See Inception, Across the Spider-Verse and more at Fed Square outdoor free cinema

From this month until the end of summer, Fed Square in Melbourne is hosting their ‘Open Air’ season – an eclectic program of free music, outdoor cinema, festivals and immersive art.

A whopping 56 free events and activities are on offer at the Square, with select restaurants, galleries and bars participating as well.

The free Outdoor Cinema runs from 3 – 27 January, with nightly screenings. The curated film series includes:

Key dates and highlights of the Fed Square Outdoor Cinema

Christopher Nolan x Hans Zimmer (3, 4 & 5 January, 8.30 pm | Big Screen) Over three nights, Fed Square will feature some of Christopher Nolan’s biggest blockbusters – Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight – all scored by longtime Nolan collaborator, composer Hans Zimmer.



Wild Westerns (6, 7 & 8 January, 8.30 pm | Big Screen) Featuring a trio of Western films – or films that inspired classic Westerns – characterised by sweeping cinematography, epic arid landscapes and the intimacy of the close-up scene. The program includes Seven Samurai (which inspired the 1960 Western classic The Magnificent Seven), Once Upon a Time in the West and Meek’s Cutoff.



Techno Thrillers (9 January, from 6.30 pm | Big Screen) Fed Square will present two blockbuster sci-fi and superhero films – Tron: Legacy and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – elevated by thrilling original soundtracks fusing electronic and orchestral music, by Daniel Pemberton and Daft Punk.



Celebrating Dolly Parton (19 January, from 6 pm | Big Screen) Featuring the classic Dolly film, 9 to 5, along with a free boot scootin’ workshop, presented in celebration of the beloved queen of comedy and country music’s 79th birthday.



‘The Open Air program has something for absolutely everyone and you can experience it all for free – live concerts, headliner gigs, community and cultural performances, dance, art and film,’ said Katrina Sedgwick, Director & CEO, Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co). ‘Bring the family, meet friends and spend the day in Fed Square’s lively art galleries, museums or restaurants, before catching a free gig, film or performance in the evening!’

ScreenHub: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – not all spider-men are created equal

Also returning for its third consecutive year, Silent Cinema with Live Scores will enchant audiences from 25 to 27 February. Experience rare silent films like Baburao Painter’s Sati Savitri (1927) and other kathas by India’s most prolific silent film directors, accompanied by live performances from composer Hari Sivanesan and his collaborators. Plus, screenings of The Lost World (1925), with a live score by Butchulla songman Fred Leone, and Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr. (1924), with music by Blue Grassy Knoll who return to Fed Square after 2024’s stellar performance.

Visit Melbourne’s fedsquare.com to explore the full program of outdoor cinema, as well as session times.