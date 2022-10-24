Sandra Pankhurst trauma cleaner documentary to screen on SBS

SBS will broadcast The Cleaning Company, a documentary about the late Australian ‘trauma cleaner’ Sandra Pankhurst, as part of its newly announced second Australia Uncovered series.

The series of four standalone documentaries promises to ‘explore and celebrate contemporary Australia in revealing, surprising, and compelling ways’ and begins on 25 October.

The Cleaning Company is a fly-on-the-wall insight into the world of trauma cleaning through the journey of the late business owner Sandra Pankhurst and the lives of her crew of workers at Frankston’s Specialised Trauma Cleaning Services (STC). The theatrical release of this film was called Clean and earned an AACTA nomination, premiering to acclaim at this year’s MIFF and SXSW.

Pankhurst was the subject of the 2017 book The Trauma Cleaner: One Woman’s Extraordinary Life in the Business of Death, Decay, and Disaster by award-winning American-Australian author Sarah Krasnostein.

Director Lachlan McLeod said the documentary was ‘a tribute to Sandra Pankhurst and her incredible team of trauma cleaners who approach their work with care and compassion for their clients and each other. This documentary was three years in the making and we can’t thank Sandra and the team at STC Services enough for letting us into their lives during this time.’

‘What you produce in a character-led documentary like this one is largely defined by the perspectives of the people you are filming. That’s why coming across Sandra Pankhurst and the workers at STC was unexpectedly uplifting. After meeting them I knew that this film wouldn’t offer any simple answers, but would approach this world from an empathetic position.

‘The work itself is heavy and confronting. It deals with mental health issues, personal tragedies and human fragility. I didn’t want this film to be a piece of “trauma porn” that fuels our morbid curiosity or a generic hoarder show that pretends everything can be fixed after a deep clean. These types of documentaries don’t teach us much about ourselves.

‘Sandra and her staff’s empathy also comes from their diverse histories and the fact that most of them have experienced hardship. None of them could ever imagine being a domestic cleaner, spending their days “chasing pubes around a bathroom floor” as one worker put it. Watching them on jobs, I knew that they felt their work made a difference and that their connection with their clients was real. Having a clean space is something we take for granted.

‘Whether it is removing blood, human waste, used needles or accumulated junk, the workers are giving their clients space and lightness, a place they can actually live and grow in.’

In order, the documentaries in the series are:

Me and My Tourette’s (Tuesday, 25 October, 8.30pm)

Around one in every hundred Australians are diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome (TS), a condition that has no cure and is so little understood, even by medical science. With repetitive, sudden movements and vocal tics, the involuntary physical effects can leave people feeling ostracised. The one-hour documentary follows three people as they experience a remarkable camp in Victoria that has the potential to change their lives.

Inconceivable: The Secret Business of Breeding Humans (Tuesday, 1 November 1, 8:30pm)

This one-hour documentary is based on a journalist’s discovery at the age of 27 that the man who brought her up and loved her dearly was not her biological father. Her mother was impregnated with anonymous donor sperm. The intensely personal film is the story of award-winning investigative journalist Sarah Dingle and her fight to uncover the truth about who made her and how. At the same time, she uses her skills to investigate the secretive fertility industry, in her words, ‘a deeply unethical and pathologically secretive business that makes millions for its practitioners but has little concern for the human beings it creates’.

The Cleaning Company (Tuesday, 8 November, 8.30pm)

Kids Raising Kids (Tuesday, 15 November, 8.30pm)

School is a challenge for many teenagers, but for some, the stakes are even higher. Kids Raising Kids gives audiences exclusive access inside a one-of-a kind high school in Canberra. Many of the students are single parents, some are overcoming family trauma and drug dependency, and all are navigating a complex system. What unites them is a will to transform their lives, to get an education, stay on the right side of the law, and be the best parents they can be. But can they overcome the immense challenges in their lives to make it to graduation and a new future?

Australia Uncovered premieres with Me and My Tourette’s on Tuesday, 25 October at 8.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. All documentaries will be repeated at 10.30pm Wednesdays on SBS VICELAND from 29 October.



