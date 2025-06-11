10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

As we settle into the heart of June, the Australian winter invites us to embrace cozy indoor moments. What better way to complement the shorter days and cooler nights than with a movie marathon?

We’ve handpicked these cinematic favourites and indie hidden gems – all of which are now available on streaming.

1. The Straight Story (1999, Streaming on SBS On Demand)

The Straight Story. Image: STUDIOCANAL. Great films added to streaming.

Director : David Lynch

: David Lynch Cast : Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek

: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek Genre : Biographical Drama

: Biographical Drama Runtime: 112 minutes

Synopsis:

In this heartfelt journey, an elderly man travels across states on a lawnmower to reconcile with his ailing brother.

Why watch it?

A departure from Lynch’s typical style, this film offers a tender and meditative exploration of family and forgiveness. Watch the trailer.

2. Life Is Beautiful (1997, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

Life is Beautiful. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films just added to streaming.

Director : Roberto Benigni

: Roberto Benigni Cast : Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi

: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi Genre : Comedy-Drama

: Comedy-Drama Runtime: 116 minutes

Synopsis:

A charming Italian man uses humour and imagination to shield his son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp.

Why watch it?

This Academy Award-winning film balances comedy and tragedy, delivering a powerful message about love and resilience. Watch the trailer.

3. The City of Lost Children (1995, Streaming on SBS On Demand)

The City of Lost Children. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films just added to streaming.

Directors : Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet

: Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet Cast : Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork

: Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork Genre : Science Fantasy

: Science Fantasy Runtime: 112 minutes

Synopsis:

In a dystopian world, a scientist kidnaps children to steal their dreams, prompting a strongman to embark on a rescue mission.

Why watch it?

With its surreal visuals and imaginative storytelling, this film offers a unique cinematic experience. Watch the trailer.

4. The Conversation (1974, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

The Conversation. Image: STUDIOCANAL/Rialto Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.

Director : Francis Ford Coppola

: Francis Ford Coppola Cast : Gene Hackman, John Cazale

: Gene Hackman, John Cazale Genre : Thriller

: Thriller Runtime: 113 minutes

Synopsis:

A surveillance expert becomes entangled in a potential murder plot, leading to a crisis of conscience.

Why watch it?

This Palme d’Or-winning film delves into themes of privacy and morality, remaining relevant in today’s digital age. Watch the trailer.

5. Neo Tokyo (1987, Streaming on Crunchyroll)

Neo Tokyo. Image: Toho. Great films just added to streaming.

Directors : Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Katsuhiro Otomo

: Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Katsuhiro Otomo Genre : Animated Science Fiction Anthology

: Animated Science Fiction Anthology Runtime: 50 minutes

Synopsis:

This anthology presents three distinct stories exploring futuristic and surreal themes, showcasing the talents of renowned anime directors.

Why watch it?

A must-see for anime enthusiasts, Neo Tokyo offers a glimpse into the creative minds that helped shape the genre. Watch the trailer.

6. Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

Kind Hearts and Coronets. Image: Criterion. Great films just added to streaming.

Director : Robert Hamer

: Robert Hamer Cast : Dennis Price, Alec Guinness

: Dennis Price, Alec Guinness Genre : Black Comedy

: Black Comedy Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis:

A disowned heir systematically eliminates eight relatives to claim a dukedom, with Alec Guinness portraying all the targets.

Why watch it?

This British classic is celebrated for its wit and Guinness’s remarkable performance in multiple distinct roles. Tatiana Maslany eat your heart out! Watch the trailer.

7. St. Elmo’s Fire (1985, Available to Rent on Apple TV)

St. Elmo’s Fire. Image: Columbia Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.

Director : Joel Schumacher

: Joel Schumacher Cast : Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore

: Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 110 minutes

Synopsis:

A group of recent college graduates navigate adulthood, facing challenges in love, career, and friendship.

Why watch it?

St. Elmo’s Fire is a defining film of the 80s Brat Pack era, capturing the uncertainties of post-college life. Watch the trailer.

8. Magic Mike (2012, Streaming on Prime Video)

Magic Mike. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Great films just added to streaming.



Director : Steven Soderbergh

: Steven Soderbergh Cast : Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey

: Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey Genre : Comedy-Drama

: Comedy-Drama Runtime : 110 minutes

: 110 minutes Australian Distributor: Warner Bros.

Synopsis:

A seasoned male stripper mentors a newcomer, revealing the highs and lows of the profession.

Why watch it?

Beyond the incredible dance routines, Magic Mike offers a nuanced look at ambition and identity. Watch the trailer.

9. Time Addicts (2023, Streaming on Prime Video)

Time Addicts. Image: Photius Drakos/Umbrella Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.

Director : Sam Odlum

: Sam Odlum Cast : Freya Tingley, Charles Grounds

: Freya Tingley, Charles Grounds Genre : Science Fiction

: Science Fiction Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis:

Two addicts discover a drug that allows time travel, leading to unexpected consequences.

Why watch it?

Time Addicts is fresh (and uniquely Australian) take on time travel narratives, blending sci-fi elements with personal drama. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Time Addicts, Netflix review: a wonderful ride on time

10. American Hustle (2013, Streaming on Prime Video)

American Hustle. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment. Great films added to streaming.

Director : David O. Russell

: David O. Russell Cast : Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper

: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper Genre : Crime Drama

: Crime Drama Runtime: 138 minutes

Synopsis:

Con artists are forced to work with an FBI agent to entrap corrupt politicians in a sting operation.

Why watch it?

With a stellar cast and intricate plot, American Hustle offers a stylish portrayal of ambition and deception in the 1970s. Watch the trailer.