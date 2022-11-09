Drama production receives a record $2.29 billion in Australia

Screen Australia’s 32nd annual Drama Report, released today, shows an all-time high expenditure in Australia on scripted screen production of $2.29 billion, says the Government’s key funding body for the Australian screen production industry. The expenditure is made up of a record spend on Australian titles of $1.51 billion, plus $777 million spent on foreign productions.

Overall $2.29 billion was spent across 162 drama screen productions that started production or post-production in Australia in 2021/22, compared to $1.94 billion spent across 163 productions in 2020/21.

The increase, says Screen Australia, was driven by a record spend on Australian theatrical features ($786 million up from $495 million last year), as well as a record spend on Australian subscription TV and Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) – for which the number of titles, hours and budgets have tripled from 2020/21.

Spend on free-to-air TV and Broadcast Video On Demand drama, and children’s drama across TV and VOD platforms, also increased from last year but has not returned to previous highs in either category.

Spend on foreign Post, Digital and Visual effects work (PDV) in Australia hit a new record of $335 million, and spend on foreign titles that were shot in Australia dipped from its record high last year but is still above the five-year average.

Minister for the Arts, The Hon Tony Burke MP, praised the ‘great result’.

‘This is testament to the strength of our local screen industry,’ he said. ‘It shows the importance of the creative sector and the appetite for Australian drama. It’s fantastic to see Australian stories being told here at home and to global audiences.’

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason described the $2.29 billion figure as ‘an incredible milestone’.

‘To have local productions make up 66% of this spend is extraordinary,’ he said. ‘Distinctly Australian stories continue to captivate audiences here and overseas, with Heartbreak High reaching the top 10 on international Netflix charts, and shows from Bluey to Bump taking the world by storm.’

Reviewing Heartbreak High for ScreenHub earlier this year, screen critic Mel Campbell wrote:

Thankfully, Heartbreak High is actually fresh and watchable, with characters who aren’t insufferably precocious. They make teenage mistakes in a way that feels recognisably Australian, even if it reveals how teenagers’ ideas about themselves are now much more globalised and fluid. ScreenHub review of Heartbreak High

‘This is a unique year for feature film,’ said Mason, ‘with several high-budget Australian projects starting production, including Dr George Miller’s Furiosa which are bringing significant economic and creative benefits.

‘However the number of Australian films that went into production has decreased. It’s no secret that the content landscape across film, television and online has changed and viewing habits are continually evolving. This is most evident in the reduction in films being produced for theatrical release, the shift in drama spend from television to online platforms, and the increasing spend on premium drama.’

States and territories

New South Wales set a new record of spend in the state, with over $1 billion and 45% of the national share, and Victoria also achieved a record high with $556 million (24% of the national share). Collective spend in the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Tasmania also set a new record, more than tripling from last year’s $18 million to $57 million in 2021/22, or 2% of the national total.

The Drama Report uses data from industry to provide an overview of the production of local and foreign feature, television, VOD and children’s drama titles, as well as PDV activity. All production expenditure is allocated to the year in which principal photography began.

Australian theatrical films

In 2021/22, total spend on Australian theatrical feature films reached a record $786 million – an increase of 59% on 2020/21, and 89% up on the five-year average. This result came with 24 features going into production, 35% below the five-year average. Higher budget projects Furiosa, Better Man and Foe accounted for a significant proportion of the record spend.

Most of the projects were made for more than $5 million, and the number of titles made for under $1 million continued to decline.

Foreign investors contributed the largest share of finance to the 2021/22 slate, making up 44% ($347 million). In total, domestic governments and government agencies provided 45% of total finance for Australian feature films in 2021/22. This includes 35% from the Federal Government, via the Producer Offset and Screen Australia direct funding.

Australian general television and video-on-demand

In 2021/22, a total of $655 million was spent on 62 Australian general television and video-on-demand (VOD) projects, close to double the spend in 2020/21.

This year, the Drama Report has been recategorised across television and VOD drama to reflect evolving content platforms and audience viewing habits. The report is now comprised of: Australian general FTA TV and BVOD drama; Australian general subscription TV and SVOD drama; and Australian general Advertising- based Video On Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) and other online drama.

Screen Australia’s latest Drama Report also contains information on Australian children’s TV, foreign production in Australia, and VOD drama production activity. The full report can be accessed online.