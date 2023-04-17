Sandra Sully leads Women in Media Conference

News

Renowned TV personality Sandra Sully will be MC-ing this year's Women in Media conference in Sydney.
17 Apr 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Sandra Sully for 10 News First. Image supplied

Renowned Australian journalist and media personality Sandra Sully has been announced as the Master of Ceremonies for the highly anticipated Women in Media National Conference 2023.

The conference, taking place in Sydney for the first time on 8-9 September 2023, aims to bring together professionals from all areas of the media industry, including journalism, communications, production, public relations, publishing, and digital media.

Read: Jennifer Coolidge Sydney-bound for Vivid

Sandra Sully, Chief News Presenter for Network Ten’s flagship news bulletin, has been a prominent figure in Australian media for over two decades, over which time she has become a household name.

The Women in Media National Conference will feature an impressive line-up of speakers, including ABC’s Ita Buttrose AC OBE. Attendees can expect panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all aimed at fostering meaningful conversations and driving positive change in the media landscape.

‘I have supported Women in Media since its inception and am honoured and excited to be part of this year’s National Conference,’ said Sully. ‘As a long-time advocate for gender equality in the media industry, I am passionate about supporting and empowering women in their professional journeys.’

Victoria Laurie, Co-Chair of Women in Media, said, ‘We are thrilled to have Sandra Sully as our MC for the Women in Media National Conference. Sandra’s extensive experience, professionalism, and passion for empowering women in media make her the perfect fit for our event. We are confident that her presence will enhance the conference and inspire our attendees.’

The Women in Media National Conference is open to media professionals from all backgrounds, and early bird registration is now open. The event promises to be ‘an empowering and insightful opportunity to connect, learn, and contribute to building a safer, more respectful culture’ in Australian workplaces.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Women in Media website.

