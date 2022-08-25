Screen Producers Australia calls for an ‘urgent re-set of industry policy’

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has made submission to the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy consultation process calling for an urgent re-set of screen industry policy.

‘There are several important screen policy settings where SPA believes urgent regulatory action is needed, and others where SPA recommends reviews to address the regulatory drift and policy inaction of the past decade,’ said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

‘The highest priority for SPA members is that we see new regulation to ensure global streaming platforms invest 20% of their subscriber revenue in new Australian stories.’

‘Regulation of streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon has sat idle on government’s to-do lists for the last 10 years, hence SPA welcoming the public commitment by the Minister for the Arts, the Hon Tony Burke MP to take proactive steps to move the industry forward.’

‘New regulation must include integrity measures, ensuring what constitutes Australian content is properly defined and that the independent sector can flourish and ensure that Australia’s creative economy and SME’s can maximise the benefit of new investments. SPA believes it is important that regulation is accompanied by a new ‘terms of trade’ framework, ensuring valuable intellectual property, our national stories and songlines remain in the hands of Australians.

SPA is a national organisation whose remit includes representing film production companies, producers, screen industry supporters and service providers. In addition to hosting the annual SCREEN FOREVER conference for industry professionals, it campaigns for a healthy commercial environment for the Australian screen industry.

Deaner added that there were several other areas where SPA has identified that regulatory review is required, including weak Australian children’s content requirements on commercial free-to-air channels.

‘SPA is also keen to build on the successes to date of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen stories,’ he said. ‘And to ensure this continues through increased support, strong institutions and funding opportunities.’