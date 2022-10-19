Screenworks to boost new film creatives in Tasmania this weekend

News

Young and emerging film and TV creators based in Tasmania will have a chance to boost their skills and get a project funded, thanks to Screenworks.
19 Oct 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Photo by Arnav Pratap Singh on Unsplash.

From this Friday, Screenworks, in partnership with Screen Tasmania and with support from Screen Australia, will deliver an exciting new initiative to upskill Tasmanian screen creatives.

Aimed at those particularly interested in developing short-form online projects, the ‘Discovering New Online Voices’ initiative is a three-stage program that includes practical workshops, interactive sessions and a pitching opportunity to key online market and funding executives.

The program is designed to find undiscovered, diverse and talented online content creators based in Tasmania, encouraging them to submit new and innovative projects that will then be honed through a two-day workshop and pitched to a panel of high-level online executives.

Read: kutikina: Tasmanian Aboriginal production company launches

Stage one

The program will have three stages, beginning with an Open Day in Hobart on Developing Online Short Form projects on Friday 21 October, which will include detailed information about the initiative and how to apply.

There’ll be presentations from Alyce Adams and Louise Cocks from the Screen Australia Online Team on Fundamentals Of Online, as well as an In Conversation session featuring highly experienced online practitioners Max Miller, Kauthar Abdulalim and Michelle Melky giving insights into how their recent online projects were developed and funded.

Executives from Screen Tasmania will also be presenting a session with key information about the Discovering New Online Voices initiative, including advice and tips on how to prepare compelling and competitive applications. The day will culminate in Networking Drinks, an opportunity to socialise with the speakers and fellow attendees.

Read: Creative momentum builds in Tasmania with new industry services

Stage two

Applications open on 24 October 2022 for four weeks, after which up to four participants or project teams will be selected to take part in an intensive two-day workshop in early February 2023, in which they will work closely with creative mentors to hone their project pitches and materials.

Stage Three

The initiative will culminate in a Pitch Day in late February 2023, in which the projects will be pitched to marketplace decision-makers and executives from the Screen Australia Online team. The pitch winner will receive a $10,000 development grant from Screen Tasmania.

Applications for Discovering New Online Voices open on Monday 24th October 2022. For more information, see the Screenworks website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

