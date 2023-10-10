Screen Well Award winners named for mental health in screen industry

Screen Well – an organisation that describes itself as the Australian Screen Sector’s mental health and wellbeing destination hub – announced the recipients of its inaugural Screen Well Awards in an online awards ceremony this morning.

‘These awards were created to recognise, champion and celebrate the improvements being made to mental health and wellbeing in the screen industry by our colleagues,’ Screen Well founder Ben Steel told ScreenHub.

‘All of the recipients for the 2023 Awards have done extraordinary work across our industry to improve mental health and wellbeing this year.’

The recipients are:

Advocate of the Year

Andy Wright (Never Not Creative).

Initiative of the Year

‘Disability and Screen Work in Australia: Report for Industry 2023’ (A2K Media).

Organisation of the Year

National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

Production of the Year

Erotic Stories (Lingo Pictures).

‘Congratulations to all of the Screen Well Awards recipients for 2023,’ Steel said at the ceremony. ‘The passion, care and dedication you have all shown for improving mental health and wellbeing across screen industry workplaces is truly inspiring and it’s an honour to be able to recognise it in this way.

‘I’d also like to congratulate the finalists in every category for their incredible achievements and say thanks to all the people who made submissions. We encourage you to keep taking steps to improve mental health and wellbeing in our screen workplaces every day.’

Screen Well emerged from the work Ben Steel started in 2016 to address his own, and the creative industry’s, mental health and wellbeing concerns, as captured in his documentary The Show Must Go On (2019).

In response to receiving the Screen Well Award for Initiative of the Year, a spokesperson for A2K Media said: ‘We are very honoured to receive the Screen Well Initiative of the Year Award for our groundbreaking research on Disability and Screen Work in Australia. This report represents the first step towards dismantling barriers and improving working conditions to empower Disabled practitioners to contribute their unique perspectives and talents. We’re deeply committed to continuing this journey toward a more accessible, equitable and inclusive future for everyone in the screen industry.’

Andy Wright, winner of the Screen Well Award for Advocate of the Year, said: ‘It’s great to see so many people doing so much to make our industry a better place to work.’

Visit Screen Well for more information.