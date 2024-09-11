Screen Queensland: recipients named for $3m Business Enterprise fund

The following Screen Queensland release was sent on 11 September 2024:

Screen Queensland has today announced the seven recipients of the $3 million, three-year Business Enterprise fund.

The local screen businesses will each receive between $100,000 and $150,000 per year to support the sustainable growth of the Queensland screen sector by fostering innovation and building capacity to create Intellectual Property.

Business Enterprise aligns with Screen Queensland’s strategy to strengthen, grow and promote homegrown screen stories, benefiting both emerging and established companies in their development and expansion efforts.

The recipients are:

Bacon Factory Films

Everything Else Entertainment

Five Storey Films

Jaggi Entertainment

Moving Floor

No Coincidence Media

Stephanie Dower.

Business Enterprise will enable recipients to invest in growth strategies, such as employing more staff, as well as pursuing domestic and international expansion, exploring diversification and securing new financing or partnership opportunities.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the success of the local screen industry is built on diversity, inclusivity and viability – and this funding will help achieve that goal.

‘Miles Government investment through Screen Queensland is growing creative jobs and strengthening Queensland’s international reputation as a screen hub with unique stories for global audiences.

‘This fund empowers local screen businesses to thrive and grow sustainably, as we prepare for the creative business opportunities of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.’

Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said that the recipients of this critical $3 million Business Enterprise fund will lead a new phase of screen entrepreneurship and opportunity in Queensland.

‘The diversity of recipients demonstrates the extraordinary potential and ingenuity of screen businesses in our local sector to bolster the state’s capacity to bring more homegrown stories to screen.

‘Business Enterprise is an important lever in Screen Queensland’s commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting the creation and retention of Queensland-owned Intellectual Property. By fostering economic and creative growth across the state we are continuing to elevate our screen sector.’



Moving Floor principal Stephen M. Irwin said he is delighted and humbled to be a Business Enterprise recipient.

‘This initiative will prove invaluable to a relatively new company like ours. It will assist Moving Floor to establish itself as an inclusive entertainment creator with a focus on training new showrunners from all backgrounds to learn the skills required to tell world-class stories out of Queensland.’

Five Storey Films principal Mandy Lake said ‘Screen Queensland’s Business Enterprise initiative is a game-changing opportunity for our professional careers and creative ambitions to make engaging, thought-provoking content here in Queensland. It will also help us fulfil our driving commitment to support emerging and under-represented Queensland storytellers in taking their unique stories to the world.’

Business Enterprise Recipients

Bacon Factory Films

Dean Gibson (Writer/Director) of Bacon Factory Films and Helen Morrison (Writer/Producer) of Bent 3 Land are joining forces to form a new production company, currently unnamed, focused on developing and producing a diverse range of drama, factual and children’s content. Dean brings over two decades of directing experience, having shaped productions for ABC, NITV, SBS and various online and corporate platforms. Helen, with over 20 years in the industry, has delivered over 60 hours of broadcast television, including work for ABC, NITV and Sesame Street. Building on their already successful and collaborative working relationship, they are committed to creating compelling and entertaining content for audiences worldwide.

Five Storey Films

Five Storey Films (FSF) may be the ‘new kid’ on the block, but its five female principals—Anna Jeffries, Mandy Lake, Rebecca McElroy, Jenine Olliver and Emma Sargent—bring with them a firm foundation of industry experience and expertise in the factual space. FSF is not only dedicated to building stories, collaborations, careers and advancing the Queensland film industry, but also to building the company into an international factual powerhouse—all with a collective sense of creativity, curiosity, comedy, cleverness and compassion.

Everything Else Entertainment

Everything Else Entertainment is a 100 per cent Queensland-owned and operated production company, powered by a joint venture with WildBear Studios. Led by producer Veronica Fury, who boasts nearly 20 years’ industry experience and over 100 commissioned screen credits to her name, Everything Else Entertainment facilitates the development, financing and production of a wide range of high-quality scripted screen content. Veronica’s notable feature credits include the AACTA Award-nominated Brock: Over the Top, Netflix film Iron Fists & Kung Fu Kicks and Hating Peter Tatchell with executive producer Elton John.

Jaggi Entertainment

Logie Award-nominated and AACTA Award-winning Jaggi Entertainment is dedicated to developing, producing and financing quality commercial feature films, documentaries and series. Over the past decade, Jaggi Entertainment has produced over two dozen films for Global Networks and brands including Netflix, Disney, Universal, Hallmark, Paramount, Lifetime, TF1, Global Television and many others.

Moving Floor

Moving Floor is an Australian-based showrunner-oriented production company led by principals Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath. Spanning diverse genres and platforms, Moving Floor brings rich experience in the creation and production of high-quality, highly entertaining content that has been enjoyed by millions of viewers around the world. These showrunner/writer/producers have a large and growing slate of content and seek out like-minded creatives and partners to bring new shows, films and complimentary content to viewers worldwide.

No Coincidence Media

No Coincidence Media is an independent film and television production company that develops and produces raw, authentic and signature feature films and documentaries, including The Beach, Warwick Thornton’s documentary series on A24 and SBS Demand, We Are Still Here, the Australian and New Zealand co-production feature film available on Netflix and the Sydney Film Festival audience award-winning feature film that debuted at Sundance Film Festival, The Moogai.



Stephanie Dower

Stephanie Dower is a Brisbane-based screen producer, writer, consultant and trained access coordinator with a strong commitment to promoting disability inclusion both on-screen and behind the scenes. Stephanie has worked across short films, TVCs and online content and is currently developing a slate of bold and aspirational projects. Notable titles include factual series Carry On, which was selected for the Pitch FACTory at AIDC 2019 and feature-length romantic drama Seeing Scout, a recent recipient of the Attagirl Production Prize. Stephanie is also an inaugural member of Screen Queensland’s Equity and Diversity Taskforce, a current advisor to the Screen Producers’ Australia Council and a co-host of Attitude Foundation’s ReFramed Podcast.