned male stripper mentors a newcomer, revealing the highs and lows of the profession.
Why watch it?
Beyond the incredible dance routines, Magic Mike offers a nuanced look at ambition and identity. Watch the trailer.
9. Time Addicts (2023, Streaming on Prime Video)
- Director: Sam Odlum
- Cast: Freya Tingley, Charles Grounds
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Synopsis:
Two addicts discover a drug that allows time travel, leading to unexpected consequences.
Why watch it?
Time Addicts is fresh (and uniquely Australian) take on time travel narratives, blending sci-fi elements with personal drama. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: Time Addicts, Netflix review: a wonderful ride on time
10. American Hustle (2013, Streaming on Prime Video)
- Director: David O. Russell
- Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Synopsis:
Con artists are forced to work with an FBI agent to entrap corrupt politicians in a sting operation.
Why watch it?
With a stellar cast and intricate plot, American Hustle offers a stylish portrayal of ambition and deception in the 1970s. Watch the trailer.