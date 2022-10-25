First Nations and LGBTQIA ‘well-represented’ on-screen says Everyone Counts report

The Australian-based Screen Diversity & Inclusion Network has published its first ‘Everyone Counts’ report: an insight into diversity in the screen industry collected through The Everyone Project.

According to the report, First Nations people are well represented onscreen, but lacking in crew departments. LGBTQIA+ people are well represented both on and offscreen, whereas people with disability are vastly under-represented.

The Screen Diversity & Inclusion Network is a membership group which includes Australian broadcasters (ABC, SBS, 7, 9, 10), streamers (Amazon Prime etc.), screen funding agencies and the guilds. Using an online tool for registration of screen productions and a voluntary demographic survey, The Everyone Project is a ground-breaking initiative that aims to capture the diversity of all cast and crew in TV and film in Australia.

While previous screen industry research has looked closely at diversity in particular types of industry roles, Everyone Counts provides a broad-brushstrokes glimpse into diversity in the broader TV and film workforce. Taking opinions from competing organisations, it shines a light on diversity across a broad range of roles and productions.

This inaugural ‘Everyone Project’ survey attracted responses from 2,811 cast and crew across 70

TV and film productions completed in 2021–22. Industry participation in year one was ‘encouraging’, said the SDIN, with a response rate of more than 40% of cast and crew on registered productions completing the survey.

While not representative of the entire industry at this early stage, the SDIN hopes that these first-release findings will help to establish a baseline for the project to paint a fuller picture of diversity in the Australian screen industry.

‘The SDIN is excited to launch Australia’s first glimpse into the diversity of our TV and film sector, to help us work towards benchmarking representation and better understand areas where our industry needs to improve,’ SDIN Co-Chair and SBS Content Industry Diversity Manager Michelle Cheng said.

‘We hope these figures will spark conversation that can lead to meaningful action, so cast and crew in the screen sector will increasingly represent all Australians, including people who have traditionally been under-represented in the media.’

‘The release of the inaugural The Everyone Project report is a significant milestone for diversity and inclusion in our industry,’ said SDIN Co-Chair and Head of Indigenous at ABC TV Kelrick Martin. ‘I’m proud of the continued dedication and commitment demonstrated by both the SDIN membership and the Australian screen sector so far, and The Everyone Project will now become a regular gauge of how well we’re meeting our community’s expectations. It’s the first step in a long journey ahead for all of us.’

Results overview

Among 2,811 cast and crew roles on 70 Australian film and TV productions completed in 2021–22 and registered with The Everyone Project:

Image from the SDIN Everyone Counts report.

• First Nations people were well-represented in on-screen roles (6.6%) compared to the population benchmark (3.2%), but less so among crew (3.0%)

• People with disability were vastly under-represented compared to the population benchmark (17.7%), both on screen (8.9%) and behind the camera (5.3%)

• Women’s overall representation (50.6%) aligned with the population benchmark (50.7%) however, we know from other research that many screen industry roles remain gendered

• LGBQA+ people (this is the acronym the report used) had strong representation compared to the population benchmark (11%), both on screen (17.3%) and off (18.1%)

• Overall, people from Asian backgrounds were under-represented (9.0%), and people from European (38.0%) and Anglo-Celtic backgrounds (59.0%) were over-represented compared to population benchmarks (18.2%, 19.9% and 51.9% respectively).

These 70 projects were among TV and film projects funded by Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network member organisations and delivered in 2021–22. Of the cast and crew working on these 70 projects, 42.5% participated in the survey.

These findings are not definitive and only represent the thoughts of SDIN participants. As more screen projects and their cast and crew join The Everyone Project, the data quality will improve and the picture of diversity in the Australian screen industry will come into sharper focus. In the meantime, the Everyone Counts report draws on existing industry research to provide context and nuance to these preliminary high-level findings.

The full results of the Everyone Counts report are available on the SDIN website