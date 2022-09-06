News

Screen, arts and culture internship program for creators with disabilities

Internships are open to any NSW-based person with disability engaged in or seeking a career in the arts, screen and culture industries.
6 Sep 2022
ScreenHub staff

Image: Jose P. Ortiz on Unsplash

NSW artists and practitioners with disability will have the opportunity to develop meaningful career pathways into the arts, screen, and culture sectors thanks to the NSW Government’s Createability Internship Program.

The Createability Internship Program is a three-year commitment delivered by the NSW Government in partnership with Accessible Arts and leading NSW-based arts, screen and cultural organisations.

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the program would create new opportunities for young artists with a disability across the sector.

‘The Createability Internship Program, now in its second year, has exceeded all expectations in improving accessibility and employment opportunities for people with disability all over the State,’ Mr Franklin said.

‘This important initiative removes barriers to employment and provides training, mentoring and support for our emerging creatives.

‘Everyone should have access to arts and culture on stage, behind the scenes and in the audience, and the NSW Government will continue to work with creative organisations to ensure the arts are accessible and inclusive to all.’ 

Create NSW Interim Chief Executive Annette Pitman said the program will provide significant opportunities for creatives to intern with iconic cultural institutions.

‘The Createability Internship Program offers a fantastic opportunity for aspiring creatives to gain experience working at some of our most renowned arts, screen and culture organisations including the Sydney Opera House, Animal Logic and Sydney Theatre Company,” Ms Pitman said.

“Interns will gain valuable work experience with sector leaders, and host organisations will develop and grow their understanding of access and inclusion.’

Sydney Opera House Accessibility Operations Manager Janelle Ryan said they were committed to delivering initiatives and building partnerships that foster diversity, inclusion and belonging and inspire positive social change. 

‘The Sydney Opera House occupies a unique position in the cultural landscape and that’s why, since the NSW Government’s Createability Internship Program inception, we have participated in the program that connects our organisation with emerging practitioners with disability to help them build skills, grow networks and forge career pathways in the arts,’ Ms Ryan said.

Createability internships are open to any NSW-based person with disability who has been actively engaged in or seeking a career opportunity in the arts, screen and culture industries.

The program includes customised training for up to ten participants, followed by paid internships for up to 160 hours at participating arts, screen and cultural organisations.

Practitioners with disability at all stages of their career in the arts, screen and cultural sectors are encouraged to apply. Applications are open now and close on 26 September 2022.

For further information or to apply, visit the Create NSW website.

